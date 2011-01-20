« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:44:49 am
GK- brilliant
Defence- couple slight out of form but still brilliant
Midfield - Fabinho has been burnt out, rest injury prone. Elliott the main positive
Attack- brilliant

Midfield is such an important part of a Klopp side and bar Fabinho and Elliott none can be relied upon. Thiago is our best midfielder but injury prone. Keita and Ox need to be gone. Henderson out of form and injury prone. Milner should be utility player.

We won't challenge City until we sort the midfield out. And I fear by time we do other parts of squad will need to be worked on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:30:59 am
This was brought up when we had the defence crisis. That by the time its sorted well have other areas we need to focus on, and here we are. The issue we have is that we seem to try get by with the bare minimum. We know there are reasons, such as Covid, investments in infrastructure, and owners who (rightly) dont want to take on room much debt.

With build projects now ending and Covid hopefully behind us, we need to wise up and prioritise getting the squad in a good place. Then be proactive and brutal with ins and outs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:36:42 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:30:59 am
This was brought up when we had the defence crisis. That by the time its sorted well have other areas we need to focus on, and here we are. The issue we have is that we seem to try get by with the bare minimum. We know there are reasons, such as Covid, investments in infrastructure, and owners who (rightly) dont want to take on room much debt.

With build projects now ending and Covid hopefully behind us, we need to wise up and prioritise getting the squad in a good place. Then be proactive and brutal with ins and outs.

It always goes onto the ownership but there are genuine questions about how today we have 9 midfield options (excluding Bajetic and Carvalho) and even that doesnt seem enough. We have been unlucky but the midfield area is bloated and currently draining on our resources.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:41:11 am
Dunno if we'll be looking at the attack in the summer (probably not if we signed Bellingham for our whole budget and more) but Jota at Celtic is a really interesting player, only 23, presses, very good with both feet, goals, assists, plays either side which would be nice for resting Mo, very quick and a bums off seats skillset. Hard to assess that league sometimes as the standard is bad but you can tell when a player has it and I defo think he does. Obviously didn't watch yesterday but his finish was gorgeous.

Plus having Jota set up Jota would be class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:42:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:42 am
It always goes onto the ownership but there are genuine questions about how today we have 9 midfield options (excluding Bajetic and Carvalho) and even that doesnt seem enough. We have been unlucky but the midfield area is bloated and currently draining on our resources.

6 of those 9 are injury prone. Henderson, Milner (due to age) Thiago, Jones, Keita and Ox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:51:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:42 am
It always goes onto the ownership but there are genuine questions about how today we have 9 midfield options (excluding Bajetic and Carvalho) and even that doesnt seem enough. We have been unlucky but the midfield area is bloated and currently draining on our resources.

The extension for Ox was the most obvious mistake in hindsight, but few of us would have disagreed at the time. We've been unlucky with Keita, who hasn't been the fixture we'd expected him to be. Other than that, our choices have been qualified successes at worst. Overall, I think we've been concentrating too much on looking to break down packed defences whilst neglecting the middle of the field.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:17:58 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:51:43 am
The extension for Ox was the most obvious mistake in hindsight, but few of us would have disagreed at the time. We've been unlucky with Keita, who hasn't been the fixture we'd expected him to be. Other than that, our choices have been qualified successes at worst. Overall, I think we've been concentrating too much on looking to break down packed defences whilst neglecting the middle of the field.
We could be more proactive. I personally don't see Ox's extension as the problem but once it became clear that he had become a squad player at best we could have tried to move him on and replace him.

Keita is a good player that has contributed but when it became clear that he would miss many games, we could have replaced him with someone more durable.

Same thing with Milner and a solid backup for Trent. People that raised it on here were shut down with the normal stock responses "Do you know better than Klopp?" or "We won that trophy last so we're fine" or "You have an agenda against this player". Even supporters are complacent. It's better to resolve issues before they manifest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:56:39 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:51:43 am
The extension for Ox was the most obvious mistake in hindsight, but few of us would have disagreed at the time. We've been unlucky with Keita, who hasn't been the fixture we'd expected him to be. Other than that, our choices have been qualified successes at worst. Overall, I think we've been concentrating too much on looking to break down packed defences whilst neglecting the middle of the field.

Yep ive mentioned before that I think we have been unlucky in a lot of ways and its hardly been a disaster, its been a success. Keita and Fabinho were our big investments and we should really have them still there at the heart of it.

The only area I would have some criticism (and again, in hindsight) is that we have bought some players with known injury issues. Also in terms of sales, we of course look for value back but could we have maybe sold the likes of Keita and Ox by lowering asking prices? Not sure, its all speculation.

What happens from now on however wont be met with giving the club the benefit of the doubt. We have to let Milner, Keita and Ox go next summer no matter what and we have to look to bring in a couple.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:09:24 pm
So what does everyone think we need over the next 12 months? I think we need two physical and energetic midfielders (in the age bracket 20-24) and another quick wide forward

(Big) If we get Bellingham what do we need as the other midfielder- I guess a 6/8 hybrid like we wanted with Tchouameni?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:17:20 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:24 pm
So what does everyone think we need over the next 12 months? I think we need two physical and energetic midfielders (in the age bracket 20-24) and another quick wide forward

(Big) If we get Bellingham what do we need as the other midfielder- I guess a 6/8 hybrid like we wanted with Tchouameni?
Think that's pretty spot on.

Next forward we sign has to be someone who can play from the right/left-footed. We've paid Salah and so we'll expect him to start whenever he can so it's somewhere we can take a Tsimikas kind of gamble on that player as well. Or promote a youth player in to that role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:22:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:56:39 am
Yep ive mentioned before that I think we have been unlucky in a lot of ways and its hardly been a disaster, its been a success. Keita and Fabinho were our big investments and we should really have them still there at the heart of it.

The only area I would have some criticism (and again, in hindsight) is that we have bought some players with known injury issues. Also in terms of sales, we of course look for value back but could we have maybe sold the likes of Keita and Ox by lowering asking prices? Not sure, its all speculation.

What happens from now on however wont be met with giving the club the benefit of the doubt. We have to let Milner, Keita and Ox go next summer no matter what and we have to look to bring in a couple.

If we're going on about FSG, I think the investment in infrastructure shouldn't have impacted onfield investment as much, and we should have had a little more margin for error than we've had so far. But I'm not sure if the amount would have been much more, and we don't know how much financials have affected squad building.

And there is Klopp. He is a huge asset to man management within the club, and the one pillar we plan everything around. But he is more sentimental than Paisley of old. While we may go all Paisley and say that we should have pro-actively got rid of players the moment we think they are no longer of use to us, that may not fly in today's world. Klopp prefers to let players know their place in the club, and if they're happy with it, we won't seek to shift them. That's a good thing for squad harmony, which may be more important than our FM squad building.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:27:41 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:24 pm
So what does everyone think we need over the next 12 months? I think we need two physical and energetic midfielders (in the age bracket 20-24) and another quick wide forward

(Big) If we get Bellingham what do we need as the other midfielder- I guess a 6/8 hybrid like we wanted with Tchouameni?

2 x CM (at least one of whom is physical and defensive-oriented). 1 x RFW. We're well stocked elsewhere.

If he works out, we might even try to negotiate a cut price Arthur as a younger Thiago option. Or go with Curtis as our own self-produced version. We really do need people who play in midfield though, as opposed to sort of being a midfielder in theory but who are chosen primarily for pushing into the forward positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:48:03 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:24 pm
So what does everyone think we need over the next 12 months? I think we need two physical and energetic midfielders (in the age bracket 20-24) and another quick wide forward

(Big) If we get Bellingham what do we need as the other midfielder- I guess a 6/8 hybrid like we wanted with Tchouameni?

Yeah i'd sign 2 high energy combative midfielders before anything else preferably strong players and some height wouldn't hurt,i do think there's plenty of those around but we do seem to require a high amount of technical skill as well so the player pool with all the qualities what at least i'm guessing we're after becomes smaller.

Don't know much about him but just looking at some simple stats Koopmeiners has started the season brilliantly for Atalanta,Bennacer as well for Milan or revisit PSV:s Sangare.Hopefully Bellingham of course.

For the forward line quite have liked the look of Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby.

I'm propably way way off with all of these anyway  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:54:49 pm
The only cautionary tale with the midfield is that our short list was very much that and it included at least two players that have moved and which we have no chance in signing. Then it appeared that there was nobody else we wanted to commit money to, or at least the board would let us commit money to as Klopp alluded to.

My fear is that the list and scope is now so narrow that what if the midfielder we want doesnt come? Will we deviate as we havent done so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:59:36 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:24 pm
So what does everyone think we need over the next 12 months? I think we need two physical and energetic midfielders (in the age bracket 20-24) and another quick wide forward

(Big) If we get Bellingham what do we need as the other midfielder- I guess a 6/8 hybrid like we wanted with Tchouameni?
1. A decent backup for Trent that we can trust in big games. He has played a lot of football in the last 4 years and it'd do him good to sit out the occasional game without a huge drop off.
 
2. Another winger that's comfortable on both wings because we are a bit screwed if Salah or Diaz are out.

3. At least two FIT, technical, versatile midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:00:48 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on September  2, 2022, 02:36:55 pm
So are we happy with our summer transfer business?

In: Nunez, Carvalho, Arthur Melo, Ramsey
Out: Mane, N.Williams, T Minamino, Grujic, Ben Davies,
Loan: R. Williams, Sepp vd Berg,
Free: Origi, Karius, Ojo, Woodburn

No.
It's a poor window in context.

If you're trying to evaluate how a club has done in the market you need two bits of context - where is their squad at and what are the footballing objectives for that squad and then what's the level of spend  (wage and fee budget basically) available to try and achieve it.

In our case the objective is pretty clear - the squad contended for major honors last season, it needs to do the same again this. It needs to at worst stand still in its footballing level and if possible improve.
It also had a clear challenge with the age of the squad. Sometimes posters like to pretend that the age curve either is no longer a thing or doesn't apply to players they like but father time remains undefeated and we went into this window with one of the older squads in the league and with the distribution of those ages tilted towards key first team players being old

The financial side is more complex of course and whatever I type next some people will disagree with.
The context however is pretty clear - the club is coming off its most successful financial season of all time. We don't have exact numbers yet but revenue is likely to be north of 550 million and the capital value of the business has continued to grow (again an exact number is tough but the Chelsea sale puts some substance to just how much growth the value of major clubs have seen)
I don't want to go into the weeds much but one mistake I see posters constantly making is the idea that 'spend what we earn' makes sense only for turnover figures not capital growth... but more fundamentally it should be contained within one year - ie your budget is what you have that 12 months
This has nothing to do with how a mature business should operate. Businesses run in cycles as do football teams. There's a time you need to invest to grow in the future and
a time you consolidate and reap profits. So trying to invest or spend the same every year in the same way is inefficient and a mistake.
It made footballing sense to keep a winning team together and to spend through the wage bill not transfers 3 years ago but that's no longer our situation because the team is post peak.
They either don't feel they have the means or haven't had the insight to be fast enough to change their approach and net invest in the playing squad to realise future growth and gains.

And so the decisions we made this window..
Ultimately we can only judge the club on outputs in context - how we got here and who made what decisions is less interesting because it includes a lot of unknowns and it doesn't change the end result which is the squad we put out
Although it goes without saying that if your manager is pouring out his inner monologue in public with 2 weeks to go and then what he appears to want doesn't really transpire, and then you decide to flap about in the loan market at midnight after a game with 36 hours to go .... you might want to look at your decision making process!!

Our end result is that we're less likely to win the league and CL this season than we were this time last year. And we've done only a minimal amount to deal with the medium term problems in the squad - in fact we might have exacerbated them by letting a year go by without addressing them so the problem is bigger next summer.
We now have too much of our wage bill going to post peak or under used players, especially in midfield

It's hard to have a strong opinion on what I'd do differently in specific terms because it's really hard to answer questions like what was the budget this window in fees and wages? Are we prepared to 'carry' some dead wages now but still bring in for the future,  Was AOC refusing point blank to move last summer and this for example..and so on.
But in an ideal world over the last 12 months we wouldn't have extended Milner and Henderson.. we'd have moved AOC, and moved on one of Thiago or Keita (assuming we can't carry both their wage bill.. if it doesn't impact us doing other things then fine but you can't have 2 high paid players who only play half a season each).

If our possible spend was really as low as we've ended up with I wouldn't have bought Nunez and would've bought a cheaper forward and a midfielder or even 2 midfielders depending on how we wanted to play... but then I suspect that's a pretty common view (fwiw I do now think Nunez is a monster talent and can see why they wanted him)
If there was more money available another midfielder and another wide forward (we have 2 and sort of Jota at a first team level) and a proper Trent option wouldve been ideal.

Overall the last two summers haven't been great. That doesn't mean we haven't acquired some good players (Konate in particular is an incredible get)
None of this is 'sky is falling' or even close. I think baring a constant injury crisis we're more than fine for top 4.
But the context is that we have elite talent in the playing squad and management and a finite window to capitalise on it.
Instead of investing to kick on and stay competitive at the very top to try and win leagues we've allowed elements of the squad to atrophy and make that less likely which is a mistake. 
It's a mistake in footballing terms but it's also a mistake financially in the medium term.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:02:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:22:41 pm
If we're going on about FSG, I think the investment in infrastructure shouldn't have impacted onfield investment as much, and we should have had a little more margin for error than we've had so far. But I'm not sure if the amount would have been much more, and we don't know how much financials have affected squad building.

And there is Klopp. He is a huge asset to man management within the club, and the one pillar we plan everything around. But he is more sentimental than Paisley of old. While we may go all Paisley and say that we should have pro-actively got rid of players the moment we think they are no longer of use to us, that may not fly in today's world. Klopp prefers to let players know their place in the club, and if they're happy with it, we won't seek to shift them. That's a good thing for squad harmony, which may be more important than our FM squad building.
We want to win first and foremost. Moving players on is part of parcel of the game. Sir Bob was ruthless and won a lot as a result. Fergie too. Shanks was loyal to some players but the penny dropped after an FA cup defeat and he moved them on.
