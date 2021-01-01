Look, that was the moment to sign him if we're being realistic, we're not the club that signs finished players, certainly not for the kinds of figures being espoused, if you add into the mix that we can't really expect to generate alot from sales next summer and our club is self sustaining I don't see this deal happening, could be wrong, perhaps there is a war chest somewhere.



Again though if it is the right finished player, we pay the money. Look at VVD and Alison who were bought for prices that with football inflation, is about equal to the top rates for players these days.In fact it's very very rare we buy a complete uncut gem , at the very least we get middle level players who are about to burst into the scene, or ready made players. We don't usually buy the 15 to 18 year old who is going to be a superstar, other than Elliot and Carvalho. Otherwise I would expect us to buy the likes of Doku or Enzo Fernandez before they blow up, but there's never been any real indication we want to buy these players as unproven raw talent other than by people who argue that's the only way we can buy top players. It's just not been our transfer philosophy.We want Tchoumeni and Bellingham because they are the finished thing, the real deal, despite being so young. Are we willing to spend massive money for that, over £100 million - we will see, but we have done the equivalent before.I also am of the opinion the money is there we just didn't want to compromise on our target this summer