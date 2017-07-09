« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42480 on: Yesterday at 07:17:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm
There's a lot of focus on Portugal, and South America is always a good place to look.

Surprised we haven't taken more of a shot at young Ligue 1 talent.  Understand there's always a sample size issue, especially for players that are at an age where they need to play.  You either end up signing them (and they're not ready and don't play) or you wait for more data, and they end up being too expensive.  That being said, there are so many talent developers in that league that don't have big money.  Tchouameni was at Bordeaux as that club was going through some serious mismanagement before moving to Monaco.  Of course, he only had 25 appearances for Bordeaux and was only 20 when he moved to Monaco.  Still, for youth and depth purposes, I wonder if there's talent at these clubs where they could be signed for a relatively affordable fee and given time to develop here.  They don't have to be first-choice signings either but end up a gem and fill in (or even take over) for first-team spots at a relatively young age.  Maybe that's the approach we can take for midfield:  we can spend big on first-choice and then separately a small fee on a younger player that could develop that could end up as sneakily good value.
Out of the top leagues, Ligue 1 is the closest league to the Premier League because it's quite physical but more technical than England. That's why players that have come from there in recent seasons tend to do well.

You are right that there are bargains there. French clubs are skint because of the collapse of their billion dollar TV deal and some of them have a develop-to-sell model i.e. they are selling clubs.
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42481 on: Yesterday at 07:18:21 pm »
This Mudryk chap looks a player
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42482 on: Yesterday at 07:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:48:24 pm
Looks like our Brazilian scout got his lazy arse off the Copacabana and recommended something.  :D


Sign all the Brazilians. Let's all go Brazilian.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42483 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:02:16 pm
ESPN Brasil recently carried quotes from Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, where he expressed a desire to join Liverpool. Thats despite reports that Manchester United want the 21-year-old.

Liverpool is a team I would play for, said the Brazilian. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and my familys, my biggest dream in football.
Worth it alone for the obligatory Fuck it, its Gomes thread title when he signs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42484 on: Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm
We let Ajax use our training facilities today. We signing Kudus or any other future Dutch star I take it?  ;D
Why have they stayed on post-match and not flown back to Amsterdam?

Can imagine the AXA would impress most players, not a bad thing.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42485 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm
Why have they stayed on post-match and not flown back to Amsterdam?

Can imagine the AXA would impress most players, not a bad thing.

No idea mate. But they had full access too.  :D
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42486 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
No idea mate. But they had full access too.  :D
What, even the secret salbutamol storeroom?
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42487 on: Today at 12:17:22 am »
We must be in for Daley Blind or something. Its the only explanation!
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42488 on: Today at 06:29:18 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:17:22 am
We must be in for Daley Blind or something. Its the only explanation!

Julian Ward: Give us this day our Daley Blind.

I think Chopper first used that line in a United version of the Lords Prayer he wrote in the early days of them being crap. :D
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42489 on: Today at 10:16:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:17:40 pm
Out of the top leagues, Ligue 1 is the closest league to the Premier League because it's quite physical but more technical than England. That's why players that have come from there in recent seasons tend to do well.

You are right that there are bargains there. French clubs are skint because of the collapse of their billion dollar TV deal and some of them have a develop-to-sell model i.e. they are selling clubs.

Its certainly not more technical than England.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42490 on: Today at 10:18:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:29:18 am
Julian Ward: Give us this day our Daley Blind.

I think Chopper first used that line in a United version of the Lords Prayer he wrote in the early days of them being crap. :D

Not to put too finer point on it
like a little Berghuis in his soul.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42491 on: Today at 10:25:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
No idea mate. But they had full access too.  :D

Maybe we wanted to spy on how they operate in a day to day basis.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42492 on: Today at 02:42:08 pm »
Great, we can sign Belligham and have more money to spend on transfers ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-sign-jude-bellingham-25024692
Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42493 on: Today at 02:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:42:08 pm
Great, we can sign Belligham and have more money to spend on transfers ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-sign-jude-bellingham-25024692

No surprises as FSG are tight fuckers.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42494 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:42:08 pm
Great, we can sign Belligham and have more money to spend on transfers ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-sign-jude-bellingham-25024692

We'll have even more money to spend when Jude decides to go Man City.
Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42495 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:49:57 pm
We'll have even more money to spend when Jude decides to go Man City.

FSG when they realise the bidding starts at £150m

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42496 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm »
We've signed a secret pre contact with Jude you lads do know that right?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42497 on: Today at 03:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:39 pm
We've signed a secret pre contact with Jude you lads do know that right?

If people knew how would it be a secret?  :D
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42498 on: Today at 03:28:29 pm »
We're keeping our powder dry for Jobe
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42499 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:42:08 pm
Great, we can sign Belligham and have more money to spend on transfers ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-sign-jude-bellingham-25024692


Could do with him picking up a minor injury that rules him out of the WC.

If he has a stormer at the WC, then his pricetag is only going one way.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42500 on: Today at 04:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:54 pm

Could do with him picking up a minor injury that rules him out of the WC.

If he has a stormer at the WC, then his pricetag is only going one way.

Actual price I'm not concerned about, We all know it will be north of £100m and will break the record for a British player. It's if another club comes in and offers him £250k plus a week I would get concerned.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42501 on: Today at 04:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:42:08 pm
Great, we can sign Belligham and have more money to spend on transfers ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-sign-jude-bellingham-25024692
Jam tomorrow, or "next summer" as FSG put it.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42502 on: Today at 04:20:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:18:36 am
Not to put too finer point on it
like a little Berghuis in his soul.

 ;D
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42503 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:08:48 pm
Jam tomorrow, or "next summer" as FSG put it.

Lol. Literally every year.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42504 on: Today at 05:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:42:08 pm
Great, we can sign Belligham and have more money to spend on transfers ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-sign-jude-bellingham-25024692

Aaaahhh...The mythical war chest. Zzzzzzzzz...
