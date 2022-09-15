I don't think on the face of it we'd have a problem with paying £100m for the right player, but I can only see it happening with a significant sale.



Common consensus is we need at least two midfielders (and that's before even looking at say a Firmino replacement or literally any other position in the squad) and conservatively you're probably looking at something like a £120-140m+ net spend to do that if Bellingham is one of them. That's potentially nearly triple our net spend of the past 4 years combined. Unless we've been saving up to have a big blow out... we did have a big year in 18/19 on transfers so maybe it's cyclical and we're due one, but I'd be surprised.



You look at our squad now and I'm struggling to see many (if any) fringe players who we'd want to move on who would generate more than £10m a pop. Which in some ways is a good thing as it means we've trimmed the squad a bit, but I do think losing so many players on frees in recent years is going to bite a bit for a club who generally only puts in an average of ~£30m a year on top of sales - hard to see how Bellingham fits into that in a summer where we need to do possibly 2-3 others as well.