Which is fine but that has nothing to do with the point you were making about our revenues and spend compared to other big clubs



We are in the top 5/6 largest clubs in the world today and will be in the top 3 in the next few years, there aren't many clubs bigger so our baseline in terms of expectations shouldn't be a mid table premier league club unless you are El Lobo in which case us getting a draw vs Everton is utopia



I didn't say our expectations should be a mid-table Premier League club. I merely pointed out that we choose to spend a greater proportion of our revenue on player wages than on transfer fees. As such there's no point comparing our ambition to other clubs based on the relative net spends when those clubs appear to be following a different strategy.We won two trophies last season, reached the final in a third and came narrowly second in the league. The summer that followed saw us sell a forward and replace them with another forward for twice the amount. It's not exactly the Gillett and Hicks era!We've had a slow start this season and in hindsight - after the glut of injuries we had - maybe we should have gone all in on a new midfielder. Man U spent all summer doing that though and ended up paying over the odds and giving an inflated contract to a player that I don't think would improve us. As it stands we'll be going into our next game selecting three from Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Harvey, Milner, Arthur and maybe Jones and Keita - that's better than anything outside of Abu Dhabi FC.Finally, I don't think we'd be so into this discussion had we started the season better. So many injuries and key players being off form (Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah etc.) are more the reason for that than a supposed lack of ambition from the owners.