LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Go and do something useful with your life. Bitching and moaning in the transfer thread during the international break is a pure waste of time. Time that you'll never get back ...

Of course because we shouldnt speak about other midfielders because we are signing Bellingham. Just in the same way you told us we should forget talking about attackers because we were getting Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:14:00 pm
Its the amount we raise from sales overall, the club is not spending massively over what it takes in but it wouldnt be like you to miss a chance to deliberately miscrue data now would it?

We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. Thats spending a fair whack over what it takes in (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular)

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Go and do something useful with your life. Bitching and moaning in the transfer thread during the international break is a pure waste of time. Time that you'll never get back ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. That’s spending a fair whack over what ‘it takes in’ (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular…)


We definitely do spend more than we earn in sales. Clearly the club has some money to spend, believe we have spent around £200m net since 16/17.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:08:28 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
Hulk to Liverpool  :o :o :o :o :o :o :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :shocked :shocked :shocked :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:08:23 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:08:28 am
Hulk to Liverpool  :o :o :o :o :o :o :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :shocked :shocked :shocked :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Smashing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:54:42 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
We arent signing Bellingham and, frankly, for the price quoted in the papers we shouldnt.

What have we been doing all summer then?

I've said often enough myself over the summer when 'but Bellingham' would be given as the reason for not buying a midfielder, that we'd soon hear the excuse that "he's too expensive" or "we can't offer the wages other clubs are" when we get to next summer. The only way we're signing him is if the whole deal is basically agreed already with the player and Dortmund and nothing else gets in the way of it (and we're not talking anything like 150 mill). I'd say that's possible but unlikely.

Of course we'd love Tchouameni and Bellingham but if we aren't dining at that top table when it comes to transfers, then we have to strategise better than this and box smarter.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:02:02 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:42 am
What have we been doing all summer then?

Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:23:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:42 am
What have we been doing all summer then?

I've said often enough myself over the summer when 'but Bellingham' would be given as the reason for not buying a midfielder, that we'd soon hear the excuse that "he's too expensive" or "we can't offer the wages other clubs are" when we get to next summer. The only way we're signing him is if the whole deal is basically agreed already with the player and Dortmund and nothing else gets in the way of it (and we're not talking anything like 150 mill). I'd say that's possible but unlikely.

Of course we'd love Tchouameni and Bellingham but if we aren't dining at that top table when it comes to transfers, then we have to strategise better than this and box smarter.

Well it's pretty obvious there's only 2 midfielders in the whole world who would have improved us, One has gone to Madrid and the other is apparently now too expensive.

May as well offer Hendo and Milner 5 year extensions then  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:34:42 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:02:02 am
Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.

Tend to agree but.....finding value and taking more risks probably don't go hand in hand.

Leicester are a good example at the moment. If Soumare and Daka had stayed at their respective clubs for one more season instead of moving to Leicester and carried on their form there, every man and his dog would have been after them. So they got them before....and they've both flopped. Its easy to say we should have got Bellingham or Tchouameni early, but there must also be a shitload of youngsters who we were linked with, didn't buy, and have flopped. Bellingham and Tchouameni have got to the level they're at because they've played so regularly. Dortmund in particular are always going to be a favourite for youngsters because they do play them so often. Its all very well saying we should get these players before they explode, but they potentially don't explode without moving to a 'transitional' club like Dortmund or Monaco in between. Brexit doesn't really help us here either, since we can't sign anyone foreign under 18, can only sign three U21s per window from abroad, everyone from abroad needing a work permit. Makes it a lot harder to try and stockpile that sort of player.

I do like the idea of FSG buying Atletico Mineiro, in a 'if you cant beat them, join them' sort of way. A few more like that would help. Red Bull have a great process (not particularly morally right or sporting) with having Red Bull Salzburg as essentially a feeder club to Leipzig but in a decent league and playing regular CL football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:51:04 am
There is nothing wrong with our approach of buying players when they have proven themselves first and then signing them. Yes, it may cost more, but ultimately thats a model that has worked for us and we should continue it.

You also have to be careful about using the likes of Bellingham as an example. He is in a bracket close to his own and not every club, even at mid sized clubs, will be asking for £100-130m for their players. We can still afford players at 60-80m and they can be our 30-50m transfers we are good at. We also have contracts we can exploit.

I also think we need to disentangle ourself from the belief that we only spend on the best player available and use Van Dijk and Alisson. Those were exceptions and there are plenty of players who may not be the best that can still do amazing jobs for us. Classic example being Diaz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:55:37 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:02:02 am
Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we won’t go for Bellingham beyond “inquiries” or “conversations”. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesn’t represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.

We will never know and a lot of the success depends on Nunez, but at the moment it does seem that we really misjudged this past summer. Not only were we desperate at the end but looks like we misjudged the level that some players in the squad are at.

We are still a top team but in terms of work, whether through arrogance, misjudgement, mistakes etc. we dont appear to have done enough.

Thankfully January wont be long away so we will have a chance to rectify it and we have players contracts ending so we will be forced into it in the summer. If we give contracts out to Keita/Ox/Firmino/Milner then we will know that we have not learnt anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:07:06 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:02:02 am
Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.

Napoli are difficult to buy from as well. They only sell big. That's how Koulibaly basically spent his career there as they priced him out of a move every summer.

We tend to have the right idea in looking at clubs like Benfica and Porto because these clubs scout well from markets like South America (and have good academies) but always sell their best players every summer which leaves a churn. Nunez and Diaz are therefore affordable for us, albeit Nunez just about with a very incentivised fee and a high minimum.

Obviously we can't just be Dortmund and just sign young players but that's the kind of market of player we need to be looking at more. We've done it with players like Kaide Gordon, Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott in getting them very young which we need to do. If we want a player like Bellingham get him from Birmingham, not Dortmund.

It's just really bad strategy to have a list with only a couple of players on it when they're both going to be out of our price range anyway once certain other clubs become involved. Man City or Real Madrid might be able operate like that, but we clearly can't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:14:54 am
Bellingham was only going to go to Dortmund. Some players are good enough and back themselves to take that kind of route
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:23:01 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:14:54 am
Bellingham was only going to go to Dortmund. Some players are good enough and back themselves to take that kind of route

In which case you miss the window anyway. If we wanted Carvalho for example we had to get him from Fulham, not from the club that signed him from Fulham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:28:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:07:06 am
It's just really bad strategy to have a list with only a couple of players on it....

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:39 am
It's a very low base at the moment in terms of improving our midfield options which gives him an opportunity.

See this, with respect, sums you up more than really saying anything else.

Firstly....you think we have a scouting list with two CMs on? :D

Secondly....you think its a very low base to improve our midfield? So going on that.....do you think we should have tried to get Fred or McTominay in the summer? Maybe Granit Xhaka? My guess is you think the 'bar' is he needs to be better than Milner when he's playing badly, right? Thankfully, really thankfully, the club doesn't work like that. Before we signed Sadio Mane and then Mo Salah we didn't really have any wingers, so anyone would have been an improvement on what we had. Another very low base. We were looking to improve on Jordan Ibe, Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo. So maybe someone like Nzogbia should have been signed back in 2016.  Scott Sinclair maybe. Someone like Nacer Chadli would have been utopia. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:28:37 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
they must have heard that clubs there are moving away from a not for profit model, and there's talk of a breakaway super league on the horizon for the bigger clubs.

they're still jonesing to invest in a club just before it becomes a closed shop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:32:30 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:01 am
In which case you miss the window anyway. If we wanted Carvalho for example we had to get him from Fulham, not from the club that signed him from Fulham.

Yet the bulk of our successful signings under Klopp have been from either established PL clubs or big clubs across Europe like Porto, Roma, Monaco, etc.

People seem to be very down on the transfer strategy that has delivered so much success for us, while praising clubs that haven't been able to achieve what we have, all because of very specific examples like Bellingham, while ignoring that Dortmund sign plenty of players that will never reach the level required to play for us.

Even if we do miss out on Bellingham because some other club out prices us, I don't think that changes how successful our approach has been. It's debatable whether we should even be getting dragged into a bidding war with him, our midfield isn't in need of final touches, it needs to be rebuilt entirely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:43:12 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. Thats spending a fair whack over what it takes in (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular)

Nice try, over the last 5 years we've spent £470M and brought in £390M, so net spend of £18.5M per year
Peter is a genuine person, everyone can see what you are.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:55:03 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:43:12 am
Nice try, over the last 5 years we've spent £470M and brought in £390M, so net spend of £18.5M per year
Peter is a genuine person, everyone can see what you are.

What do you mean nice try? :D

In 2017 we spent £160 million
In 2018 we spent £160 million

In 2017 we recouped £165 million
In 2018 we recouped £35 million

I couldn't honestly give a toss what our net spend per year is, that's for people like yourself who like playing Football Manager and (with the greatest respect to you) are more interested in how much a club spends than what it does on the pitch. I think that's fair considering you said in the summer that you'd be happy for us to waste a load of money just as long as we were spending it.

Our 'net spend' over those two seasons (the last time we really hammered it in terms of improving the first team) was £120 million. Net. Not 'oh but that doesn't include Coutinho'. It does. So the idea that we 'only spend big after we've sold a big player' doesn't work. Now Asam, if you're not going to hibernate like usual until January then please do try a little harder to contribute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:57:33 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:23 am
See this, with respect, sums you up more than really saying anything else.

Firstly....you think we have a scouting list with two CMs on? :D

Secondly....you think its a very low base to improve our midfield? So going on that.....do you think we should have tried to get Fred or McTominay in the summer? Maybe Granit Xhaka? My guess is you think the 'bar' is he needs to be better than Milner when he's playing badly, right? Thankfully, really thankfully, the club doesn't work like that. Before we signed Sadio Mane and then Mo Salah we didn't really have any wingers, so anyone would have been an improvement on what we had. Another very low base. We were looking to improve on Jordan Ibe, Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo. So maybe someone like Nzogbia should have been signed back in 2016.  Scott Sinclair maybe. Someone like Nacer Chadli would have been utopia.

No, you've just took a quote from a post on a completely different thread out of context.

I said it's a low base to improve the midfield options right now (in terms of Arthur) given all the injuries we've had and we've kids on the bench all season and Milner starting, hence Arthur has an opportunity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:07:35 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:57:33 am
No, you've just took a quote from a post on a completely different thread out of context.

I said it's a low base to improve the midfield options right now (in terms of Arthur) given all the injuries we've had and we've kids on the bench all season and Milner starting, hence Arthur has an opportunity.

Ok so if its a low base, surely you'd have taken any old midfielder in the summer? Others have said it too. 'I cant believe only two midfielders would have improved our midfield'. Well no, many would have 'improved' our midfield. Thats not how we work, particularly at the level we're trying to compete at.

What would your criteria be for the sort of midfielder we should have signed in the summer? Better than Milner? Or Keita? Or Henderson? Or just more reliable fitness wise than what we have already?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:10:36 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:03 am
What do you mean nice try? :D

In 2017 we spent £160 million
In 2018 we spent £160 million

In 2017 we recouped £165 million
In 2018 we recouped £35 million

I couldn't honestly give a toss what our net spend per year is, that's for people like yourself who like playing Football Manager and (with the greatest respect to you) are more interested in how much a club spends than what it does on the pitch. I think that's fair considering you said in the summer that you'd be happy for us to waste a load of money just as long as we were spending it.

Our 'net spend' over those two seasons (the last time we really hammered it in terms of improving the first team) was £120 million. Net. Not 'oh but that doesn't include Coutinho'. It does. So the idea that we 'only spend big after we've sold a big player' doesn't work. Now Asam, if you're not going to hibernate like usual until January then please do try a little harder to contribute.
Net spend is also a poor way of judging the expenditure of FSG.  Even ignoring the considerable infrastructure investments they increased our wage bill from £109m in 2012 to £326m in 2020.  Their model has always been about trying to sign players for value and then using competitive wages to attract and retain them.

Realistically we don't have the financial means to compete with the net spends of the big clubs and support our wage bill.  The prioritisation of wages seems to have worked out pretty well so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:11:04 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:03 am
What do you mean nice try? :D

In 2017 we spent £160 million
In 2018 we spent £160 million

In 2017 we recouped £165 million
In 2018 we recouped £35 million

I couldn't honestly give a toss what our net spend per year is, that's for people like yourself who like playing Football Manager and (with the greatest respect to you) are more interested in how much a club spends than what it does on the pitch. I think that's fair considering you said in the summer that you'd be happy for us to waste a load of money just as long as we were spending it.

Our 'net spend' over those two seasons (the last time we really hammered it in terms of improving the first team) was £120 million. Net. Not 'oh but that doesn't include Coutinho'. It does. So the idea that we 'only spend big after we've sold a big player' doesn't work. Now Asam, if you're not going to hibernate like usual until January then please do try a little harder to contribute.

The way we measure how much the owners invest into the team is to look at the nett spend, now if you couldn't give a toss about how much the owners are actually investing because you're happy for them to see their investment grow while they invest very little into the club then that explains much about your posting history, it's sad but there are always traitors in the midst.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:16:32 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:10:36 am
Net spend is also a poor way of judging the expenditure of FSG.  Even ignoring the considerable infrastructure investments they increased our wage bill from £109m in 2012 to £326m in 2020.  Their model has always been about trying to sign players for value and then using competitive wages to attract and retain them.

Realistically we don't have the financial means to compete with the net spends of the big clubs and support our wage bill.  The prioritisation of wages seems to have worked out pretty well so far.

Wasn't this all funded by the club though? Or was it out of FSG's pocket.

I genuinely don't know by the way, but lean towards self funded.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:24:39 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:16:32 am
Wasn't this all funded by the club though? Or was it out of FSG's pocket.

I genuinely don't know by the way, but lean towards self funded.
I don't know either but I would expect it came from the club (or from loans taken out against the club).  Either way though if they'd instead spent that money on a few hundred £m of new signings our net spend would be much larger and that argument would be dead in the water.

Arguably they prioritised infrastructure over signings as it provides a guaranteed increase in the value of their asset.  I've not got a problem with that but appreciate why others may do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:25:11 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:07:35 am
Ok so if its a low base, surely you'd have taken any old midfielder in the summer? Others have said it too. 'I cant believe only two midfielders would have improved our midfield'. Well no, many would have 'improved' our midfield. Thats not how we work, particularly at the level we're trying to compete at.

What would your criteria be for the sort of midfielder we should have signed in the summer? Better than Milner? Or Keita? Or Henderson? Or just more reliable fitness wise than what we have already?

It became a low base because of all the injuries. We wouldn't have signed Arthur otherwise in a blind panic on the last day of the window. It obviously wasn't a low base before a load of players got crocked.

A replacement for Wijnaldum would have been ideal (which we didn't do last year either)/someone who can offer similar qualities to Thiago at least when he's unavailable.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:27:33 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:11:04 am
The way we measure how much the owners invest into the team is to look at the nett spend, now if you couldn't give a toss about how much the owners are actually investing because you're happy for them to see their investment grow while they invest very little into the club then that explains much about your posting history, it's sad but there are always traitors in the midst.

:D

See the problem you have quite often Asam, is that you're like a little excited puppy when you think you can get one over on someone. And inevitably fail because you launch yourself in without thinking. Someone said 'we haven't got anyone we can sell to fund any big transfers'. We have had a summer where we spent well over £100 million net. Net. Net. Net. Just to repeat, net spend. So the idea that we need to 'sell to buy' or we 'need a big sale to fund a big purchase' is, again, nonsense. Net spend over 5/10/whatever years isn't really a great stat to be honest when talking about what we might spend in individual windows.

It does again sum you up though. What they've invested in the 'team'. You need to try and get out of the mindset of 'transfers, signings, oooh exciting'. I know its hard, I was honestly the same when I was a kid too. I remember buzzing over us being linked with Hakan Yakin, and fuming when we didn't get him. But they own the 'club'. So you can't really just ignore all of the other improvements under their ownership, as much as you are just interested in signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:28:14 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:25:11 am
It became a low base because of all the injuries. We wouldn't have signed Arthur otherwise in a blind panic on the last day of the window. It obviously wasn't a low base before a load of players got crocked.

A replacement for Wijnaldum would have been ideal (which we didn't do last year either)/someone who can offer similar qualities to Thiago at least when he's unavailable.

Thiago was the replacement for Wijnaldum, like it or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:42:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:04 am
There is nothing wrong with our approach of buying players when they have proven themselves first and then signing them. Yes, it may cost more, but ultimately thats a model that has worked for us and we should continue it.

Also, a large part of the club's fanbase (I'd actually say the vast majority) don't have the patience to let the young kids develop.  Just look at Harvey's thread as a perfect example. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:47:17 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:10:36 am
Net spend is also a poor way of judging the expenditure of FSG.  Even ignoring the considerable infrastructure investments they increased our wage bill from £109m in 2012 to £326m in 2020.  Their model has always been about trying to sign players for value and then using competitive wages to attract and retain them.

Realistically we don't have the financial means to compete with the net spends of the big clubs and support our wage bill.  The prioritisation of wages seems to have worked out pretty well so far.

Our revenues are $654M per year, no-one expects us to be spend at the level of a club that's cheating but we do expect them to invest on a par with an Arsenal who has revenues of almost 171M a year less than us or Spurs with 219M less than us.







Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:51:32 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:27:33 am
:D

See the problem you have quite often Asam, is that you're like a little excited puppy when you think you can get one over on someone. And inevitably fail because you launch yourself in without thinking. Someone said 'we haven't got anyone we can sell to fund any big transfers'. We have had a summer where we spent well over £100 million net. Net. Net. Net. Just to repeat, net spend. So the idea that we need to 'sell to buy' or we 'need a big sale to fund a big purchase' is, again, nonsense. Net spend over 5/10/whatever years isn't really a great stat to be honest when talking about what we might spend in individual windows.

It does again sum you up though. What they've invested in the 'team'. You need to try and get out of the mindset of 'transfers, signings, oooh exciting'. I know its hard, I was honestly the same when I was a kid too. I remember buzzing over us being linked with Hakan Yakin, and fuming when we didn't get him. But they own the 'club'. So you can't really just ignore all of the other improvements under their ownership, as much as you are just interested in signings.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club do have to sell players in order to buy

"Its a wealthy club with no problems but the policy here is clear. We spend what we earn, if we earn more, we can spend more. If we earn less, we can spend less"

Look, you can call Klopp a LIAR if you want, clearly you know more about our policy than he does, it's quite sad and pathetic that you would stoop that low but not a surprise
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:58:20 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:51:32 am
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club do have to sell players in order to buy

"Its a wealthy club with no problems but the policy here is clear. We spend what we earn, if we earn more, we can spend more. If we earn less, we can spend less"

Look, you can call Klopp a LIAR if you want, clearly you know more about our policy than he does, it's quite sad and pathetic that you would stoop that low but not a surprise

Do you honestly need the difference explaining to you between what the club earns, and what we bring in through transfers? :D Again, its that tunnel vision on transfers Asam. Honestly mate, log off for a few hours and come back refreshed because you're having a mare.
