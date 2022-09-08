I stay out the FSG debate on transfers as much as possible...I had to catchup on the history as I don't tend to think about these things that deep. So with my morning coffee/cheese twist and a slow morning at work I used my spreadsheet for thisI know this info is probably out there somewhere but this took all of 3 mins.So according to transfermrkt, not sure if this is a great source:season ending inMay In Out Net'11 87.95 91.35 -3.4'12 58.79 19.8 38.99'13 63.54 9.41 54.13'14 52.29 29.25 23.04'15 136.29 89.34 46.95'16 113.85 81.5 32.35'17 71.91 76.84 -4.93'18 156.29 166.05 -9.76'19 163.98 37.19 126.79'20 9.36 40.05 -30.69'21 75.65 15.48 60.17'22 78.3 26.6 51.7'23* 81.27 72.63 8.641149.47 755.49 393.98 (avg circa £30m)So now I've caught up with the rest of you.I wasn't ignorant to all this - I knew we spent what we earned for the most part and a bit more. Now I know that bit more is abar £30mI have figured these particular owners will not decide to throw in another £50m for example to take advantage of certain situations in a footballing sense without having to make up for it to get back to our average (like 2021 above and the subsequent windows we've seen since then).I do think that its fine to stick to a rule of thumb in terms of spending (the average net spend) - as thats what non-oil clubs do....and leave it to our guys to figure out when to spend/not spend. As long as over a certain number of seasons we are spending an average amount...that's just my takeI think if we are to challenge at the business end we need to up that average, and I think alot of questions from common folk like me are why that is not happening with our increased revenues and prize monies etc granted our bonus-related wage bills increase - but does it really eat up ALL of this money?? Is it also the ARE??I get there are agendas flying around all over the shop on here. Don't include me in that shit - Im not FSG out or in, but I do think they have the club at a level they set out to get it to all those years ago.Why waste the opportunity to keep it there? Or maybe they think with how things are run now they will accept we will challenge for the big stuff but just not every season and they are happy with that..fans want more obviously - myself included. I am also concerned with what happens when Klopp leaves...but that's for another day. Because he definitely has us punching..I can see why you guys go around circles on this!