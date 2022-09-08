« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1054 1055 1056 1057 1058 [1059]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2075143 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42320 on: September 8, 2022, 04:51:11 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  8, 2022, 01:17:15 pm
Where's this idea that FSG are sitting on stockpiles of club generated cash but just not spending it coming from?
Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42321 on: September 8, 2022, 05:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  8, 2022, 04:38:43 pm
You'd expect Chelsea to be in for Caicedo with Potter now there. Think there were stories the other day on Boehly planning on investing heavily in midfield this January, so Caicedo would make sense. Brighton would maybe prefer to sell elsewhere after losing Potter and Cucurella, but the reality is Chelsea will go to £50m+ for Caicedo without blinking whereas we'll be much more hesitant.

Oh no what ever will we do
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42322 on: September 8, 2022, 05:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on September  8, 2022, 05:19:16 pm
Oh no what ever will we do
Spend £100m+ on Bellingham  ;D
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42323 on: September 8, 2022, 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September  8, 2022, 04:51:11 pm
Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.


The commercial revenue is so high because companies want to be associated with us, because of our on-field success.

If that on-field success wanes, our attractiveness as a source of sponsorship, etc wanes.

If the quality of the playing staff is allowed to deteriorate, then that increases the chances of our success waning.

FSG have been lucky in being able to receive inflated transfer fees, which they've reinvested into the team to make the team better overall. But that is not sustainable. They are going to need to invest heavily over the next couple of windows, or accept a lower commercial income and lower valuation of the club. It's therefore in their best interests to keep the club at the top - and to do that, they need to invest.


this is obvious stuff that's all been said before, but it's useful to sometimes reiterate it
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42324 on: September 8, 2022, 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2022, 05:46:40 pm

The commercial revenue is so high because companies want to be associated with us, because of our on-field success.

If that on-field success wanes, our attractiveness as a source of sponsorship, etc wanes.

If the quality of the playing staff is allowed to deteriorate, then that increases the chances of our success waning.

FSG have been lucky in being able to receive inflated transfer fees, which they've reinvested into the team to make the team better overall. But that is not sustainable. They are going to need to invest heavily over the next couple of windows, or accept a lower commercial income and lower valuation of the club. It's therefore in their best interests to keep the club at the top - and to do that, they need to invest.


this is obvious stuff that's all been said before, but it's useful to sometimes reiterate it
Agreed, I also find some of the discussion about transfers to be truly odd. People behave like Liverpool have to save up £100m in the bank before they can buy Bellingham, for instance. That's not how it works, it's never worked like that, you buy in instalments projected against future earnings, balancing the books is an overly simplistic way of looking at doing business. Imagine if a business could only spend what it saves. Imagine if a person could only spend what they saved... you would never own a house for a start, savings would struggle to outstrip inflation. If you look back at LFC accounts they are always in debt and making a loss, most clubs are, but the revenue and projected growth are massive. 12 years ago Liverpool cost £300m, since then it has quadrupled or maybe even quintipled in value, while making negligible profits. The value is in the brand (as you rightly pointed out) and infrastructure.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,044
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42325 on: September 8, 2022, 06:00:50 pm »
Adam Lallana will give us Caicedo.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42326 on: September 8, 2022, 07:34:41 pm »
From a never poster here (but a daily reader, thank you all):

I'm highly concerned about this season and I was long before last night.  For two very obvious reasons - Mane was world class and stretched/scared defences, so many other positives spun from that too; partnership with Robertson, the space created for Jota, Firmino and Salah and then the increasingly ancient/crocked midfield.  Imho FSG need to invest in January, full stop, otherwise top 4 won't happen.   

Looking ahead, Brighton (I'm a regular) have two brilliant centre-midfielders running virtually every EPL game now, opponents cannot live with them.  Yes, Caicedo, a powerhouse with pace, immense in the tackle, a simple pass and he does that every game for 90+ minutes.  But even better, Mac Allister, bordering on world class, each EPL game a 9/10 or more.  He has everything.  His contract runs out next summer, so there's a bargain to be had.   The pair just 20 and 23 years young.

With hopefully Bellingham and Fabinho, that's the Liverpool CM sorted for years to come.

No doubt Boehly/Potter will attempt to raid Brighton in January.

Would Julian Ward (then Klopp/FSG) be fully aware of their quality and Mac A's contract situation? 

Are FSG serious now about supporting JK and do they realise the implications of not making top 4 eg would Bellingham want to join next summer with other suitors? 

       
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42327 on: September 9, 2022, 08:52:22 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on September  8, 2022, 07:34:41 pm
No doubt Boehly/Potter will attempt to raid Brighton in January.
Often there's a gentleman's agreement that managers don't go back to sign players from their old club immediately, but this is Chelsea we're talking about.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42328 on: September 9, 2022, 10:18:31 am »
I stay out the FSG debate on transfers as much as possible...

I had to catchup on the history as I don't tend to think about these things that deep. So with my morning coffee/cheese twist and a slow morning at work I used my spreadsheet for this  ;D
I know this info is probably out there somewhere but this took all of 3 mins.
So according to transfermrkt, not sure if this is a great source:


season ending in
May   In          Out           Net
'11   87.95     91.35      -3.4
'12   58.79     19.8         38.99
'13   63.54     9.41         54.13
'14   52.29     29.25      23.04
'15   136.29   89.34       46.95
'16   113.85   81.5         32.35
'17   71.91     76.84       -4.93
'18   156.29   166.05     -9.76
'19   163.98   37.19      126.79
'20   9.36       40.05      -30.69
'21   75.65     15.48     60.17
'22   78.3       26.6        51.7
'23*   81.27   72.63     8.64
         
   1149.47   755.49   393.98 (avg circa £30m)

So now I've caught up with the rest of you.
I wasn't ignorant to all this - I knew we spent what we earned for the most part and a bit more. Now I know that bit more is abar £30m

I have figured these particular owners will not decide to throw in another £50m for example to take advantage of certain situations in a footballing sense without having to make up for it to get back to our average (like 2021 above and the subsequent windows we've seen since then).

I do think that its fine to stick to a rule of thumb in terms of spending (the average net spend) - as thats what non-oil clubs do....and leave it to our guys to figure out when to spend/not spend. As long as over a certain number of seasons we are spending an average amount...that's just my take

I think if we are to challenge at the business end we need to up that average, and I think alot of questions from common folk like me are why that is not happening with our increased revenues and prize monies etc granted our bonus-related wage bills increase - but does it really eat up ALL of this money?? Is it also the ARE??

I get there are agendas flying around all over the shop on here. Don't include me in that shit - Im not FSG out or in, but I do think they have the club at a level they set out to get it to all those years ago.
Why waste the opportunity to keep it there? Or maybe they think with how things are run now they will accept we will challenge for the big stuff but just not every season and they are happy with that..fans want more obviously - myself included. I am also concerned with what happens when Klopp leaves...but that's for another day. Because he definitely has us punching..

I can see why you guys go around circles on this!
« Last Edit: September 9, 2022, 10:27:05 am by redk84 »
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42329 on: September 9, 2022, 10:57:12 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on September  8, 2022, 07:34:41 pm
From a never poster here (but a daily reader, thank you all):

I'm highly concerned about this season and I was long before last night.  For two very obvious reasons - Mane was world class and stretched/scared defences, so many other positives spun from that too; partnership with Robertson, the space created for Jota, Firmino and Salah and then the increasingly ancient/crocked midfield.  Imho FSG need to invest in January, full stop, otherwise top 4 won't happen.   

Looking ahead, Brighton (I'm a regular) have two brilliant centre-midfielders running virtually every EPL game now, opponents cannot live with them.  Yes, Caicedo, a powerhouse with pace, immense in the tackle, a simple pass and he does that every game for 90+ minutes.  But even better, Mac Allister, bordering on world class, each EPL game a 9/10 or more.  He has everything.  His contract runs out next summer, so there's a bargain to be had.   The pair just 20 and 23 years young.

With hopefully Bellingham and Fabinho, that's the Liverpool CM sorted for years to come.

No doubt Boehly/Potter will attempt to raid Brighton in January.

Would Julian Ward (then Klopp/FSG) be fully aware of their quality and Mac A's contract situation? 

Are FSG serious now about supporting JK and do they realise the implications of not making top 4 eg would Bellingham want to join next summer with other suitors? 

       

Mac Allister on a free would be a very good signing IMO. We need to start signing these players on a free as we've been very successful in the past with freebies. Before someone comes in saying they're not free bla bla bla. I know, but they're still cheaper then giving 40million to a club for a player before giving him a salary and agents fee.

I think the problem we're having right now is not the transfer fees, but the salaries. Much like what happened to Spurs a couple of years ago, it's almost impossible to sign players for our first team without outpaying our stars. VVD is on reportedly about 200k. I'm 100% sure that Fofana for example is on a much higher salary than that and he's not even half the player that Virgil is. We had the same problem with Salah this summer and we decided to break the structure. So what's it gonna be?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42330 on: September 9, 2022, 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on September  9, 2022, 10:57:12 am
Mac Allister on a free would be a very good signing IMO. We need to start signing these players on a free as we've been very successful in the past with freebies. Before someone comes in saying they're not free bla bla bla. I know, but they're still cheaper then giving 40million to a club for a player before giving him a salary and agents fee.

I think the problem we're having right now is not the transfer fees, but the salaries. Much like what happened to Spurs a couple of years ago, it's almost impossible to sign players for our first team without outpaying our stars. VVD is on reportedly about 200k. I'm 100% sure that Fofana for example is on a much higher salary than that and he's not even half the player that Virgil is. We had the same problem with Salah this summer and we decided to break the structure. So what's it gonna be?

And yet people kept saying 'go for De Jong'. And United paying Casemiro more than even Salah.  That's why we have to sign them young and develop them, although we may have missed the boat now with Caicedo.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42331 on: September 9, 2022, 01:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on September  8, 2022, 05:19:16 pm
Oh no what ever will we do

Wait another year probably.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,078
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42332 on: September 9, 2022, 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on September  8, 2022, 07:34:41 pm
From a never poster here (but a daily reader, thank you all):

I'm highly concerned about this season and I was long before last night.  For two very obvious reasons - Mane was world class and stretched/scared defences, so many other positives spun from that too; partnership with Robertson, the space created for Jota, Firmino and Salah and then the increasingly ancient/crocked midfield.  Imho FSG need to invest in January, full stop, otherwise top 4 won't happen.   

Looking ahead, Brighton (I'm a regular) have two brilliant centre-midfielders running virtually every EPL game now, opponents cannot live with them.  Yes, Caicedo, a powerhouse with pace, immense in the tackle, a simple pass and he does that every game for 90+ minutes.  But even better, Mac Allister, bordering on world class, each EPL game a 9/10 or more.  He has everything.  His contract runs out next summer, so there's a bargain to be had.   The pair just 20 and 23 years young.

With hopefully Bellingham and Fabinho, that's the Liverpool CM sorted for years to come.

No doubt Boehly/Potter will attempt to raid Brighton in January.

Would Julian Ward (then Klopp/FSG) be fully aware of their quality and Mac A's contract situation? 

Are FSG serious now about supporting JK and do they realise the implications of not making top 4 eg would Bellingham want to join next summer with other suitors? 

       
If the club being in the Champions league is a condition of any player joining, then they should just fuck off.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42333 on: September 9, 2022, 02:01:32 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September  8, 2022, 04:51:11 pm
Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.
I cant see it being anywhere near 30-40m. Most estimates say around 10m or so. Whilst there is corporate in the new ARE, it will probably just replace the offsite corps. That may make it a bit more profitable, but it wont add too much more to the top line. Most of the uplift will be in relation to the new GA tickets which were not previously available.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,918
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42334 on: September 9, 2022, 03:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  8, 2022, 04:38:43 pm
You'd expect Chelsea to be in for Caicedo with Potter now there. Think there were stories the other day on Boehly planning on investing heavily in midfield this January, so Caicedo would make sense. Brighton would maybe prefer to sell elsewhere after losing Potter and Cucurella, but the reality is Chelsea will go to £50m+ for Caicedo without blinking whereas we'll be much more hesitant.

I said this somewhere else on here, but I was surprised that he was able to go directly to Brighton (before going on loan to Belgium) from Ecuador, and someone told me that he'd had enough appearances for Ecuador internationally to qualify for a work permit. This may be an area where we could extend our risk parameters - we currently like to see the younger players like this prove themselves more or provide more data at a higher level before we go for them. The cost to Brighton for Caicedo wasn't very high. It may be the kind of thing we look to do more, take more chances on these types before they "prove" themselves, since the financial outlay is so relatively minimal. (I realize that we have just done this on Carvalho, among others.)
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42335 on: September 9, 2022, 03:43:42 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on September  9, 2022, 03:38:06 pm
I said this somewhere else on here, but I was surprised that he was able to go directly to Brighton (before going on loan to Belgium) from Ecuador, and someone told me that he'd had enough appearances for Ecuador internationally to qualify for a work permit. This may be an area where we could extend our risk parameters - we currently like to see the younger players like this prove themselves more or provide more data at a higher level before we go for them. The cost to Brighton for Caicedo wasn't very high. It may be the kind of thing we look to do more, take more chances on these types before they "prove" themselves, since the financial outlay is so relatively minimal. (I realize that we have just done this on Carvalho, among others.)
https://worldfootballindex.com/2020/12/work-permits-premier-league-post-brexit-english-clubs-efl-libertadores/
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,192
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42336 on: September 9, 2022, 05:20:12 pm »
People will point to net spend but we got a decent amount for mane, taki, Williams etc. I cant help but feel midfield should have been more of a priority over Singing Nunez?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42337 on: September 9, 2022, 05:26:44 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September  9, 2022, 05:20:12 pm
People will point to net spend but we got a decent amount for mane, taki, Williams etc. I cant help but feel midfield should have been more of a priority over Singing Nunez?

What about Rapping Bellingham?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42338 on: September 9, 2022, 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September  9, 2022, 05:20:12 pm
People will point to net spend but we got a decent amount for mane, taki, Williams etc. I cant help but feel midfield should have been more of a priority over Singing Nunez?

How much of that was a reaction to three scoreless cup finals? Or being unable to breakdown Spurs without scoring a worldy. We did need more penalty box presence, much more so with Mane out the door and losing Origi and Minamino. We needed at least one attacker.

We needed both, not one or the other. However, Tchouameni was the original priority so I don't think it was as simple as Nunez being the priority.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42339 on: September 9, 2022, 06:19:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  9, 2022, 05:26:44 pm
What about Rapping Bellingham?

When is the album dropping?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,078
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42340 on: September 9, 2022, 06:25:51 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September  9, 2022, 05:20:12 pm
People will point to net spend but we got a decent amount for mane, taki, Williams etc. I cant help but feel midfield should have been more of a priority over Singing Nunez?
My thoughts exactly, forwards are more heavily stacked than midfield, we could have got through the season OK with Bobby, Mo, Diaz, Jota, Harvey, Carvalho, midfield is a priority, and seemingly was with the pursuit of Tchouameni.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42341 on: September 9, 2022, 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  9, 2022, 06:25:51 pm
My thoughts exactly, forwards are more heavily stacked than midfield, we could have got through the season OK with Bobby, Mo, Diaz, Jota, Harvey, Carvalho, midfield is a priority, and seemingly was with the pursuit of Tchouameni.

Absolutely no way thats way weaker than what we had last season. We definitely needed an attacker once Mane went.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42342 on: September 9, 2022, 07:54:35 pm »
The Thinking might be if we signed someone like Isak for 58m(another 6 foot 4 forward, 22 yrd old forward on similiar wages to nunez), then the money saved from that deal vs the nunez could have given us more luck when we scrambling around for a midfielder.

We shall see....
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42343 on: September 9, 2022, 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September  9, 2022, 07:54:35 pm
The Thinking might be if we signed someone like Isak for 58m(another 6 foot 4 forward, 22 yrd old forward on similiar wages to nunez), then the money saved from that deal vs the nunez could have given us more luck when we scrambling around for a midfielder.

We shall see....

Im not sure £6 million would have made much difference
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42344 on: September 9, 2022, 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on September  9, 2022, 09:27:42 pm
Im not sure £6 million would have made much difference

Good job it was probably closer to 26

looks like someone swapped the 2 for a £ on your keyboard

We have certainly made some mistakes in the transfer market have hindered our ability to invest in midfield, down the yrs, however we have pulled off so many masterstrokes it is difficult to complain.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42345 on: September 9, 2022, 10:26:12 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September  9, 2022, 09:49:07 pm
Good job it was probably closer to 26

looks like someone swapped the 2 for a £ on your keyboard

We have certainly made some mistakes in the transfer market have hindered our ability to invest in midfield, down the yrs, however we have pulled off so many masterstrokes it is difficult to complain.

No no, just the 6 required :thumbup
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42346 on: September 9, 2022, 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on September  9, 2022, 07:54:35 pm
The Thinking might be if we signed someone like Isak for 58m(another 6 foot 4 forward, 22 yrd old forward on similiar wages to nunez), then the money saved from that deal vs the nunez could have given us more luck when we scrambling around for a midfielder.

We shall see....

I could hear the moaners in here now if we'd paid that much for someone with Isak's scoring record. Núñez scored more last season than Isak did in his 3 years at Sociedad.

He looked decent against us but then so has just about anyone with a bit of pace so far this season.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42347 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 am »
Quote from: JasonF on September  9, 2022, 10:35:44 pm
I could hear the moaners in here now if we'd paid that much for someone with Isak's scoring record. Núñez scored more last season than Isak did in his 3 years at Sociedad.

He looked decent against us but then so has just about anyone with a bit of pace so far this season.

If Saint Maxim was fit he'd have tore us to shreds on the night.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,686
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42348 on: Yesterday at 11:07:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:40 am
If Saint Maxim was fit he'd have tore us to shreds on the night.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42349 on: Yesterday at 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on September  9, 2022, 03:38:06 pm
I said this somewhere else on here, but I was surprised that he was able to go directly to Brighton (before going on loan to Belgium) from Ecuador, and someone told me that he'd had enough appearances for Ecuador internationally to qualify for a work permit. This may be an area where we could extend our risk parameters - we currently like to see the younger players like this prove themselves more or provide more data at a higher level before we go for them. The cost to Brighton for Caicedo wasn't very high. It may be the kind of thing we look to do more, take more chances on these types before they "prove" themselves, since the financial outlay is so relatively minimal. (I realize that we have just done this on Carvalho, among others.)

What happened with Caicedo was that ManU were very interested, but discovered that his rights were owned by multiple parties (which is common in Latin America), so they walked away.  Tony Bloom of Brighton stepped in, unperturbed by that, and snapped him up.  Once Caicedo starred for Brighton in I think his first start and ever since, the Glazer's and Woodward have had an almost daily kicking on redcafe for their narrow thinking.     
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,324
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42350 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm »
We're the 22nd most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes. Also the 4th most valuable football team. Worth $4.45 billion.

Red Sox are $3.9 billion.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2022/09/08/the-worlds-50-most-valuable-sports-teams-2022/?sh=1518846d385c

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,892
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42351 on: Today at 02:52:23 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:44:14 pm
We're the 22nd most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes. Also the 4th most valuable football team. Worth $4.45 billion.

Red Sox are $3.9 billion.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2022/09/08/the-worlds-50-most-valuable-sports-teams-2022/?sh=1518846d385c



It won't allow me to see that list without subscribing.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,324
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42352 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:52:23 pm
It won't allow me to see that list without subscribing.

Really? I'm definitely not a subscriber and it opened just fine.

Try archive.ph maybe?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,044
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42353 on: Today at 02:59:38 pm »
Quote
Worlds most valuable football clubs according to Forbes:

1: Real Madrid: $5.1Billion
2: FC Barcelona: $5 Billion
3: Manchester United: $4.6 Billion
4: Liverpool: $4.45 Billion
5. Bayern Munich: $4.28B
6. Manchester City: $4.25B
7. Paris Saint-Germain: $3.3B
8. Chelsea: $3.1B
 
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,287
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42354 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September  8, 2022, 06:00:50 pm
Adam Lallana will give us Caicedo.

I'm really not a fan of everyone getting on a hype train after a few games. Nobody knew who he was before the start of this season, come on.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42355 on: Today at 04:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:52:23 pm
It won't allow me to see that list without subscribing.

How can AD be on that list?

Are they including sponsership deals?  ;)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,284
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42356 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 04:23:50 pm
I'm really not a fan of everyone getting on a hype train after a few games. Nobody knew who he was before the start of this season, come on.

See: Aurelien Tchoumeni.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42357 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm »
Apparently we are jostling with Madrid for Bellingham according to the Athletic 😂
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,044
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42358 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Perez is old I reckon Ward takes him within 4 rounds.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42359 on: Today at 11:18:39 pm »
Ah well, nevertheless, I'm sure you're going to love our 2025 targets!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1054 1055 1056 1057 1058 [1059]   Go Up
« previous next »
 