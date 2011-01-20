So are we happy with our summer transfer business?



In: Nunez, Carvalho, Arthur Melo, Ramsey

Out: Mane, N.Williams, T Minamino, Grujic, Ben Davies,

Loan: R. Williams, Sepp vd Berg,

Free: Origi, Karius, Ojo, Woodburn



No.It's a poor window in context.If you're trying to evaluate how a club has done in the market you need two bits of context - where is their squad at and what are the footballing objectives for that squad and then what's the level of spend (wage and fee budget basically) available to try and achieve it.In our case the objective is pretty clear - the squad contended for major honors last season, it needs to do the same again this. It needs to at worst stand still in its footballing level and if possible improve.It also had a clear challenge with the age of the squad. Sometimes posters like to pretend that the age curve either is no longer a thing or doesn't apply to players they like but father time remains undefeated and we went into this window with one of the older squads in the league and with the distribution of those ages tilted towards key first team players being oldThe financial side is more complex of course and whatever I type next some people will disagree with.The context however is pretty clear - the club is coming off its most successful financial season of all time. We don't have exact numbers yet but revenue is likely to be north of 550 million and the capital value of the business has continued to grow (again an exact number is tough but the Chelsea sale puts some substance to just how much growth the value of major clubs have seen)I don't want to go into the weeds much but one mistake I see posters constantly making is the idea that 'spend what we earn' makes sense only for turnover figures not capital growth... but more fundamentally it should be contained within one year - ie your budget is what you have that 12 monthsThis has nothing to do with how a mature business should operate. Businesses run in cycles as do football teams. There's a time you need to invest to grow in the future anda time you consolidate and reap profits. So trying to invest or spend the same every year in the same way is inefficient and a mistake.It made footballing sense to keep a winning team together and to spend through the wage bill not transfers 3 years ago but that's no longer our situation because the team is post peak.They either don't feel they have the means or haven't had the insight to be fast enough to change their approach and net invest in the playing squad to realise future growth and gains.And so the decisions we made this window..Ultimately we can only judge the club on outputs in context - how we got here and who made what decisions is less interesting because it includes a lot of unknowns and it doesn't change the end result which is the squad we put outAlthough it goes without saying that if your manager is pouring out his inner monologue in public with 2 weeks to go and then what he appears to want doesn't really transpire, and then you decide to flap about in the loan market at midnight after a game with 36 hours to go .... you might want to look at your decision making process!!Our end result is that we're less likely to win the league and CL this season than we were this time last year. And we've done only a minimal amount to deal with the medium term problems in the squad - in fact we might have exacerbated them by letting a year go by without addressing them so the problem is bigger next summer.We now have too much of our wage bill going to post peak or under used players, especially in midfieldIt's hard to have a strong opinion on what I'd do differently in specific terms because it's really hard to answer questions like what was the budget this window in fees and wages? Are we prepared to 'carry' some dead wages now but still bring in for the future, Was AOC refusing point blank to move last summer and this for example..and so on.But in an ideal world over the last 12 months we wouldn't have extended Milner and Henderson.. we'd have moved AOC, and moved on one of Thiago or Keita (assuming we can't carry both their wage bill.. if it doesn't impact us doing other things then fine but you can't have 2 high paid players who only play half a season each).If our possible spend was really as low as we've ended up with I wouldn't have bought Nunez and would've bought a cheaper forward and a midfielder or even 2 midfielders depending on how we wanted to play... but then I suspect that's a pretty common view (fwiw I do now think Nunez is a monster talent and can see why they wanted him)If there was more money available another midfielder and another wide forward (we have 2 and sort of Jota at a first team level) and a proper Trent option wouldve been ideal.Overall the last two summers haven't been great. That doesn't mean we haven't acquired some good players (Konate in particular is an incredible get)None of this is 'sky is falling' or even close. I think baring a constant injury crisis we're more than fine for top 4.But the context is that we have elite talent in the playing squad and management and a finite window to capitalise on it.Instead of investing to kick on and stay competitive at the very top to try and win leagues we've allowed elements of the squad to atrophy and make that less likely which is a mistake.It's a mistake in footballing terms but it's also a mistake financially in the medium term.