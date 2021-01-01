« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42680 on: Today at 08:12:43 am »
Lots of waffle but interesting article on Bellingham from the athletic:

https://archive.ph/E5fHq
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42681 on: Today at 08:22:38 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:12:43 am
Lots of waffle but interesting article on Bellingham from the athletic:

https://archive.ph/E5fHq

The two things that jumped out for me (aside from the price Dortmund want) were the fact that he's played more games for them as a DM than CM, and that he's played considerably more minutes than anyone else his age over the past year.  Assume Dortmund mainly play with a double-pivot, which is why he's down as a DM and the minutes is a two-way street - he could burn out quickly, but it also points to his durability.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42682 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
SO the lad we are waiting a year for is now priced at 150m euros. Nice one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42683 on: Today at 10:39:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:06:26 am
What are his qualities?

Im only going from YouTube montages and what others have said about him but I do know he has the most successful tackles in the Brazilian Serie A, is 21 looks high energy in terms of pressing and general play, as one poster said very Valverde like.

From my limited knowledge would compare him to Valverde Kante and Gino even, in the way he is able to protect the ball but also press from box to box, would be an astute signing I feel weve had good previous in the past in getting players straight from Brazil, I.e Lucas Leiva.

Madrid are probably the standout team who have made a big success in getting players straight  from South America as opposed to waiting for them to do go to a team in Europe first, Valverde Vinicius and Rodrygo have all been relative successes, further back youve got Marcelo also.

As much as I like Bellingham with Jones Elliott and Carvahlo who can play those forward midfield positions I feel as if we probably needed a defensive minded box to box player a bit more, Valverde would be a dream signing but anyone who is of his ilk could be worth a punt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42684 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:20:46 am
SO the lad we are waiting a year for is now priced at 150m euros. Nice one.

They wouldn't sell him this past summer, so
we had no option really. The bigger issue is probably wages
but end of the day he was always going to need
to come out and prefer Klopp and Liverpool for us to have a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42685 on: Today at 11:27:01 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:39:23 am
Im only going from YouTube montages and what others have said about him but I do know he has the most successful tackles in the Brazilian Serie A, is 21 looks high energy in terms of pressing and general play, as one poster said very Valverde like.

From my limited knowledge would compare him to Valverde Kante and Gino even, in the way he is able to protect the ball but also press from box to box, would be an astute signing I feel weve had good previous in the past in getting players straight from Brazil, I.e Lucas Leiva.

Madrid are probably the standout team who have made a big success in getting players straight  from South America as opposed to waiting for them to do go to a team in Europe first, Valverde Vinicius and Rodrygo have all been relative successes, further back youve got Marcelo also.

As much as I like Bellingham with Jones Elliott and Carvahlo who can play those forward midfield positions I feel as if we probably needed a defensive minded box to box player a bit more, Valverde would be a dream signing but anyone who is of his ilk could be worth a punt.
Thanks mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42686 on: Today at 11:31:17 am »
What I find interesting on Bellingham is that we seemingly didnt make a concerted effort to sign him when he was leaving Birmingham. Could that count against us? I dont expect him to go to United, but they can paint a picture of really pushing to get him over a prolonged period of time, and it sounds like Chelsea did similar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42687 on: Today at 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:31:17 am
What I find interesting on Bellingham is that we seemingly didnt make a concerted effort to sign him when he was leaving Birmingham. Could that count against us? I dont expect him to go to United, but they can paint a picture of really pushing to get him over a prolonged period of time, and it sounds like Chelsea did similar.
I think he had his heart set on Dortmund because he wanted to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42688 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Surely we can do better at that price by getting two better, more-experienced midfielders?

https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1572485223832494082?t=AvjZUatcu966kDDjAOtDZw&s=19
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42689 on: Today at 11:54:17 am »
Bellingham will 100% end up at City if they want him. More money, medals and goals and assists than he'd get anywhere else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42690 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:50:47 am
Surely we can do better at that price by getting two better, more-experienced midfielders?

https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1572485223832494082?t=AvjZUatcu966kDDjAOtDZw&s=19
Yeah. Not really Bellingham specific but once you get to a certain level of transfer fee it just doesn't make sense as the players isn't going to alter your team enough to justify it. Would argue this is the case with Mbappen and Neymar at PSG from a sporting perspective although I get that was more for sportsashing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42691 on: Today at 11:56:19 am »
Simply no way we get anywhere near that price. I dont think Dortmund get it but hed have to turn down huge offers to come here. We must know something to put all our eggs in that basket but I just think were tilting at windmills.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42692 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:55:10 am
Yeah. Not really Bellingham specific but once you get to a certain level of transfer fee it just doesn't make sense as the players isn't going to alter your team enough to justify it. Would argue this is the case with Mbappen and Neymar at PSG from a sporting perspective although I get that was more for sportsashing
Neymar is a flop to be fair. He signed to win the Ballon d'Or and win them the CL. His transfer also inflated the market significantly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42693 on: Today at 11:58:10 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:56:19 am
Simply no way we get anywhere near that price. I dont think Dortmund get it but hed have to turn down huge offers to come here. We must know something to put all our eggs in that basket but I just think were tilting at windmills.
He's not worth that kind of money. I'd rather see us go for a finished product.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42694 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:58:10 am
He's not worth that kind of money. I'd rather see us go for a finished product.

The only finished product I think we can get of the quality we want at any level of being a realistic option seems to be Barella. The other two named (De Jong and Valverde) are on big wages and seem to have no desire to leave. Barella doesn't either but you've more chance of getting him from Inter than De Jong on 400 odd K a week, and Valverde from a successful Madrid.

All other options at the moment seem to have been ruled out as not the quality we want at this time, a finished article that's not what we want.

Still I said it earlier in this thread, I think we end up with Enzo Fernandez instead of Bellingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42695 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm »
So Bellingham is now off the table then, which was somewhat predictable in all honesty.

Wonder who will target instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42696 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm »
I mean no one has said he is off the table, just I think most people here are now assuming he is.

Which I am not sure if this is pessimism or realistic given that its mostly the same people who said we were never going to signing him anyway even before this, but on the other side I have no real idea what money situation is - we have shown we are happy to pay top money for players we want, top of the range at the time of signing, but this is still way higher than anything we have spent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42697 on: Today at 12:33:27 pm »
If only the player had a say in who he signed for  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42698 on: Today at 01:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:31:17 am
What I find interesting on Bellingham is that we seemingly didnt make a concerted effort to sign him when he was leaving Birmingham. Could that count against us? I dont expect him to go to United, but they can paint a picture of really pushing to get him over a prolonged period of time, and it sounds like Chelsea did similar.

Look, that was the moment to sign him if we're being realistic, we're not the club that signs finished players, certainly not for the kinds of figures being espoused, if you add into the mix that we can't really expect to generate alot from sales next summer and our club is self sustaining I don't see this deal happening, could be wrong, perhaps there is a war chest somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42699 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:04:56 pm
Look, that was the moment to sign him if we're being realistic, we're not the club that signs finished players, certainly not for the kinds of figures being espoused, if you add into the mix that we can't really expect to generate alot from sales next summer and our club is self sustaining I don't see this deal happening, could be wrong, perhaps there is a war chest somewhere.

Again though if it is the right finished player, we pay the money. Look at VVD and Alison who were bought for prices that with football inflation, is about equal to the top rates for players these days.

In fact it's very very rare we buy a complete uncut gem , at the very least we get middle level players who are about to burst into the scene, or ready made players. We don't usually buy the 15 to 18 year old who is going to be a superstar, other than Elliot and Carvalho. Otherwise I would expect us to buy the likes of Doku or Enzo Fernandez before they blow up, but there's never been any real indication we want to buy these players as unproven raw talent other than by people who argue that's the only way we can buy top players. It's just not been our transfer philosophy.

We want Tchoumeni and Bellingham because they are the finished thing, the real deal, despite being so young. Are we willing to spend massive money for that, over £100 million - we will see, but we have done the equivalent before.

I also am of the opinion the money is there we just didn't want to compromise on our target this summer
