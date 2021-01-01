

We can definitely use that approach to pad out the squad, but that's about it.



We already do this in some positions I suppose. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (admittedly homegrown) are still punts at this stage.I would like to see us take more risk a little higher up the price range rather than not signing anyone at all because we are waiting for the right player which makes no sense to me when we are left short for a season. It cant always be jam tomorrow.I would move older players on sooner too. So Milner out and someone like this Brazilian lad or the boy that went to Wolves in.I know its not as easy as Ive made it sound.Its so frustrating that we are supposed to just accept a transitional season as Klopps time here ticks away. Whats the plan to win the league or CL THIS year? Its still the best squad we have had for a long time but it is lacking in crucial areas.We have a Ferrari but arent prepared to spend some cash to replace the wheel thats about to fall off. Thats what it feels like at times.Its especially grating when the problem area is one where the system doesnt require absolutely elite technical ability. Henderson and Milner are both legends and were crucial to our success but their qualities where mainly physical. Neither have an immaculate touch or are exceptional in tight areas like Thiago. I find it hard to accept we couldnt afford to get a hard-running Bissouma type this summer.**No, dear. I am not saying we should have got him. I am also familiar with the issues around him this year.