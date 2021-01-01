Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.
The commercial revenue is so high because companies want to be associated with us, because of our on-field success.
If that on-field success wanes, our attractiveness as a source of sponsorship, etc wanes.
If the quality of the playing staff is allowed to deteriorate, then that increases the chances of our success waning.
FSG have been lucky in being able to receive inflated transfer fees, which they've reinvested into the team to make the team better overall. But that is not sustainable. They are going to need to invest heavily over the next couple of windows, or accept a lower commercial income and lower valuation of the club. It's therefore in their best interests to keep the club at the top - and to do that, they need to invest.
this is obvious stuff that's all been said before, but it's useful to sometimes reiterate it