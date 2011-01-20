Weve shown we can do a lot in a short space of time when needed. Diaz, Carvalho and Nunez in the space of six months with Mane, Origi and Taki all going is testament to that. Were going to have the same situation in midfield.



Our frankly abject decision to kick the can down the road this summer after failing to get Tchouameni shouldnt prevent us from taking decisive action in January and next summer. Three looming departures in Milner, Ox and Keita (the situation with the latter feels really strange to me) next summer and then Thiagos deal is up the following year.



I think the added complication is that we probably want to streamline the midfield slightly by bringing in more durable players.



For me, they need to get one over the line in January, even if it means moving Keita or Ox on early to create the room (I can imagine Ox being grateful to have a few months playing on loan somewhere to try and get a permanent move somewhere).



What I would say is I still dont know who the obvious target is for the 6/8 role. Maybe its Kone or Caicedo, and at least by January or next summer therell be more data to fall back on.