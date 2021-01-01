« previous next »
  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Ah well, nevertheless, I'm sure you're going to love our 2025 targets!

It will be interesting to see how we approach this transfer. There is a belief that the midfielder from Monaco that we wanted had given us positive noises about wanting to come but then Madrid swooped in and changed his mind. That tallies into the fact that by the time we approached Gravenberch he had already chosen Bayern.

I hope this time that the net is cast far and wide because whilst FSG seem to be the ones getting the brunt of the abuse for last summer, to me its starting to feel like the transfer team (of which Klopp is part of) is the ones who seem to hate a transfer and who have set the bar so high.
See: Aurelien Tchoumeni.

Looks like he's had a great start to his RM career, can see why we wanted him.
Looks like he's had a great start to his RM career, can see why we wanted him.

He looked good against Celtic but he looks a completely different player to Bellingham. We need a player more like him than Bellingham in my opinion.
He looked good against Celtic but he looks a completely different player to Bellingham. We need a player more like him than Bellingham in my opinion.

The plan was to get both (presuming we knew Bellingham was only available next season)
The plan was to get both (presuming we knew Bellingham was only available next season)

Was it? Call me cynical but I dont think there is any universe where we are spending £150m-£200m on two midfielders.
The plan was to get both (presuming we knew Bellingham was only available next season)

There is absolutely no way to know this was the case.

I personally stuggle to see a world where we were will to pay £60m+ for AT (what we were apparently willing to pay) and then £100m for JB in successive summer windows.
Was it? Call me cynical but I dont think there is any universe where we are spending £150m-£200m on two midfielders.

How about this universe where we don't really have a midfield? I think in that universe the powers that be might be willing to spend!
How about this universe where we don't really have a midfield? I think in that universe the powers that be might be willing to spend!

We have a midfield. We have 9 of them right now. We probably will lose four of them (Melo, Milner, Keita, Ox) but there is still Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott and Jones and three of them are on big money.

Maybe if we sold a big player we could spend, but £150-200m is some level of spending and i dont thing this club and these owners would put that money up on two midfielders.
