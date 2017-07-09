There's a lot of focus on Portugal, and South America is always a good place to look.



Surprised we haven't taken more of a shot at young Ligue 1 talent. Understand there's always a sample size issue, especially for players that are at an age where they need to play. You either end up signing them (and they're not ready and don't play) or you wait for more data, and they end up being too expensive. That being said, there are so many talent developers in that league that don't have big money. Tchouameni was at Bordeaux as that club was going through some serious mismanagement before moving to Monaco. Of course, he only had 25 appearances for Bordeaux and was only 20 when he moved to Monaco. Still, for youth and depth purposes, I wonder if there's talent at these clubs where they could be signed for a relatively affordable fee and given time to develop here. They don't have to be first-choice signings either but end up a gem and fill in (or even take over) for first-team spots at a relatively young age. Maybe that's the approach we can take for midfield: we can spend big on first-choice and then separately a small fee on a younger player that could develop that could end up as sneakily good value.



Out of the top leagues, Ligue 1 is the closest league to the Premier League because it's quite physical but more technical than England. That's why players that have come from there in recent seasons tend to do well.You are right that there are bargains there. French clubs are skint because of the collapse of their billion dollar TV deal and some of them have a develop-to-sell model i.e. they are selling clubs.