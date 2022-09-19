We need a couple of athletes in the midfield. Tielemans is a decent enough player, but not nearly athletic enough. To my eye, we are getting close to being in danger of being outmuscled and outmaneuvered in the engine room.
Obviously they have to be able to play too.
Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Joao Gomes
two from a list like that, and jobs a good un.
If we do add a third midfielder by the end of next summer, Tielemans on a Bosman would be fine, but not at the expense of adding some athleticism into the engine room.