Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2091363 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I thought Alvarez was decent against us. If we want a straight up defensive midfielder, with the handy option of being able to play centre back, then he looks an option. Enzo Fernandez looks more an 8 and not a very athletic one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:36 am
The CM area isn't lacking quality and anyone going out there saying that is talking utter crap. There are loads of good midfielders out there that would do an excellent job for us and we don't need to spend £100-120m on just one to improve our midfield. 

Especially when you consider the success we've had just with midfielders Klopp inherited or picked up from relegated teams. I know people want us to evolve and use more creative midfielders, but I do wonder how much we could accomplish if we added three water carrier type players to the midfield so we could rotate regularly and outrun every team we face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: plura on September 15, 2022, 09:44:32 pm
It's an interesting theory. And yeah maybe our efforts to get players in earlier not always been 100% successes, i.e. Minamino, Tsimikas, Keita, etc. But going along with the theory it sure be a lot cheaper going for the Enzo Fernandez, Nunes, Tchouaméni when at Bordeaux, Nkunku when at PSG, and such. And also more of a risk it won't work out, but also we'd have more time to offload them when still in the good years.

Would they turn into the players they are now if we signed them at those stages in life though, I doubt it.

I think most top clubs are aware of these players but are happy to let them develop elsewhere, and just pay a premium.

Higher cost but less initial risk and resources spent on players who may not make it basically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:00:39 am
To be honest I thought they got him for 30. The point stands though, do you think signing him for 70 or whatever would be clever when we could have had him for 38? I don't buy this lack of top level football nonsense; he's clearly a very good player who will do well here, so if we do want him, just buy him in the first place and save ourselves some money to put towards another player.

See the fascinating thing here is that it seems pretty clear that we didn't want him in the summer, and this sudden speculation that we're going to try and sign him originated in the Daily Mail (lol). So the likelihood is that actually....we dont want him. But if he does really well at Wolves, we might do. No biggy really. We signed Diaz after three seasons in Portugal, we signed Nunez after two seasons in Portugal. So rather than randomly needing another Portuguese player to prove himself in England.....we most likely just didn't really fancy him in the summer (and I'd doubt his average start at Wolves has suddenly meant we explode into action to try and sign him now).

As an aside....he wouldnt cost two or three times what he cost Wolves. They're not signing all these highly promising Portuguese Jorge Mendes (who we seem to have a good relationship with) clients so they can whack prohibitively high transfer fees on them.


Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:19:15 am
Especially when you consider the success we've had just with midfielders Klopp inherited or picked up from relegated teams. I know people want us to evolve and use more creative midfielders, but I do wonder how much we could accomplish if we added three water carrier type players to the midfield so we could rotate regularly and outrun every team we face.

If you believe the rumours then apart from Bellingham and Tchouameni, the other midfielders we looked at included Valverde, Gravenberch, Barella. Its some going if you are looking for just 1 top quality midfielder and you are able to identify 5 of them that you would spend good money on. That alone illustrates that there is more than enough quality out there.

They of course are some of the premium players and there are probably tonnes in the level below that would still be excellent for us.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
I thought Alvarez wasn't decent against us. If we want a straight up defensive midfielder, with the handy option of being able to play centre back, then he looks an option. Enzo Fernandez looks more an 8 and not a very athletic one.
Do you mean was decent? I thought he had a good game in a reductive, spoiling sort of way. I watch a lot of Ajax though and I agree he's a good player who has his utility. Not quite sure his level but he's the one Utd should have probably targeted ahead of Martinez really.
Portugal and France seem to have players who fit the EPL easily.

Its why I think Fofana is one to look out for next summer the lad seems like he'd fit us well but again my not a pro scout !

We can get some bargains in those leagues and it sounds mental saying that when I consider £30-40m a bargain !!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
Do you mean was decent? I thought he had a good game in a reductive, spoiling sort of way. I watch a lot of Ajax though and I agree he's a good player who has his utility. Not quite sure his level but he's the one Utd should have probably targeted ahead of Martinez really.

Yeah definitely meant was :)

Alvarez was full of snide but he showed some nice touches. Think Ajax kept hold of the players they wanted to and sold the ones that were surplus.
Not convinced we are after Bellingham. Can you imagine a midfield trio of Harvey, Fabinho and Bellingham ? if we plan to use Harvey next season the same way we are using him now then we need two excellent midfielders defensively at least one with pace and the other with exceptional interceptions and positioning like Tchouameni. If our plan with Harvey is different like using him as a backup for two positions then Bellingham make sense. Laimer, Fabinho and Bellingham, now this is a balanced midfield.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:53:46 am
Yeah definitely meant was :)

Alvarez was full of snide but he showed some nice touches. Think Ajax kept hold of the players they wanted to and sold the ones that were surplus.
That tends to be the way they do things - they have players they willingly sell, players they have a plan to sell the year after, and those they want to keep unless the offer is stupid to turn down. Antony fell into the latter two categories - the club freely admitted that next summer he would be available for around 50m but they wanted to keep him for one more season. Cue Utd sending silly money their way. Martinez too wasn't a planned sale. Alvarez they will sell next summer for £40m or so, or silly money in January if he has a good World Cup.

I'd take him as depth for Fabinho and competition in there. Not an 8 though if we're continuing that thread of thought.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:16:59 am
That tends to be the way they do things - they have players they willingly sell, players they have a plan to sell the year after, and those they want to keep unless the offer is stupid to turn down. Antony fell into the latter two categories - the club freely admitted that next summer he would be available for around 50m but they wanted to keep him for one more season. Cue Utd sending silly money their way. Martinez too wasn't a planned sale. Alvarez they will sell next summer for £40m or so, or silly money in January if he has a good World Cup.

I'd take him as depth for Fabinho and competition in there. Not an 8 though if we're continuing that thread of thought.

Not an 8, no. We were clearly targeting a very athletic and physical 8 and I don't see that in either Nunes or Enzo Fernandez

Ajax always make out that this player or that is not for sale. They then get their price, or over, and then turnaround and have an apt replacement ready to go. 
Kouadio Koné is one to keep an eye on this season too. Think Melissa Reddy said we like him and Newcastle also tried for him in the summer but no way Gladbach were selling. Plus France seem to have so much talent, could be one we go after in Jan or the Summer.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:27:52 am
Not an 8, no. We were clearly targeting a very athletic and physical 8 and I don't see that in either Nunes or Enzo Fernandez

Ajax always make out that this player or that is not for sale. They then get their price, or over, and then turnaround and have an apt replacement ready to go.
For my money they have the best academy in the world arguably, and one of the best scouting networks. They will flog Bergwijn for a profit as they did Haller, Bassey was purely purchased to make money on, Alvarez and Timber will net big fees too.

If I were singling out a few younger Ajax players who will end up playing for the best teams, Devyne Rensch is a super tidy, super capable and athletic full back. He is like Michael Reiziger back in the day. Good on his weak side too. Others to maybe look at would be Francisco Conceicao, who joined from Porto and is highly rated and of course Lorenzo Lucca who was quality in Italy and has replaced Haller.

Interesting squad Ajax, as always really.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:28 am
For my money they have the best academy in the world arguably, and one of the best scouting networks. They will flog Bergwijn for a profit as they did Haller, Bassey was purely purchased to make money on, Alvarez and Timber will net big fees too.

If I were singling out a few younger Ajax players who will end up playing for the best teams, Devyne Rensch is a super tidy, super capable and athletic full back. He is like Michael Reiziger back in the day. Good on his weak side too. Others to maybe look at would be Francisco Conceicao, who joined from Porto and is highly rated and of course Lorenzo Lucca who was quality in Italy and has replaced Haller.

Interesting squad Ajax, as always really.

Agreed on Rensch, There were a couple of brilliant moves down their right in the second half involving him and Taylor. Taylor looks another one to keep an eye on.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:28 am
For my money they have the best academy in the world arguably, and one of the best scouting networks. They will flog Bergwijn for a profit as they did Haller, Bassey was purely purchased to make money on, Alvarez and Timber will net big fees too.

If I were singling out a few younger Ajax players who will end up playing for the best teams, Devyne Rensch is a super tidy, super capable and athletic full back. He is like Michael Reiziger back in the day. Good on his weak side too. Others to maybe look at would be Francisco Conceicao, who joined from Porto and is highly rated and of course Lorenzo Lucca who was quality in Italy and has replaced Haller.

Interesting squad Ajax, as always really.

Ajax academy is one of the best but Holland tends to be hot and cold in terms of producing high quality players. They had that barren generation after Robben and Van Persie etc got old and they stopped qualifying for tournaments. Ajax have always scouted well from elsewhere.

France and Portugal tend to be the hotspots right now, along with England for talent. It was Germsny and Spain before that and that Belgium generation.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:03:59 am
Not convinced we are after Bellingham. Can you imagine a midfield trio of Harvey, Fabinho and Bellingham ? if we plan to use Harvey next season the same way we are using him now then we need two excellent midfielders defensively at least one with pace and the other with exceptional interceptions and positioning like Tchouameni. If our plan with Harvey is different like using him as a backup for two positions then Bellingham make sense. Laimer, Fabinho and Bellingham, now this is a balanced midfield.

Difficult to predict, but if we want Bellingham my guess is that our first-choice midfield on paper would be Fabinho, Thiago and Jude. Could also see us going more of a two-man midfield with Bellingham in there, think the reality is he can be moulded into almost anything.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:28 am
For my money they have the best academy in the world arguably, and one of the best scouting networks. They will flog Bergwijn for a profit as they did Haller, Bassey was purely purchased to make money on, Alvarez and Timber will net big fees too.

If I were singling out a few younger Ajax players who will end up playing for the best teams, Devyne Rensch is a super tidy, super capable and athletic full back. He is like Michael Reiziger back in the day. Good on his weak side too. Others to maybe look at would be Francisco Conceicao, who joined from Porto and is highly rated and of course Lorenzo Lucca who was quality in Italy and has replaced Haller.

Interesting squad Ajax, as always really.

Oh,didn't know they've signed Lucca,interesting type of player over 2 meters tall i believe.

Yeah been on and off following Ajax and their incredible production line from the early 90's when Litmanen was there and they had some team back then under Van Gaal,those CL finals..

They still scout and sign a lot of talent from everywhere but think other teams have gotten better at this too over the years and they have more competition,also if memory serves they always were a selling team but seemed to be able to hold on to their gems a few years longer back in their pomp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm
Difficult to predict, but if we want Bellingham my guess is that our first-choice midfield on paper would be Fabinho, Thiago and Jude. Could also see us going more of a two-man midfield with Bellingham in there, think the reality is he can be moulded into almost anything.

A two man midfield would help us, as we have plenty of candidates to play in a '3' in front of them, indeed this might be the best bet for the likes
of Elliot and Carvalho to progress naturally...
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:16:13 pm
A two man midfield would help us, as we have plenty of candidates to play in a '3' in front of them, indeed this might be the best bet for the likes
of Elliot and Carvalho to progress naturally...

Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho would all do a good job of being a double pivot you'd of thought. The question is can they cover enough ground between them.
I don't think on the face of it we'd have a problem with paying £100m for the right player, but I can only see it happening with a significant sale.

Common consensus is we need at least two midfielders (and that's before even looking at say a Firmino replacement or literally any other position in the squad) and conservatively you're probably looking at something like a £120-140m+ net spend to do that if Bellingham is one of them. That's potentially nearly triple our net spend of the past 4 years combined. Unless we've been saving up to have a big blow out... we did have a big year in 18/19 on transfers so maybe it's cyclical and we're due one, but I'd be surprised.

You look at our squad now and I'm struggling to see many (if any) fringe players who we'd want to move on who would generate more than £10m a pop. Which in some ways is a good thing as it means we've trimmed the squad a bit, but I do think losing so many players on frees in recent years is going to bite a bit for a club who generally only puts in an average of ~£30m a year on top of sales - hard to see how Bellingham fits into that in a summer where we need to do possibly 2-3 others as well.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm
Ajax academy is one of the best but Holland tends to be hot and cold in terms of producing high quality players. They had that barren generation after Robben and Van Persie etc got old and they stopped qualifying for tournaments. Ajax have always scouted well from elsewhere.

France and Portugal tend to be the hotspots right now, along with England for talent. It was Germsny and Spain before that and that Belgium generation.

And its years since the Balkans were the go to area for talent.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:39:47 am
we wont sign another attacker next summer with the midfield situation we have
Why? Is there a limit on the areas of the team that can be addressed at one time?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm
Why? Is there a limit on the areas of the team that can be addressed at one time?

There's certainly no limit to number of worst case scenarios that can be put forward from now until next summer.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:07:28 pm
There's certainly no limit to number of worst case scenarios that can be put forward from now until next summer.
Stephen Caulker and Ben Davies would be a dream window.
Always find it interesting how quickly players go from largely unknown/under the radar to must-haves. Do a poll of Liverpool fans on Twitter on which midfielders theyd go for, and Bellingham aside the two names would probably be Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - two players who almost nobody was advocating for earlier in the summer window.

Shows how much were swayed by transfer gossip. Couple of links from foreign sources or ITKs and all of a sudden theyre essential purchases. Also shows that theres always another player who comes along and grabs the imagination of people, which is why we should never worry too much about someone we like going elsewhere.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:24:55 pm
Always find it interesting how quickly players go from largely unknown/under the radar to must-haves. Do a poll of Liverpool fans on Twitter on which midfielders theyd go for, and Bellingham aside the two names would probably be Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - two players who almost nobody was advocating for earlier in the summer window.

Shows how much were swayed by transfer gossip. Couple of links from foreign sources or ITKs and all of a sudden theyre essential purchases. Also shows that theres always another player who comes along and grabs the imagination of people, which is why we should never worry too much about someone we like going elsewhere.

Matheus Nunes was the same. Even Douglas Luis at the end of the window.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:17:52 pm
And its years since the Balkans were the go to area for talent.

Pretty much since the 90s when it all broke up.
