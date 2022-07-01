« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1053 1054 1055 1056 1057 [1058]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2066240 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42280 on: Today at 10:08:50 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:03:49 am
Yep one player can make all the difference as well see when Thiago starts starting again.

Did he make all the difference against Fulham?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42281 on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:08:50 am
Did he make all the difference against Fulham?

No but lets see what happens in our next games..
Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42282 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
We are looking at £170 mill almost Chelsea level investment in the summer. I don't care if it puts us in dept but the FSG has to take some loans to fix this squad because we need at least: 2 main starters midfielders, a back up DM, and a back winger for Salah.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42283 on: Today at 10:37:32 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:05 am
We are looking at £170 mill almost Chelsea level investment in the summer. I don't care if it puts us in dept but the FSG has to take some loans to fix this squad because we need at least: 2 main starters midfielders, a back up DM, and a back winger for Salah.

Good luck with that! We just had a net spend of just under £5m so we will probably have to cover that next summer  ;D
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42284 on: Today at 10:46:18 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:27:03 am
We really did miss out on Tchouameni considering not only is he a very good midfielder but he simultaneously would have improved Trent, Virg, Gomez, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Millie, Mo, Bobby and Darwin and would have at the same time improved the fitness and sharpness of the entire squad. Whatever Real paid was an absolute bargain.

Our midfield is hugely dysfunctional right now. In the same way that a dysfunctional defence incapable of playing a high line cost us in 20/21 and causes us to fall apart a dysfunctional midfield incapable of running is costing us right now and making us look terrible. Would one player have fixed us? Hed have potentially made a big difference, although wed have needed to throw him in much quicker than would have been ideal given all the injuries.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42285 on: Today at 11:10:49 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:18 am
Our midfield is hugely dysfunctional right now. In the same way that a dysfunctional defence incapable of playing a high line cost us in 20/21 and causes us to fall apart a dysfunctional midfield incapable of running is costing us right now and making us look terrible. Would one player have fixed us? Hed have potentially made a big difference, although wed have needed to throw him in much quicker than would have been ideal given all the injuries.

The entire team being completely undercooked and woefully out of form is costing us right now. You stick Tchouameni in this side and I suggest you'd probably see more of what we've seen in the Nunez thread, along the lines of 'why the fuck did we go so big on him? French league players are always a risk' as he's trying to fight fires all over the pitch because his right back doesn't fancy defending, his left back keeps jumping into tackles that he can't win, his unbeatable CB keeps getting beaten, his other quality CB keeps making goal costing mistakes, his world class right winger is being pocketed by Mykolenko and Matt Targett, and he's just trying to get the ball to our left winger because he's the only bloke on the pitch that looks like he can make something happen.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42286 on: Today at 11:10:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:27:03 am
We really did miss out on Tchouameni considering not only is he a very good midfielder but he simultaneously would have improved Trent, Virg, Gomez, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Millie, Mo, Bobby and Darwin and would have at the same time improved the fitness and sharpness of the entire squad. Whatever Real paid was an absolute bargain.
It happens every season. Any player we miss out on would've been the messiah, won us a trophy, been the missing piece of the jigsaw, and helped overhaul that 1 point gap to City.

There's also always the assumption they'd have made an impact from day one, despite being a new player from a different club in a different league and country, coming to play in a different system with different players under a different manager. Because every other transfer (before the one we missed out on) has been an instant success, just like all the hundreds of millions spent by other clubs.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42287 on: Today at 11:17:27 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:10:53 am
It happens every season. Any player we miss out on would've been the messiah, won us a trophy, been the missing piece of the jigsaw, and helped overhaul that 1 point gap to City.

There's also always the assumption they'd have made an impact from day one, despite being a new player from a different club in a different league and country, coming to play in a different system with different players under a different manager. Because every other transfer (before the one we missed out on) has been an instant success, just like all the hundreds of millions spent by other clubs.

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure we'd have been better with him. But fucking hellfire, the gnashing of the teeth over the 'not signing a midfielder' issue when the whole team looks way, way off it right now. The far, far bigger issue is why so many players look so far off it. Players we're hugely reliant on for our creativity and goals (Trent, Robbo, Mo, Bobby) and players we're hugely reliant on for how we play defensively (Virg, Gomez, Fab). Staggers me, genuinely, that people could watch that last night and take away from it that the only problem we have right now is that we're a midfielder or two short.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42288 on: Today at 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:05 am
We are looking at £170 mill almost Chelsea level investment in the summer. I don't care if it puts us in dept but the FSG has to take some loans to fix this squad because we need at least: 2 main starters midfielders, a back up DM, and a back winger for Salah.

Over £100 million net spend under FSG :lmao

Keep dreaming lad
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42289 on: Today at 11:38:02 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:20:27 am
You're posting the same arguments in multiple threads, but we all know the situation.

We also know we were planning on bringing Tchouameni in, which if we had, would probably mean no Nunez, and less options up front (which wouldn't be great with Sadio gone and Mo looking jaded). We likely had other midfield targets, but who knows why they didn't come in - there could be loads of reasons as there are with every transfer.

Its easy to list all our midfielders and say, 'yeah but he's always crocked, he's too young, he's old, he's past it, etc', but we've clearly been trying to solve it. I doubt Jurgen or the transfer team expected Sadio to leave, and there was also the ongoing contract negotiations for Mo which meant we were probably ready to get a striker in this or next season regardless.

So considering every team has to register a 25 man squad and can't make changes until the next transfer window, which of our players are you selling to free up space, that meet the following c-riteria:

1. Jurgen doesn't want them any more
2. They want to leave mid contract
3. We have a buyer

Im not sure of the relevance of Mane is in your point, but the club knew Mane wanted to leave in the summer of '21.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/sadio-mane-told-liverpool-he-wanted-to-leave-last-year-it-was-the-right-time/
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42290 on: Today at 11:54:10 am »
Can't put my finger on what's suddenly wrong with our elite players looking so sluggish,it's not one or two players but a widespread malaise throughout the team not just midfield,the majority have been sub par.

If it's our preparation can only hope we can improve somewhat on that during the season,we've very rarely been so outplayed like last night.

Some reinforcements are propably needed in january,but most important would be getting this team playing close to their former levels i think otherwise any signing won't help much imho.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42291 on: Today at 12:14:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:27 am
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure we'd have been better with him. But fucking hellfire, the gnashing of the teeth over the 'not signing a midfielder' issue when the whole team looks way, way off it right now. The far, far bigger issue is why so many players look so far off it. Players we're hugely reliant on for our creativity and goals (Trent, Robbo, Mo, Bobby) and players we're hugely reliant on for how we play defensively (Virg, Gomez, Fab). Staggers me, genuinely, that people could watch that last night and take away from it that the only problem we have right now is that we're a midfielder or two short.

Because when the problem is so widespread it is a simpler and better explanation to look for systematic causes rather than say, theyre all crap now. We know theyre not crap. Theyre brilliant footballers. But they look crap all of a sudden. Why? Well were open, not pressing properly, leaving our defence high and dry. The system isnt working and boy does the system depend on a functioning midfield. So a functioning midfield would fix a bunch of other issues straight away. Would one player do that? Potentially. Or to put it another way, so many of our problems are coming from a total absence of control from the midfield. Tactically you can see whats going wrong and it starts off as a midfield problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:54 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42292 on: Today at 12:15:10 pm »
We can't be too upset really, at least we have smashed the net spend trophy  ;)
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42293 on: Today at 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:38:02 am
Im not sure of the relevance of Mane is in your point, but the club knew Mane wanted to leave in the summer of '21.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/sadio-mane-told-liverpool-he-wanted-to-leave-last-year-it-was-the-right-time/
Didn't know that - I thought his mini revival last season after a (relatively) disappointing 2020/21 made his exit more of a surprise.

My point still stands though - with a full 25-man squad, we can't sell anyone unless:

1. Jurgen doesn't want them any more
2. They want to leave mid contract
3. We have a buyer
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42294 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:15:10 pm
We can't be too upset really, at least we have smashed the net spend trophy  ;)
When is the parade? :)

At least this way you won't get some replying you with long-winded justifications as to why we don't need to invest.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,401
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42295 on: Today at 12:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:14:30 pm
Because when the problem is so widespread it is a simpler and better explanation to look for systematic causes rather than say, theyre all crap now. We know theyre not crap. Theyre brilliant footballers. But they look crap all of a sudden. Why? Well were open, not pressing properly, leaving our defence high and dry. The system isnt working and boy does the system depend on a functioning midfield. So a functioning midfield would fix a bunch of other issues straight away. Would one player do that? Potentially. Or to put it another way, so many of our problems are coming from a total absence of control from the midfield. Tactically you can see whats going wrong and it starts off as a midfield problem.

Good post, agree with this.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42296 on: Today at 12:22:39 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:26:05 am
We are looking at £170 mill almost Chelsea level investment in the summer. I don't care if it puts us in dept but the FSG has to take some loans to fix this squad because we need at least: 2 main starters midfielders, a back up DM, and a back winger for Salah.

:lmao

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42297 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:14:30 pm
Because when the problem is so widespread it is a simpler and better explanation to look for systematic causes rather than say, theyre all crap now. We know theyre not crap. Theyre brilliant footballers. But they look crap all of a sudden. Why? Well were open, not pressing properly, leaving our defence high and dry. The system isnt working and boy does the system depend on a functioning midfield. So a functioning midfield would fix a bunch of other issues straight away. Would one player do that? Potentially. Or to put it another way, so many of our problems are coming from a total absence of control from the midfield. Tactically you can see whats going wrong and it starts off as a midfield problem.

No-one has said they're crap all of a sudden. They look physically and probably emotionally knackered. And again, having a slightly different midfield doesn't suddenly help Mo beat players he usually beats with ease and has stopped. It doesn't suddenly stop VVD getting roasted by average footballers when he hadn't been dribbled past in about six years. The midfield is one of our issues, thats all. An issue, along with a few others. To make out like everything would suddenly be rosy if we'd signed a couple in the summer is gleefully ignoring everything that is happening on the pitch.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42298 on: Today at 12:38:49 pm »
One thing that might be a bit of a concern - we have no one that we can sell next year for any real money:

Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino - Free.

Nat - 5m

Kelleher - 15-20m

That's about all I can come up with - so maybe 20m (maybe a few youth prospects here or there)....

Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,064
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42299 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:49 pm
One thing that might be a bit of a concern - we have no one that we can sell next year for any real money:

Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino - Free.

Nat - 5m

Kelleher - 15-20m

That's about all I can come up with - so maybe 20m (maybe a few youth prospects here or there)....

Yeah next 2 windows are a big test for the owners. Like it or not were going to need a big net spend to get the players we need in.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42300 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:49 pm
One thing that might be a bit of a concern - we have no one that we can sell next year for any real money:

Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino - Free.

Nat - 5m

Kelleher - 15-20m

That's about all I can come up with - so maybe 20m (maybe a few youth prospects here or there)....

You do know that the accountants here at RAWK like to add the salary to the mix when counting how much a player acutally costs to buy. Same would then go for players leaving and the salary that frees up. Ox, Keita, Milner and Firmino are probably on quite high salaries.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42301 on: Today at 12:55:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:49 pm
One thing that might be a bit of a concern - we have no one that we can sell next year for any real money:

Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino - Free.

Nat - 5m

Kelleher - 15-20m

That's about all I can come up with - so maybe 20m (maybe a few youth prospects here or there)....



Not so sure about Firmino leaving, but I think that first list is pretty fair for players who will likely leave.

Nat, I would have agreed with you before the start of season that Joe & VVD have had. Now I'm not so sure. We've been down 3 of our centre backs until recently and the remaining 2 have been pretty underwhelwming (even VVD from what we know of the level he can really play). Matip coming back into the game yesterday showed a sea-change in our ability to defend at centre back and I think we can agree that Joel + VVD were still not as good as they could be (there's other reasons from last night but, in a vaccum, they can play better together). If we have further injuries or continuing difficulties at that position, I think we keep Nat and add another starter, selling Joe and pushing Matip down the pecking order. 

Having said all that, that's my FM version. I honestly don't think the club sells Joe unless he asks to leave.

There's no way we're selling Kelleher.

Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42302 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Maybe we've rolled the fees for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic over again to next summer
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42303 on: Today at 01:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 12:55:47 pm
Not so sure about Firmino leaving, but I think that first list is pretty fair for players who will likely leave.

Nat, I would have agreed with you before the start of season that Joe & VVD have had. Now I'm not so sure. We've been down 3 of our centre backs until recently and the remaining 2 have been pretty underwhelwming (even VVD from what we know of the level he can really play). Matip coming back into the game yesterday showed a sea-change in our ability to defend at centre back and I think we can agree that Joel + VVD were still not as good as they could be (there's other reasons from last night but, in a vaccum, they can play better together). If we have further injuries or continuing difficulties at that position, I think we keep Nat and add another starter, selling Joe and pushing Matip down the pecking order. 

Having said all that, that's my FM version. I honestly don't think the club sells Joe unless he asks to leave.

There's no way we're selling Kelleher.



I think Kelleher is the one that will push for a move. He's already made some comments this summer.

In theory - we could sell Mo this summer too :D
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42304 on: Today at 01:09:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:04:01 pm

In theory - we could sell Mo this summer too :D

No one is gonna pay big money for a bench player on those wages...
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,537
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42305 on: Today at 01:17:15 pm »
Where's this idea that FSG are sitting on stockpiles of club generated cash but just not spending it coming from?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42306 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:17:15 pm
Where's this idea that FSG are sitting on stockpiles of club generated cash but just not spending it coming from?
Have you seen the spending in the PL?

Imagine in the 90's & 00s we were being outspend in terms if net transfer spending by midtable clubs & clubs up from the championship.
PL's has insane tv money also & the CL money too.

Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42307 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:49 pm
One thing that might be a bit of a concern - we have no one that we can sell next year for any real money:

Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino - Free.

Nat - 5m

Kelleher - 15-20m

That's about all I can come up with - so maybe 20m (maybe a few youth prospects here or there)....
That is a significant amount of money off our wage bill though. Those four leaving on free could free up ~£400k a week.

Losing four, most likely five if Nat leaves, squad options means we have to spend. The only other person potentially missing from that list is Curtis. This will be his third season being a regular in our squad and if he can't consistently be in contention for a starting spot, it would make sense to sell him for £20m+
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,968
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42308 on: Today at 01:48:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:39:12 pm
Have you seen the spending in the PL?

Imagine in the 90's & 00s we were being outspend in terms if net transfer spending by midtable clubs & clubs up from the championship.
PL's has insane tv money also & the CL money too.

So you don't actually have an answer to their question.  You're just basing what you think we should be doing on what other clubs are doing.  Got it. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,968
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42309 on: Today at 01:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:44:00 pm
That is a significant amount of money off our wage bill though. Those four leaving on free could free up ~£400k a week.

Losing four, most likely five if Nat leaves, squad options means we have to spend. The only other person potentially missing from that list is Curtis. This will be his third season being a regular in our squad and if he can't consistently be in contention for a starting spot, it would make sense to sell him for £20m+

Curtis Jones is 21 years old.  If the general age of players we are looking to bring in are around 22-24 shouldn't we wait until he gets to that age range before getting rid of him.  Even if he doesn't ever reach the level of contending for a starting spot, what's the point of selling him just to bring in someone else to take his spot in the squad to fulfill the same role? 
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42310 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:45:08 pm
Yeah next 2 windows are a big test for the owners. Like it or not were going to need a big net spend to get the players we need in.
We may need to go reasonably 'big' on 1 (maybe 2), but don't forget how many great players we've had for very cheap or free.

3 of our current 4 first choice defenders (Trent, Matip and Robbo) cost a combined £8m. Even Gomez was only £6m, and whatever you think of his injuries or occasional off days, he was boss with Virgil for a couple of years.

Players like Milner and Tsimikas have been valuable squad players, even if we've had to use Milner far more than planned. Carvalho and Elliott both look like absolute steals, and will be a year older and more experienced next season.

Even Jota was 'only' £40m two summers ago, so there are players out there that can be (or become) first team quality that don't always have to be crazy money in this inflated market. I think the amount spent by other clubs has distorted the view that you have to spend big to get the best players, yet the list of top 50 most expensive signings posted in here demonstrates quite the opposite - that there is often better value (and often better characters, grafters and team players) to be had in the bracket below - as we've demonstrated time and again. It's not about how much we spend - its about getting the right player - whether they are free, £20m or £80m.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:35 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,537
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42311 on: Today at 02:14:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:39:12 pm
Have you seen the spending in the PL?

Imagine in the 90's & 00s we were being outspend in terms if net transfer spending by midtable clubs & clubs up from the championship.
PL's has insane tv money also & the CL money too.

And what is the the wage bill of said clubs?

Penny still to drop that the two are inextricably linked,
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,618
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42312 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:39:12 pm
Have you seen the spending in the PL?

Imagine in the 90's & 00s we were being outspend in terms if net transfer spending by midtable clubs & clubs up from the championship.
PL's has insane tv money also & the CL money too.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/transfers/wettbewerb/GB1/saison_id/1994/s_w/s/leihe/1/intern/1/plus/

We quite often were....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42313 on: Today at 02:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:51:33 pm
Curtis Jones is 21 years old.  If the general age of players we are looking to bring in are around 22-24 shouldn't we wait until he gets to that age range before getting rid of him.  Even if he doesn't ever reach the level of contending for a starting spot, what's the point of selling him just to bring in someone else to take his spot in the squad to fulfill the same role? 

Thing about Jones is that he is homegrown - so that's a big key as well in keeping him.

~400K in wages off the books is good - but we need more players - so those wages will still more or less go to new players - plus an extension for Alisson / VVD.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42314 on: Today at 02:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:51:33 pm
Curtis Jones is 21 years old.  If the general age of players we are looking to bring in are around 22-24 shouldn't we wait until he gets to that age range before getting rid of him.  Even if he doesn't ever reach the level of contending for a starting spot, what's the point of selling him just to bring in someone else to take his spot in the squad to fulfill the same role?
My main point is we should have players who are knocking on the door of our starting XI. This might be divisive, but I don't see it that way with him. He has close to 60 appearances in the first team and it feels like he's still in the same place, a decent squad option.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42315 on: Today at 02:44:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:54 pm
Thing about Jones is that he is homegrown - so that's a big key as well in keeping him.

~400K in wages off the books is good - but we need more players - so those wages will still more or less go to new players - plus an extension for Alisson / VVD.
Didn't they both get extended within the last year or so?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Pages: 1 ... 1053 1054 1055 1056 1057 [1058]   Go Up
« previous next »
 