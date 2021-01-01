Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.



I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.



Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.



We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.



I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.



Tend to agree but.....finding value and taking more risks probably don't go hand in hand.Leicester are a good example at the moment. If Soumare and Daka had stayed at their respective clubs for one more season instead of moving to Leicester and carried on their form there, every man and his dog would have been after them. So they got them before....and they've both flopped. Its easy to say we should have got Bellingham or Tchouameni early, but there must also be a shitload of youngsters who we were linked with, didn't buy, and have flopped. Bellingham and Tchouameni have got to the level they're at because they've played so regularly. Dortmund in particular are always going to be a favourite for youngsters because they do play them so often. Its all very well saying we should get these players before they explode, but they potentially don't explode without moving to a 'transitional' club like Dortmund or Monaco in between. Brexit doesn't really help us here either, since we can't sign anyone foreign under 18, can only sign three U21s per window from abroad, everyone from abroad needing a work permit. Makes it a lot harder to try and stockpile that sort of player.I do like the idea of FSG buying Atletico Mineiro, in a 'if you cant beat them, join them' sort of way. A few more like that would help. Red Bull have a great process (not particularly morally right or sporting) with having Red Bull Salzburg as essentially a feeder club to Leipzig but in a decent league and playing regular CL football.