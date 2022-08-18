I think people would happily get over that if we signed some other good midfielders. There are loads of them about and I personally would rather see us spread the money around and get a couple of midfielders and another attacker than blow all our money on Bellingham.



Yes and I'm sure it would be said by plenty on here. But if we end up not getting Bellingham, and depending on who we do bring in, it'll make this summer look even more bizarre than it already does. Because is it really the case that every midfielder out there who we deem good enough next summer isn't available or isn't clearly good enough this summer? Like, if we go out and get Nunes next summer for instance, after he's been decent for Wolves. After bringing in the likes of Nunez and Diaz from Portugal, both relatively unproven, in positions we arguably needed more proven quality (because of the quality of the players they're replacing) than in midfield. And we pay at least £30 million in a premium on top of what Wolves paid. Because if he's had a good enough season that we want him surely Wolves will be able to ask for more than £20 million profit. And players who were good enough this summer, and will still be good enough next summer, aren't going to be significantly cheaper than Bellingham. How much would a Barella be for example? If the CM market is lacking quality at the moment it'll only drive up the price of the 'sure thing' players.As for the idea that we let people move before going for them. That's fine, but if we then refuse to pay top end prices for the very best players, we're going to be operating in a very small market. Players that are proven enough in a big league that we think they're good enough for us, but not so good that they command huge fees? I just don't know if Salah type purchases exist anymore with everyone use high end analytics.