Offline MD1990

« Reply #42920 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm »
Not convinced Real will the money for Bellingham.
They will need to spend huge money on 2 forwards most likely.
They will need a CF & another forward too.
Offline Asam

« Reply #42921 on: Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:41:34 pm
Laimer? Yeah, out for six weeks or so.

Hell fit right in
Offline Asam

« Reply #42922 on: Yesterday at 07:12:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
Not convinced Real will the money for Bellingham.
They will need to spend huge money on 2 forwards most likely.
They will need a CF & another forward too.

United or Chelsea is more likely especially if United finish top 4, they will want to make a splash
Offline MonsLibpool

« Reply #42923 on: Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
Not convinced Real will the money for Bellingham.
They will need to spend huge money on 2 forwards most likely.
They will need a CF & another forward too.
Real are LOADED. They barely spent anything in years to save towards the Mbappé signing which didn't happen.
Offline Asam

« Reply #42924 on: Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
Real are LOADED. They barely spent anything in years to save towards the Mbappé signing which didn't happen.

Like us then, next summer will be the big one
Offline HeartAndSoul

« Reply #42925 on: Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm
Like us then, next summer will be the big one

Dont be daft. Well move on to monitor a player for summer of 2024 as we couldnt get Bellingham and summer 24 will be the big one
Offline Bergersleftpeg

« Reply #42926 on: Yesterday at 10:45:01 pm »
Perhaps a well known sports apparel company will help us pay for Bellingham because thats totally a thing that happens.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

« Reply #42927 on: Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
Real are LOADED. They barely spent anything in years to save towards the Mbappé signing which didn't happen.

Have they sold some more land to their Government for an inflated price?
Offline Samie

« Reply #42928 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
Maybe Mac can lend young Jude the Aston Martin.
Offline MonsLibpool

« Reply #42929 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm
Have they sold some more land to their Government for an inflated price?
https://www.transfermarkt.com/real-madrid/transfers/verein/418/plus/?saison_id=2019&pos=&detailpos=&w_s=

Their net spend in the last three seasons is around -£150m and they earn a lot from commercial deals.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #42930 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm »
Do Real need Bellingham?, they've got Camavinga and Tchouameni, and Valverde, if anything they'll need a playmaker to replace Modric.
Offline Samie

« Reply #42931 on: Today at 01:18:14 am »
We are favourites to sign another Scottish kid. I wonder if Roy knows of this lad? ;D

Liverpool want to sign Dundee Uniteds 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki, who has visited the club, but face competition from Chelsea. [@Record_Sport]

Offline Haggis36

« Reply #42932 on: Today at 01:20:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:14 am
We are favourites to sign another Scottish kid. I wonder if Roy knows of this lad? ;D



He looks like he's about to do my taxes...
Offline Samie

« Reply #42933 on: Today at 01:42:15 am »
 ;D

That's how John Henry will bribe him. "Do my taxes kid and you're starting in Centre Mid for us for the next decade".
