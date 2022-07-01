Yeah next 2 windows are a big test for the owners. Like it or not were going to need a big net spend to get the players we need in.



We may need to go reasonably 'big' on 1 (maybe 2), but don't forget how many great players we've had for very cheap or free.3 of our current 4 first choice defenders (Trent, Matip and Robbo) cost a combined £8m. Even Gomez was only £6m, and whatever you think of his injuries or occasional off days, he was boss with Virgil for a couple of years.Players like Milner and Tsimikas have been valuable squad players, even if we've had to use Milner far more than planned. Carvalho and Elliott both look like absolute steals, and will be a year older and more experienced next season.Even Jota was 'only' £40m two summers ago, so there are players out there that can be (or become) first team quality that don't always have to be crazy money in this inflated market. I think the amount spent by other clubs has distorted the view that you have to spend big to get the best players, yet the list of top 50 most expensive signings posted in here demonstrates quite the opposite - that there is often better value (and often better characters, grafters and team players) to be had in the bracket below - as we've demonstrated time and again. It's not about how much we spend - its about getting the right player - whether they are free, £20m or £80m.