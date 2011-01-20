Im pretty annoyed with the clubs ineptitude here. It was as clear as day that our midfield needed a lot of work, that it would need work even after one signing and that this group wouldnt do for this season. It was screaming us in the face that we needed a player like Caicedo (and the others theres enough noise around to suggest we targeted them). And yet we decided (for whatever reason, who knows why, and jacks point about outcomes is a good one) that wed leave it. Because after all, did we need a 10th midfielder? Once we panicked its clear we knew what the problems are. A lack of backup to Thiago, hence Arthur. And a lack of physicality and athleticism, hence Caicedo and Laimar. But these have been problems, and now significant problems, for ages, a lot longer than our iniury crisis. Which is, to be fair, pretty bad and quite unfortunate. The fact it took that to wake them up though
the mind boggles.