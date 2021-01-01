The club just can't win with views like this.



When we buy players early or hold out for them like Virgil, Keita, Thiago and Diaz, it's good planning and great transfer business. Then when we miss out on our main targets and have to operate towards the end of the window, we're 'inept'. Other accusations have included 'negligent' and 'poor planning' - as if if somehow the club don't know what the problems are (and arent working on them), and only keyboard warriors on rawk can see what to do and how simple it all is.



None of us truly knows what goes on behind the scenes, and there are lots of things that make transfers a very protracted process and potential deals fall through. One of the biggest myths on here (like in January 2021) is that the club somehow sits on its hands until the last day and then makes a panic buy. The reality is that there was likely a ton of scouting and negotiating work going on all year round by a large and sophisticated team of recruitment staff and analysts, who consult with Jurgen regularly.



But reality is sometimes boring and and doesn't give fans much to moan about, so far better to just make shit up.



I agree with some of that, but some things are questionable.Say these Valverde rumours are true (I don't believe they are), then why would a club that does so much checking wait essentially until the last few days of a window to put in a bid for a player that would make them their most expensive transfer ever? Would we have done the work on the guy from Monaco and then when he said no, we go back to the drawing board and find out stuff about other players and conveniently at the end of the window decide he is the one?Also, the understanding is we contacted Juve about Melo the night of the Newcastle game after Henderson got injured. That does scream a bit of a panic buy, albeit I wouldn't criticise the club on that because circumstances and all that and you have to react. Melo as well probably fits the mould of a player we wanted if we ever found ourselves in this situation.In terms of where I am with it, I have questions as to what we were doing from the back end of June through to the point that Keita got injured. Were we assessing options? Did we think our midfield was good enough to get through?I felt we had more than enough midfielders and they were good enough to get through and I wasnt desperate for a midfielder. But the club had injuries and there were questions around Jones, Keita and Ox then we should have acted. I can only speculate on what I see and what I saw was a club really ramp up its need for a midfielder when Keita got injured before the United game.