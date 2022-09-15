Not an 8, no. We were clearly targeting a very athletic and physical 8 and I don't see that in either Nunes or Enzo Fernandez
Ajax always make out that this player or that is not for sale. They then get their price, or over, and then turnaround and have an apt replacement ready to go.
For my money they have the best academy in the world arguably, and one of the best scouting networks. They will flog Bergwijn for a profit as they did Haller, Bassey was purely purchased to make money on, Alvarez and Timber will net big fees too.
If I were singling out a few younger Ajax players who will end up playing for the best teams, Devyne Rensch is a super tidy, super capable and athletic full back. He is like Michael Reiziger back in the day. Good on his weak side too. Others to maybe look at would be Francisco Conceicao, who joined from Porto and is highly rated and of course Lorenzo Lucca who was quality in Italy and has replaced Haller.
Interesting squad Ajax, as always really.