Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2066766 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42320 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:17:15 pm
Where's this idea that FSG are sitting on stockpiles of club generated cash but just not spending it coming from?
Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42321 on: Today at 05:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:38:43 pm
You'd expect Chelsea to be in for Caicedo with Potter now there. Think there were stories the other day on Boehly planning on investing heavily in midfield this January, so Caicedo would make sense. Brighton would maybe prefer to sell elsewhere after losing Potter and Cucurella, but the reality is Chelsea will go to £50m+ for Caicedo without blinking whereas we'll be much more hesitant.

Oh no what ever will we do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42322 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:19:16 pm
Oh no what ever will we do
Spend £100m+ on Bellingham  ;D
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42323 on: Today at 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:51:11 pm
Literally no one in this thread has said that. What everyone has acknowedged is that the finances are strong, are set to rise next year and the year after, and monies could be borrowed to revitalise the squad, like every other team in the division is doing, or like every other business in the world does on a daily basis. Balancing the books is what a household does, businesses invest for the future. The only reason not to is if you are anticipating a downturn, but Liverpool are breaking revenue records, are expecting a massive windfall from the CL last year and will have the new stand bringing in £30-40m more the next year. The only debt on the club is the owners, so no interest payments. The only reason not to borrow and invest is if you have a fetish for zeroes at the end of your accounts.


The commercial revenue is so high because companies want to be associated with us, because of our on-field success.

If that on-field success wanes, our attractiveness as a source of sponsorship, etc wanes.

If the quality of the playing staff is allowed to deteriorate, then that increases the chances of our success waning.

FSG have been lucky in being able to receive inflated transfer fees, which they've reinvested into the team to make the team better overall. But that is not sustainable. They are going to need to invest heavily over the next couple of windows, or accept a lower commercial income and lower valuation of the club. It's therefore in their best interests to keep the club at the top - and to do that, they need to invest.


this is obvious stuff that's all been said before, but it's useful to sometimes reiterate it
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
