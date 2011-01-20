« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42000 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm »
Weve shown we can do a lot in a short space of time when needed. Diaz, Carvalho and Nunez in the space of six months with Mane, Origi and Taki all going is testament to that. Were going to have the same situation in midfield.

Our frankly abject decision to kick the can down the road this summer after failing to get Tchouameni shouldnt prevent us from taking decisive action in January and next summer. Three looming departures in Milner, Ox and Keita (the situation with the latter feels really strange to me) next summer and then Thiagos deal is up the following year.

I think the added complication is that we probably want to streamline the midfield slightly by bringing in more durable players.

For me, they need to get one over the line in January, even if it means moving Keita or Ox on early to create the room (I can imagine Ox being grateful to have a few months playing on loan somewhere to try and get a permanent move somewhere).

What I would say is I still dont know who the obvious target is for the 6/8 role. Maybe its Kone or Caicedo, and at least by January or next summer therell be more data to fall back on.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42001 on: Today at 05:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:50:04 pm
Weve shown we can do a lot in a short space of time when needed. Diaz, Carvalho and Nunez in the space of six months with Mane, Origi and Taki all going is testament to that. Were going to have the same situation in midfield.

Our frankly abject decision to kick the can down the road this summer after failing to get Tchouameni shouldnt prevent us from taking decisive action in January and next summer. Three looming departures in Milner, Ox and Keita (the situation with the latter feels really strange to me) next summer and then Thiagos deal is up the following year.

I think the added complication is that we probably want to streamline the midfield slightly by bringing in more durable players.

For me, they need to get one over the line in January, even if it means moving Keita or Ox on early to create the room (I can imagine Ox being grateful to have a few months playing on loan somewhere to try and get a permanent move somewhere).

What I would say is I still dont know who the obvious target is for the 6/8 role. Maybe its Kone or Caicedo, and at least by January or next summer therell be more data to fall back on.

Yep, can all change very quickly, hopefully we do the January/Summer thing again even if it wasn't intentional with Diaz I hope we learned the lesson, much better to hypothetically do Caicedo/Jan, Bellingham/Summer rather than trying to fit both in next summer. And we need help for the second half of this season too, don't think we'll win the league but there's cups and a CL to win!
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42002 on: Today at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 05:16:19 pm
But if they go from key first team player to squad players then surely they need replacing as key players no?

Sure some kids will come through, but how many will be good enough to be key players in teams capable of winning leagues and champions leagues?

And I really dunno about Bobby not needing to be replaced with a big player.

At the top now you need at least 5 top level forwards with the amount of games they have to play. We have 5 now.

3 years is a long time though. You dont need to worry about every player.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42003 on: Today at 06:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:58:49 pm
Id love Bellingham and think hed be fantastic, but it may be were better off spreading his likely cost over two or three signings.

Think the reality is we need two midfielders minimum, with an argument that it should be three. Physical and energetic midfielders would be great, of course, but we need some who can actually control a football game. Thats what were missing with Thiago and Keita out, and its why we went for Arthur on deadline day. So one of the signings will need to replicate some of what they bring.

Agreed on another forward too - especially if Firmino doesnt get a new deal. They may feel that Gordon can step up once hes fully over his injury issues though.

The one thing I feel quite strong on is that we should absolutely be targeting a midfielder for January, although were now carrying nine senior mids on the books which is borderline ridiculous.

I agree I am not fussed by Bellingham and Id rather 2 or three players. Lets be honest our budget wont be massive so we need to get numbers in.

In terms of your last paragraph i dont think its borderline. It is actually ridiculous we have so many midfielders and the money men and women are well within their rights to question that.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42004 on: Today at 06:33:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:30:18 pm
I agree I am not fussed by Bellingham and Id rather 2 or three players. Lets be honest our budget wont be massive so we need to get numbers in.

In terms of your last paragraph i dont think its borderline. It is actually ridiculous we have so many midfielders and the money men and women are well within their rights to question that.

The nine doesnt even include Carvalho, who played there yesterday. City by comparison have five senior midfielders in Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan, Bernardo and De Bruyne.
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42005 on: Today at 06:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:33:19 pm
The nine doesnt even include Carvalho, who played there yesterday. City by comparison have five senior midfielders in Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan, Bernardo and De Bruyne.

Two midfielders injured for them would probably see them in crisis. Maybe one if that one was called De Bruyne. Shame that despite their relatively small squad they seem to be immune to such things.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42006 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:33:19 pm
The nine doesnt even include Carvalho, who played there yesterday. City by comparison have five senior midfielders in Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan, Bernardo and De Bruyne.

Yep i made the same point in another thread that its 9 excluding Bajetic and Carvalho, the latter who i firmly believe is not a midfielder. Its 9 and then about 6 are probably on £100k a week or more (not sure what we are paying Arthur and maybe in that 6 Milner dropped to below £100k a week).

That is quite frankly mad. Some of that is bad luck but if I were being picky I would draw a huge ring around all those names and question the manager as to how we need more midfielders.

We have to let Keita, Ox and Milner go. There is absolutely no scenario they should stay. We are going to have to keep Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho and if you add Elliott and Jones then that is 5. But I also think we should streamline it back to about 6.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42007 on: Today at 06:49:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:42:07 pm
Yep i made the same point in another thread that its 9 excluding Bajetic and Carvalho, the latter who i firmly believe is not a midfielder. Its 9 and then about 6 are probably on £100k a week or more (not sure what we are paying Arthur and maybe in that 6 Milner dropped to below £100k a week).

That is quite frankly mad. Some of that is bad luck but if I were being picky I would draw a huge ring around all those names and question the manager as to how we need more midfielders.

We have to let Keita, Ox and Milner go. There is absolutely no scenario they should stay. We are going to have to keep Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho and if you add Elliott and Jones then that is 5. But I also think we should streamline it back to about 6.

I think seven is the right number for next season, especially when you consider that Thiago and Henderson will be 32 and 33 respectively with a big injury history (plus Thiago will be in his final year).

So its Milner, Ox and Keita out and then two in. Then the following year, when Thiago goes, you maybe recruit your next long-term 6.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42008 on: Today at 06:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:49:20 pm
I think seven is the right number for next season, especially when you consider that Thiago and Henderson will be 32 and 33 respectively with a big injury history (plus Thiago will be in his final year).

So its Milner, Ox and Keita out and then two in. Then the following year, when Thiago goes, you maybe recruit your next long-term 6.

Think we need that 6 next year or at least somebody who can play it well.
Offline rhysd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42009 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:38:12 pm
Three years is a long time though. We dont have to have their replacements right now.

No I know. I just mean over the next 3 years there is a hell of a lot to be done to keep us at the top.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42010 on: Today at 07:02:30 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 06:58:02 pm
No I know. I just mean over the next 3 years there is a hell of a lot to be done to keep us at the top.

Again its not that bad. The midfield is old, we know that, but we can theoretically put out a starting 11 that includes the likes of Trent, Gomez, Konate, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez, Jota. All of whom are relatively young and we shouldnt really be worrying about goalkeepers like Alisson or full backs like Robertson.

We need a few midfielders, but if you want to be picky then City have Laporte, Cancelo, Stones, Walker, De Bruyne, Silva who are all in that age range you talk about.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42011 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:52:10 pm
Think we need that 6 next year or at least somebody who can play it well.

Yeah maybe. For all the talk of Caicedo and Laimer, think well want someone 6ft+ for that role. Maybe its Kone?
Offline rhysd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42012 on: Today at 07:06:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:02:30 pm
Again its not that bad. The midfield is old, we know that, but we can theoretically put out a starting 11 that includes the likes of Trent, Gomez, Konate, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez, Jota. All of whom are relatively young and we shouldnt really be worrying about goalkeepers like Alisson or full backs like Robertson.

We need a few midfielders, but if you want to be picky then City have Laporte, Cancelo, Stones, Walker, De Bruyne, Silva who are all in that age range you talk about.

Yeah but we know City could throw what ever they wanted at players. £100m on a sub.

In this system our fullbacks are vital. Robertson would absolutely need to be replaced with someone top class.

Just like I said depends what he has left at 31.

Alisson should be good for 6-7 years. Never mentioned him.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42013 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm »
Laimer saying he basically didnt come to us because it was a sudden approach, rather than something considered.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42014 on: Today at 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:00:13 pm
Laimer saying he basically didnt come to us because it was a sudden approach, rather than something considered.

Jack emailing him doesnt count as an approach.

Not surprising, clearly we were in a bit of a panic.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42015 on: Today at 08:10:20 pm »
Which bit of "Twerking for Bayern" don't you people get? He's going to Bayern next summer for free.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42016 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1566417099630731264?s=20&t=8rVYHNQ64dGGYJ8Fago48g

The post-World Cup transfer window will present opportunities.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42017 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:10:20 pm
Which bit of "Twerking for Bayern" don't you people get? He's going to Bayern next summer for free.

LFC should have checked in here and that way they didnt need to bother contacting him.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42018 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:50 pm
LFC should have checked in here and that way they didnt need to bother contacting him.

Pah! I have Ward on speed dial. He should know better.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42019 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:13:45 pm
https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1566417099630731264?s=20&t=8rVYHNQ64dGGYJ8Fago48g

The post-World Cup transfer window will present opportunities.

Pretty sure i read a report that said we had approached him and Laimer. With Laimers comments it could be one with some basis.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42020 on: Today at 08:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:10:20 pm
Which bit of "Twerking for Bayern" don't you people get? He's going to Bayern next summer for free.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:13:45 pm
https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1566417099630731264?s=20&t=8rVYHNQ64dGGYJ8Fago48g

The post-World Cup transfer window will present opportunities.

FSG throwing their dogmatic approach to transfers away and going balls out for every midfielder under the sun. Love it.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42021 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:23:28 pm
FSG throwing their dogmatic approach to transfers away and going balls out for every midfielder under the sun. Love it.

I think the message has got out that the midfield needs a lot of work. Arthur unless he signs permanently will just be another player leaving in the summer. You can't replace them all in one summer.

One in January is important and will hopefully have a Diaz affect and give the squad a lift.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42022 on: Today at 08:58:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:35 pm
Jack emailing him doesnt count as an approach.

Not surprising, clearly we were in a bit of a panic.

The Barcelona-Juventus transfer axis needs to be looked at. We were in a bit of a pjanic, so we signed Arthur.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42023 on: Today at 10:15:00 pm »
Im pretty annoyed with the clubs ineptitude here. It was as clear as day that our midfield needed a lot of work, that it would need work even after one signing and that this group wouldnt do for this season. It was screaming us in the face that we needed a player like Caicedo (and the others theres enough noise around to suggest we targeted them). And yet we decided (for whatever reason, who knows why, and jacks point about outcomes is a good one) that wed leave it. Because after all, did we need a 10th midfielder? Once we panicked its clear we knew what the problems are. A lack of backup to Thiago, hence Arthur. And a lack of physicality and athleticism, hence Caicedo and Laimar. But these have been problems, and now significant problems, for ages, a lot longer than our iniury crisis. Which is, to be fair, pretty bad and quite unfortunate. The fact it took that to wake them up though the mind boggles. 
