« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1068 1069 1070 1071 1072 [1073]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2121490 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42880 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm
Who do we sell tho to raise the cash?
:D
Logged

Offline lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42881 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
:D

Deadly serious. No way these owners put up £100m+ without assistance.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42882 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Deadly serious. No way these owners put up £100m+ without assistance.
I know. We aren't in the position to spend £100m on a player that's not yet world class.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,905
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42883 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Anyone know what Mon's opinion on Bellingham is yet? Not sure if I've seen him mention it.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42884 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Anyone know what Mon's opinion on Bellingham is yet? Not sure if I've seen him mention it.
What's yours? Is he worth 100m?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42885 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
Thanks for the patronising response.

I thought I returned in kind. If I misread your post as patronizing, apologies.

The point I was making about buying the Brazilian team is that hopefully it gives us an edge in procuring South American talent, before they make their first move to Europe, when the price blows up beyond all proportion.

Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42886 on: Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm »
My tuppence worth on football finances is that the usual notions of what a signing might be worth went out of the window some years ago. If our money men can make the deal work, and he wants to play for us, then we should do it.

Bellingham is an excellent player, who is only going to go from strength to strength. As a teenager he is already comfortable in the CL and in international football against top teams like Germany.

He could easily be a key fixture in the midfield for a decade, and if he does fancy another move after us, say to a Real Madrid, we could have some excellent years out of him and still get a hefty fee.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,905
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42887 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
What's yours? Is he worth 100m?

Genuinely not too fussed what the cost is. If the manager wants him and the club decided he's doable within budget then I'll be happy.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42888 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm
Genuinely not too fussed what the cost is. If the manager wants him and the club decided he's doable within budget then I'll be happy.
Fair enough.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42889 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
I'm probably just wasting my time going through this but after watching no Football for over a week now I'm feeling a bit frisky and thought I'd revisit this pet peeve of mine. We currently count 8 players as first team midfielders with Arthur Melo being the 9th. Is there any other similar level team where going 8 or 9 deep in midfield is even a part of the conversation?

ManC? No, they have 5 midfielders that play all their minutes
Chelsea? No, they have 4 midfielders that play all ther minutes
Spurs? No, they have 3 midfielders that play all their minutes
Real Madrid? No, they have 5 midfielders that play all their minutes
Barcelona? No, they have 5 midfielders that play all their minutes
Bayern? No, they have 4 midfielders that play all their minutes
Inter? No, they have 4 midfielders that play all their minutes

I can keep going but suffice to say there is no CL level team that is going 8-9 deep on midfielders. And you know what? Given a choice Klopp won't either. The whole run-in last year was basically Fabinho-Thiago-Hendo every game with a bit of Keita sprinkled in. 18/19 was Fabino, Gini, Hendo every game.

So then we have a couple of explanations here. Either we truly don't have 8-9 midfielders, we are the only club in the world that needs 8-9 midfielders or some bad choices have been made that have compounded on each other to create this situation. In none of these is the answer then that Klopp hasn't been supported and was left high and dry to operate on a shoe string. Same as it was with the CB's and forwards, choices were made and resources allocated. What you can truly then say is the resources we've allocated to midfield have been misused, not that there were no resources spent. You can't on the one hand claim we can realistically go 8-9 players deep, more than any other team in the world, and then on the other say it's a travesty how underfunded the squad is. One doesn't equal the other.

For me, LFC as a club have just not made great choices, relatively speaking, at this position and now we're paying the piper for those choices. If you replace Gini with a younger and healthier player than Thiago, or if you decide by signing Thiago you don't need Hendo, or if you move on from Ox or Keita quicker, if you don't re-sign Milner, if you decide Jones won't be good enough, etc etc. There's a ton of choices here that were made that would completely alter the dynamic of the conversation about why this position group now is an issue. All in isolation make sense but only viewed as a whole can you start to see that we just haven't made ideal choices. Even if you want to accept the premise that FSG have short changed the club, between all these players listed you figure there has to be about £1m per week in wages going to it. How is that not enough in resources to not have a better option to play in meaningful games than Milner and Elliott or Elliott and Fabio? It's kind of insane when you think about it that way.

Anyway, for my own sanity and enjoyment of RAWK I think I'm going to start ignoring any poster that says the club is being short changed now that I figured out how the ignore function works. There will always be someone richer but the real issue here is a misuse of the resources we have, not a lack of resources.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42890 on: Today at 01:00:43 am »
We have far too many numbers, but not enough durability. You would have to think the engine room is in for a reset. At least three will be gone as their contracts expire. And the refresh might be deeper than that.

Like all reds Id prefer 5 good ones than 8 or 9 that are either aging, starting out, or just not able to stay fit and available for selection.

The disquiet on all Liverpool forums about the midfield is justified, but theres a sense in which you cant keep going back and saying shoulda coulda woulda.

If the engine room isnt put right by the end of summer 2023, with quality, durability, and the age of the group as a whole coming down, then it is time to get out the pitch forks. It has been mismanaged, a bit, especially for a well run club, but I think we are going to sort it out as some unproductive wages come off the books.

In the meantime, we are all hoping we can get enough quality on the pitch in the midfield to stay relevant at the top end, while we go through a reset.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42891 on: Today at 05:00:50 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:00:43 am
We have far too many numbers, but not enough durability. You would have to think the engine room is in for a reset. At least three will be gone as their contracts expire. And the refresh might be deeper than that.

Like all reds Id prefer 5 good ones than 8 or 9 that are either aging, starting out, or just not able to stay fit and available for selection.

The disquiet on all Liverpool forums about the midfield is justified, but theres a sense in which you cant keep going back and saying shoulda coulda woulda.

If the engine room isnt put right by the end of summer 2023, with quality, durability, and the age of the group as a whole coming down, then it is time to get out the pitch forks. It has been mismanaged, a bit, especially for a well run club, but I think we are going to sort it out as some unproductive wages come off the books.

In the meantime, we are all hoping we can get enough quality on the pitch in the midfield to stay relevant at the top end, while we go through a reset.

I think the takeaway though is the club thought they had accomplished that as well. Otherwise the only other answer is they truly didn't think that but were spending all this money anyway with a reduced chance to win. Unless you can get Ward, Klopp, Gordon or Hogan to confirm that then there's no way that can be true. The club truly went into the year thinking they had the squad to compete on all fronts same as last year.

Put another way, even moving on from Milner, Ox, Arthur and Keita you are still left with Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Jones and Elliott. That's 5 midfielders, right? Just as many as every other team we compete with, correct? So even still the numbers don't add up to be adding 3 new players unless we're also moving on more players than anybody cares to admit which most certainly isn't happening in reality. Odds are we're adding one, two at best, next season unless we're also moving on more than just those out of contract or out of loan term.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42892 on: Today at 05:37:05 am »
I agree that missteps in the market have been more of an issue than negligence. Keita and Ox were intended to be the bridge between the old guard and the new, and the first of the new guard, Jones, has had his own development stalled by injuries (plus there are question marks over his true ceiling) so we've been left with a vast chasm where there should be a logical succession plan. We may be compounding these misses by extending the contracts of Milner and Hendo, I'm not sure. I don't reckon either of those would have happened if Keita or Ox had met expectations. I do also agree with Dave that just one or two astute signings in the right age bracket could improve the outlook dramatically, talk of 3 or 4 midfield signings is based on a false assumption that each outgoing needs to be met with an incoming.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1068 1069 1070 1071 1072 [1073]   Go Up
« previous next »
 