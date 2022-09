We didn’t sign shit players. Just average players.







Average then.There is nothing wrong with us spreading the money it would take to sign Bellingham to get a couple of players. Considering how much we have (or havent) spent in the past few years, there is some logic in questioning why anybody would feel its worth spending that much on him when its possible thats all the money we would get.I mean, I didnt like those names that poster mentioned. But there are a lot of good players out there.