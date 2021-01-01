« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42800 on: Today at 12:54:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:03:26 pm
Arsenal's wage bill in 2020 was £225m, over £100m/year less than us.  In 2012 their wage bill was £143m, £34m higher than us.

In terms of the relative successes of the two clubs I'd say FSG pumping money into wages rather than signings was pretty smart.

Which is fine but that has nothing to do with the point you were making about our revenues and spend compared to other big clubs

We are in the top 5/6 largest clubs in the world today and will be in the top 3 in the next few years, there aren't many clubs bigger so our baseline in terms of expectations shouldn't be a mid table premier league club unless you are El Lobo in which case us getting a draw vs Everton is utopia





Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42801 on: Today at 01:15:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:04 pm
Would argue the club doesn't have the patience for that much either.
Yep. Don't know why that poster thinks they have a gotcha, Gerry Attrick just summed up the difference between a club like LFC and a club like Dortmund.

Does that poster think that it was online fan forums that led to the club moving Hoever, Neco Williams, Kent, Solanke, Brewster, H Wilson, Chirivella, L Alberto etc on?

I'd suspect they realise it's because we play at the highest possible level, where even established and experienced footballers like Fabinho have to really develop and get to grips with the demands/methods/expectations before earning the trust to start games regularly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42802 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:32:54 pm
We're not a feeder club. We don't exist to satisfy young players. Liverpool FC exists to win. You have to be absolutely exceptionally talented and fit exactly the system with and without the ball to make it here. If you're not able to do that as a young player you can't be upset at it. It's a tough school but it should be.

And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42803 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:16:17 pm
And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 

We do but only if that helps us win. If they dont, Klopp will have them out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42804 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:16:17 pm
And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 

It's a football forum, we're allowed to have a discussion about a players impact on the team regardless of their age, as long as it doesn't deteriorate into outright insulting the player (which it hasn't).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42805 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:54:45 pm
Which is fine but that has nothing to do with the point you were making about our revenues and spend compared to other big clubs

We are in the top 5/6 largest clubs in the world today and will be in the top 3 in the next few years, there aren't many clubs bigger so our baseline in terms of expectations shouldn't be a mid table premier league club unless you are El Lobo in which case us getting a draw vs Everton is utopia
I didn't say our expectations should be a mid-table Premier League club.  I merely pointed out that we choose to spend a greater proportion of our revenue on player wages than on transfer fees.  As such there's no point comparing our ambition to other clubs based on the relative net spends when those clubs appear to be following a different strategy.

We won two trophies last season, reached the final in a third and came narrowly second in the league.  The summer that followed saw us sell a forward and replace them with another forward for twice the amount.  It's not exactly the Gillett and Hicks era!

We've had a slow start this season and in hindsight - after the glut of injuries we had - maybe we should have gone all in on a new midfielder.  Man U spent all summer doing that though and ended up paying over the odds and giving an inflated contract to a player that I don't think would improve us.  As it stands we'll be going into our next game selecting three from Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Harvey, Milner, Arthur and maybe Jones and Keita - that's better than anything outside of Abu Dhabi FC.

Finally, I don't think we'd be so into this discussion had we started the season better.  So many injuries and key players being off form (Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah etc.) are more the reason for that than a supposed lack of ambition from the owners.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42806 on: Today at 05:07:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:34:42 am
Tend to agree but.....finding value and taking more risks probably don't go hand in hand.



Not necessarily, but it can be done. Minamino is a good example. Never became the player we wanted him to be, but still made money on him. Lets say we, instead of Dortmund, had bought Haaland for £20m. If he turns into the monster he is now - fantastic. If he fails to live up to the potential you can probably still flog him for a profit. Its rare that a players value absolutely tanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42807 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:06:21 pm
I didn't say our expectations should be a mid-table Premier League club.  I merely pointed out that we choose to spend a greater proportion of our revenue on player wages than on transfer fees.  As such there's no point comparing our ambition to other clubs based on the relative net spends when those clubs appear to be following a different strategy.

We won two trophies last season, reached the final in a third and came narrowly second in the league.  The summer that followed saw us sell a forward and replace them with another forward for twice the amount.  It's not exactly the Gillett and Hicks era!

We've had a slow start this season and in hindsight - after the glut of injuries we had - maybe we should have gone all in on a new midfielder.  Man U spent all summer doing that though and ended up paying over the odds and giving an inflated contract to a player that I don't think would improve us.  As it stands we'll be going into our next game selecting three from Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Harvey, Milner, Arthur and maybe Jones and Keita - that's better than anything outside of Abu Dhabi FC.

Finally, I don't think we'd be so into this discussion had we started the season better.  So many injuries and key players being off form (Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah etc.) are more the reason for that than a supposed lack of ambition from the owners.

If you're argument made sense we would have the second highest wage bill after City since we invest on wages and not transfers?

According to recent figures, Manchester City are the Premier League's highest-paying club, spending around £355m ($430m) a year on player wages, with Chelsea's the second-biggest total at £343m. Manchester United's annual wage bill is now £323m, and Liverpool's sits at £314m

So just to re-iterate

over the last 5 years we're 7 in the premier league clubs for transfer spending
4th highest bill in in the premier league

Whilst being the 6th richest club in the world and likely to be top 3 in the next year or two

Are we performing well with what the club is spending absolutely, could and should they be doing more, absolutely, to suggest that the club is being ambitious is daft-

The issues are:

a) We didn't prioritise where we needed to strengthen properly this season
b) we're under-spending and got arrogant by thinking we've cracked the code to success
c)  We have too many ageing & injury prone players in the squad


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42808 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm »
I dread to even post this and have to go through these ridiculous conversations again but we only made the 5th most money in the last 5 years but we spent the 4th most on wages and fees. Now in going forward our spending power is increasing but that doesn't mean it's been at a constant level the whole 5 years.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42809 on: Today at 05:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:07:02 pm
Not necessarily, but it can be done. Minamino is a good example. Never became the player we wanted him to be, but still made money on him. Lets say we, instead of Dortmund, had bought Haaland for £20m. If he turns into the monster he is now - fantastic. If he fails to live up to the potential you can probably still flog him for a profit. Its rare that a players value absolutely tanks.

Minamino was a 25 year old, unassuming, low key player. Haaland was a 19 year old mega hyped wonder kid with an agent famous for causing problems. Very, very, very different situations.
