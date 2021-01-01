We've certainly guaranteed we'll be bored as hell of Bellingham by next summer, that is for sure.
The narrative was always waiting to happen. Everyone knows his talent and then the great recognition comes in time, and often, after World Cups.
As is well rehearsed, we are not likely to be spending £120 million on one player unless our transfer policy or finance policy changes. Because there aren't really any big sales for us to make, now that Salah is tied up on his long term deal.
So the question will be: how much finance will we have ready, even if we do somehow approach Jude and his chosen club is Liverpool?