What are his qualities?
Im only going from YouTube montages and what others have said about him but I do know he has the most successful tackles in the Brazilian Serie A, is 21 looks high energy in terms of pressing and general play, as one poster said very Valverde like.
From my limited knowledge would compare him to Valverde Kante and Gino even, in the way he is able to protect the ball but also press from box to box, would be an astute signing I feel weve had good previous in the past in getting players straight from Brazil, I.e Lucas Leiva.
Madrid are probably the standout team who have made a big success in getting players straight from South America as opposed to waiting for them to do go to a team in Europe first, Valverde Vinicius and Rodrygo have all been relative successes, further back youve got Marcelo also.
As much as I like Bellingham with Jones Elliott and Carvahlo who can play those forward midfield positions I feel as if we probably needed a defensive minded box to box player a bit more, Valverde would be a dream signing but anyone who is of his ilk could be worth a punt.