Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42640 on: September 19, 2022, 08:51:08 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 18, 2022, 11:02:07 pm
McGinn looked amazing in the 7-2 mat h against Villa

It's extremely hard to judge players against us, particularly when we are extremely shit

I remember the days when we used to sign players off the back of having good games against us *cough* Downing, Adam & Benteke *cough*. :-[
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42641 on: September 19, 2022, 09:13:02 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 19, 2022, 08:51:08 am
I remember the days when we used to sign players off the back of having good games against us *cough* Downing, Adam & Benteke *cough*. :-[

Minamino
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42642 on: September 19, 2022, 09:13:34 am »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42643 on: September 19, 2022, 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on September 19, 2022, 01:03:26 am
Are you sure?


Yes I am sure. Klopp said so as well. It makes great press, but we were never getting Mbappe.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42644 on: September 19, 2022, 10:33:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 19, 2022, 10:18:07 am
Yes I am sure. Klopp said so as well. It makes great press, but we were never getting Mbappe.

yeah but its not impossible I mean even the word itself is IM POSSIBLE

 :lmao
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42645 on: September 19, 2022, 10:38:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on September 19, 2022, 10:33:49 am
yeah but its not impossible I mean even the word itself is IM POSSIBLE

 :lmao

I love how just speaking to him is us showing the world we could sign him. I mean if that was a criteria then Everton almost had the best team around.

Thats not a criticism of the club, Mbappe is in a different stratosphere in terms of cost.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42646 on: September 19, 2022, 10:50:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 19, 2022, 10:38:17 am
I love how just speaking to him is us showing the world we could sign him. I mean if that was a criteria then Everton almost had the best team around.

Thats not a criticism of the club, Mbappe is in a different stratosphere in terms of cost.

He's not cynical like us, still has the puppy like wide eyed optimism
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42647 on: September 19, 2022, 11:32:42 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 19, 2022, 09:13:02 am
Minamino
Taki is a good player, was cheap and sold for a profit.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42648 on: September 19, 2022, 11:36:59 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 19, 2022, 08:51:08 am
I remember the days when we used to sign players off the back of having good games against us *cough* Downing, Adam & Benteke *cough*. :-[

To be fair to our transfer policy, it wasn't always that version of stupid.

Comoli I remember getting Downing just on the basis that he had the most crosses in the league (not if they were good or not, just the most)

And Benteke was Rodgers transfer naivety in that "If they score goals in the PL for a bad club they are bound to score for us" even if they clearly didn't fit, and their scoring record was highly dubious (while Benteke had 12 goals the season before we signed him, 9 of them came from about 4 games at the end of the year and he had 2 goals by February)

Adam was totally just because he played well against us though
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42649 on: September 19, 2022, 11:39:42 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 19, 2022, 11:36:59 am
To be fair to our transfer policy, it wasn't always that version of stupid.

Comoli I remember getting Downing just on the basis that he had the most crosses in the league (not if they were good or not, just the most)

And Benteke was Rodgers transfer naivety in that "If they score goals in the PL for a bad club they are bound to score for us" even if they clearly didn't fit, and their scoring record was highly dubious (while Benteke had 12 goals the season before we signed him, 9 of them came from about 4 games at the end of the year and he had 2 goals by February)

Adam was totally just because he played well against us though
Adam is one of the worst players to play for the club, along with PFK, Dicks and Poulsen.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42650 on: September 19, 2022, 11:43:18 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 19, 2022, 11:39:42 am
Adam is one of the worst players to play for the club, along with PFK, Dicks and Poulsen.

He literally couldn't pass with his right foot, he would do a complete turn to play it with his left instead, and he turned at the speed of a Oil Tanker.

God he was really bad. Didn't he get a bit narky as well about not getting games despite not applying himself at all?

Like Poulsen was a bad signing, but it was from him being a fossil not from him being unintelligent or not trying.

Sadly a lot of the signings under Comoli all seemed to have a bad attitude - Downing I always felt was playing like he already made it to the big time, and would purposefully go missing in games but then complain if he never got the ball. Even the good ones had a bad side. Only one who didn't was Henderson who the next regime were the most willing to let go
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42651 on: September 19, 2022, 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 19, 2022, 11:43:18 am
He literally couldn't pass with his right foot, he would do a complete turn to play it with his left instead, and he turned at the speed of a Oil Tanker.

God he was really bad. Didn't he get a bit narky as well about not getting games despite not applying himself at all?

Like Poulsen was a bad signing, but it was from him being a fossil not from him being unintelligent or not trying.

Sadly a lot of the signings under Comoli all seemed to have a bad attitude - Downing I always felt was playing like he already made it to the big time, and would purposefully go missing in games but then complain if he never got the ball. Even the good ones had a bad side. Only one who didn't was Henderson who the next regime were the most willing to let go
With hindsight, we'd have been better sticking with what we had because that season set us back.

Downing and Hendo were timid probably because of the pressure associated with their price tag. Adam wasn't Liverpool standard ultimately and Carroll was an absolute flop.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42652 on: September 19, 2022, 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 19, 2022, 11:36:59 am
To be fair to our transfer policy, it wasn't always that version of stupid.

Comoli I remember getting Downing just on the basis that he had the most crosses in the league (not if they were good or not, just the most)

And Benteke was Rodgers transfer naivety in that "If they score goals in the PL for a bad club they are bound to score for us" even if they clearly didn't fit, and their scoring record was highly dubious (while Benteke had 12 goals the season before we signed him, 9 of them came from about 4 games at the end of the year and he had 2 goals by February)

Adam was totally just because he played well against us though

Downing, Henderson and Adam signings that summer were throwing more money at trying to make Carroll work out. They were top of the chances created list the season before and the theory was they'd give Carroll the service. The reason why they created so many chances for the most part were because they took all the set plays though, but Comolli was the kind of scouting guru who would just look at numbers without looking at context.

Hendo worked out great but we didn't have a clue how to use him when he signed and then Rodgers tried to flog him to Fulham for Dempsey.  Downing was a very talented player who didn't have the mentality to succeed at a big club (again, mentality not factored into Comolli's spreadsheets) and Adam would have been reasonable as a back up but wasn't good enough to start for Liverpool or play much.  A good left foot but far too slow. A bit of a Danny Murphy who was better from dead balls than open play. He was okay with Lucas next to him though, completely exposed after Lucas got injured. I remember games like the Cardiff cup final with Gerrard and Adam in a midfield two which made some of our midfield performances this season look well organised and disciplined.
« Last Edit: September 19, 2022, 02:48:34 pm by Fromola »
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42653 on: September 19, 2022, 02:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 19, 2022, 02:43:50 pm
Downing, Henderson and Adam signings that summer were throwing more money at trying to make Carroll work out. They were top of the chances created list the season before and the theory was they'd give Carroll the service. The reason why they created so many chances for the most part were because they took all the set plays though, but Comolli was the kind of scouting guru who would just look at numbers without looking at context.

Hendo worked out great but we didn't have a clue how to use him when he signed and then Rodgers tried to flog him to Fulham for Dempsey.  Downing was a very talented player who didn't have the mentality to succeed at a big club (again, mentality not factored into Comolli's spreadsheets) and Adam would have been reasonable as a back up but wasn't good enough to start for Liverpool or play much.  A good left foot but far too slow. A bit of a Danny Murphy who was better from dead balls than open play.

Yeah but did they have a good XG or XA?

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42654 on: September 19, 2022, 07:53:33 pm »
 ;D

Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42655 on: September 19, 2022, 09:06:10 pm »
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42656 on: September 19, 2022, 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on September 19, 2022, 10:50:21 am
He's not cynical like us, still has the puppy like wide eyed optimism

I have survived through 4 wars. You can't imagine things I've experienced and seen. In short, you don't really know anything about cynicism and optimism ...
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42657 on: September 19, 2022, 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on September 19, 2022, 11:07:20 pm
I have survived through 4 wars. You can't imagine things I've experienced and seen. In short, you don't really know anything about cynicism and optimism ...

...I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42658 on: September 19, 2022, 11:16:20 pm »
I always did think Mac was a Replicant.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42659 on: September 19, 2022, 11:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Machae on September 19, 2022, 11:12:17 pm
...I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die

That is actually a great quote. I absolutely love "Blade Runner". Thank you for making my evening. Have a good night ...
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42660 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 am »
Quote from: Machae on September 19, 2022, 11:12:17 pm
...I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Man United spending £85 million on Anthony. I watched Liverpool hold talks with Mbappe near the Arc De Triomphe. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42661 on: Yesterday at 10:58:25 am »
This Joao Gomes guy looks like the perfect player for us.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42662 on: Yesterday at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:58:25 am
This Joao Gomes guy looks like the perfect player for us.
What are his qualities?
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42663 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on September 18, 2022, 07:13:57 pm
If you watched Fabinho or Trent in our games this season bar Ajax you wouldn't understand the hype either. Leicester are really poor now. Tielemans is nowhere near the finished article but he has lots of skill and potential. He has got passing, play making, goal scoring skills. All that's needed I for an elite manager to mould him into part of an elite squad

He'll be 26 by the time anyone signs him, seems a little old to still be in the needs to be moulded category, by that point you are expecting a player that is already what you need and just needs a bit of time to settle into their new club.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42664 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 16, 2022, 09:24:55 pm
Always find it interesting how quickly players go from largely unknown/under the radar to must-haves. Do a poll of Liverpool fans on Twitter on which midfielders theyd go for, and Bellingham aside the two names would probably be Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - two players who almost nobody was advocating for earlier in the summer window.

Shows how much were swayed by transfer gossip. Couple of links from foreign sources or ITKs and all of a sudden theyre essential purchases. Also shows that theres always another player who comes along and grabs the imagination of people, which is why we should never worry too much about someone we like going elsewhere.

I think a lot of this stems from people being able to see that another midfielder this summer (and then another next summer too) was a must-have, the links to particular players are merely filling in the specifics of that particular need and the subsequent ones that catch the attention are also doing so too since the club opted to ignore that need outside of a late loan.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42665 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 am »
It'll be fascinating to see where he ends up and how he does. He's been good for ten G+A from CM every season since he joined Leicester, which is good going for a CM. Its hard to tell if he's just dropped off because Leicester have too, or if he's just dropped off because he's not as good as he was a few years ago. He has played a lot of football for a 25 year old, pretty much non-stop since he was 17. Someones either getting a proper bargain bosman or an absolute flop.
Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42666 on: Yesterday at 11:23:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:06:26 am
What are his qualities?
High energy, Interceptions, very box to box from Youtube montages.

Valverde like i'd say.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42667 on: Yesterday at 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:23:30 am
High energy, Interceptions, very box to box from Youtube montages.

Valverde like i'd say.
Perfect.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42668 on: Yesterday at 12:27:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:18:43 am
It'll be fascinating to see where he ends up and how he does. He's been good for ten G+A from CM every season since he joined Leicester, which is good going for a CM. Its hard to tell if he's just dropped off because Leicester have too, or if he's just dropped off because he's not as good as he was a few years ago. He has played a lot of football for a 25 year old, pretty much non-stop since he was 17. Someones either getting a proper bargain bosman or an absolute flop.

Tielemans? to be honest on a free, assuming sign on fee / wages aren't huge, he's worth the punt as an extra body. He either forces his way into the side or is a cheap option.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42669 on: Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:27:21 pm
Tielemans? to be honest on a free, assuming sign on fee / wages aren't huge, he's worth the punt as an extra body. He either forces his way into the side or is a cheap option.

he can do a thiago role where there is a DM and a willing runner beside him

might be worth a punt if financially viable.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42670 on: Yesterday at 01:08:55 pm »
I know there's some utter wham in this thread, but it never leaves me feeling anywhere as near disappointed as the click bait crap that I foolishly follow now and then.
Just rewd an article saying Mane not doing great so might come back and he's not settled in. Imagine how good his goal output will be when he settles and he'll be brilliant. So he's not coming back.  I don't particularly want him back, but I'd not be upset. But why print such tosh. Oh well I feel bad for making you read this now .
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42671 on: Yesterday at 02:15:09 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm
he can do a thiago role where there is a DM and a willing runner beside him

might be worth a punt if financially viable.

we dont need him were signing Bellingham
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42672 on: Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:27:21 pm
Tielemans? to be honest on a free, assuming sign on fee / wages aren't huge, he's worth the punt as an extra body. He either forces his way into the side or is a cheap option.
He's an Everton-level signing. Shit on a stick. The only punt he's worth is in the old Irish currency.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42673 on: Yesterday at 02:53:31 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm
He's an Everton-level signing. Shit on a stick. The only punt he's worth is in the old Irish currency.

Shit on a stick? Nah, hes slow and a bit reluctant to defend but hes not a shit on a stick player.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42674 on: Yesterday at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:08:55 pm
I know there's some utter wham in this thread, but it never leaves me feeling anywhere as near disappointed as the click bait crap that I foolishly follow now and then.
Just rewd an article saying Mane not doing great so might come back and he's not settled in. Imagine how good his goal output will be when he settles and he'll be brilliant. So he's not coming back.  I don't particularly want him back, but I'd not be upset. But why print such tosh. Oh well I feel bad for making you read this now .

No chance FSG would sign someone like Sadio Mane
Offline xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42675 on: Yesterday at 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:15:09 pm
we dont need him were signing Bellingham

jobe?

higher chances of milner getting another extension as fsg keeps the books balanced as jude gets his 500k per week with psg ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42676 on: Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm
He's an Everton-level signing. Shit on a stick. The only punt he's worth is in the old Irish currency.

He'd have likely started most of our games this season (up to now at least), so it doesn't say much for where we are in that area, while acting like few players are good enough for us.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42677 on: Yesterday at 05:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:53:31 pm
Shit on a stick? Nah, hes slow and a bit reluctant to defend but hes not a shit on a stick player.
Assessed to Klopps standards, what youve described may as well be what I have.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42678 on: Today at 01:39:20 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:55:12 pm
Assessed to Klopps standards, what youve described may as well be what I have.
If that's the case, then someone's forced Arthur on Klopp against his will
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42679 on: Today at 02:14:03 am »
We need a couple of athletes in the midfield. Tielemans is a decent enough player, but not nearly athletic enough. To my eye, we are getting close to being in danger of being outmuscled and outmaneuvered in the engine room.

Obviously they have to be able to play too.

Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Joao Gomes two from a list like that, and jobs a good un.

If we do add a third midfielder by the end of next summer, Tielemans on a Bosman would be fine, but not at the expense of adding some athleticism into the engine room.
