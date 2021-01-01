Where's this idea that FSG are sitting on stockpiles of club generated cash but just not spending it coming from?



Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.