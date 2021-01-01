« previous next »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 02:46:46 pm
We need to explore the Bosman market a little more. Granted, a big sign on fee and wages, but if a suitable player becomes available we need to make moves early.

You can never be entirely sure how accurate it is, or if there's 'options for an extension', but transfermarkt have Skriniar, Lemar, Laimer, Gavi, Tielemans, Asensio, Luiz, Zaha, Ndicka, Guerreiro, Aouar, Trossard, Marcus Thuram, Macallister and Nathan Redmond all up next summer and there's definitely one or two I could imagine we'd have a think about.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:36:55 pm
So are we happy with our summer transfer business?

In: Nunez, Carvalho, Arthur Melo, Ramsey
Out: Mane, N.Williams, T Minamino, Grujic, Ben Davies,
Loan: R. Williams, Sepp vd Berg,
Free: Origi, Karius, Ojo, Woodburn

Personally thought that losing Origi and Minamino whilst bringing in Carvalho would harm our ability to go deep in competitions such as the league cup. When coupled with our injury list I still feel this will be the case but the drawers might be favourable.

I'm not one of those that was that fussed over Mane and felt we had seen the best of him and but for a post Afcon resurgence when he went central, his last two seasons were underwhelming for me. But, then Jota's who had the same of league goals as Mane is injured; then Nunez appears to be snatching at chances before nutting someone and weakening an already depleted side. There's not much you can do about that so the transfer in and out still made sense (it's 15 league goals you are looking for) although for me Nunez looks raw, anxious and far from the player that was so clinical against us in the CL although it is incredibly early days.

It needed a quality midfielder and for whatever reason it didn't get one. If our injuries went like last season where you could split playing time between the likes of Thiago and Keita then it wasn't such a concern but if your season starts like it has then the lack of signing is a nightmare.

But, maybe Arthur comes good and this is less of a concern.

Delighted that Trent has someone to deputise for him ( as Milner and Gomez are not the answer) as has Robertson - both should be looking at less minutes.

It's been a slow start to the season where our pressing numbers are off and a number of players look fucked and that isn't down to transfers.

Of course this is all informed by what your expectations were. Personally I had us top two until we started the season looking weary and with ten players out injured.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:48:22 pm
This fishing stuff is becoming too easy  ;D

If you think that's fishing you're doing it wrong.

I'll be made up if the likes of Carvalho and Elliot save us a fortune in the transfer market, Jones too for that matter,in the same way that the likes of Trent Gomez and Robbo have.

Lobo I think said in the Utd thread that you have to go down to about 30 in the list of all time transfers before you start finding unqualified successes. Given that, and the fact that our model has been to develop young players, buy players and then develop them and then supplement those 2 categories with big buys, I'm surprised that some are still expecting us to be spending more.

Loads of the mega transfers haven't worked and there's clubs like Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Villa, Everton who've continually spent more than us, only to finish behind us.

From a purely personal view, I'd have liked us to have another body in midfield, but that's only because yet again our injuries have been almost laser guided to our most vulnerable position. But the flip side is that we'd almost certainly be tying budget up with a stop gap who would be difficult to shift if we subsequently sign our top target.

We've got a fair bit of history to go on under Klopp and FSG and I'm surprised that people are surprised with what we've seen.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:21:31 pm
I'll be made up if the likes of Carvalho and Elliot save us a fortune in the transfer market, Jones too for that matter,in the same way that the likes of Trent Gomez and Robbo have.

Lobo I think said in the Utd thread that you have to go down to about 30 in the list of all time transfers before you start finding unqualified successes. Given that, and the fact that our model has been to develop young players, buy players and then develop them and then supplement those 2 categories with big buys, I'm surprised that some are still expecting us to be spending more.

Loads of the mega transfers haven't worked and there's clubs like Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Villa, Everton who've continually spent more than us, only to finish behind us.

From a purely personal view, I'd have liked us to have another body in midfield, but that's only because yet again our injuries have been almost laser guided to our most vulnerable position. But the flip side is that we'd almost certainly be tying budget up with a stop gap who would be difficult to shift if we subsequently sign our top target.

We've got a fair bit of history to go on under Klopp and FSG and I'm surprised that people are surprised with what we've seen.

Indeed!

1   Neymar   Barcelona - PSG   2017   222m
2   Kylian Mbappe   Monaco - PSG   2017   145m (+35m)
3   Joao Felix   Benfica - Atletico Madrid   2019   126m
=4   Philippe Coutinho   Liverpool - Barcelona   2018   120m (+40m)
=4   Antoine Griezmann   Atletico Madrid - Barcelona   2019   120m
6   Jack Grealish   Aston Villa - Manchester City   2021   117m
7   Romelu Lukaku   Inter - Chelsea   2021   115m
=8   Ousmane Dembele   Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona   2017   105m (+45m)
=8   Paul Pogba   Juventus - Manchester United   2016   105m
10   Gareth Bale   Tottenham - Real Madrid   2013   100.8m
=11   Cristiano Ronaldo   Real Madrid - Juventus   2018   100m
=11   Eden Hazard   Chelsea - Real Madrid   2019   100m (+40m)
13   Antony   Ajax - Manchester United   2022   95m (+5m)
14   Cristiano Ronaldo   Manchester United - Real Madrid   2009   94m
15   Gonzalo Higuain   Napoli - Juventus   2016   90m
16   Harry Maguire   Leicester City - Manchester United   2019   87.1m
17   Neymar   Santos - Barcelona   2013   86.2m
18   Jadon Sancho   Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United   2021   85m
19   Romelu Lukaku   Everton - Manchester United   2017   84.8m
20   Virgil van Dijk   Southampton - Liverpool   2018   84.5m
21   Luis Suarez   Liverpool - Barcelona   2014   82.3m
22   Wesley Fofana   Leicester City - Chelsea   2022   80.6m
=23   Aurelien Tchouameni   Monaco - Real Madrid   2022   80m (+20m)
=23   James Rodriguez   Monaco - Real Madrid   2014   80m
=23   Kepa Arrizabalaga   Athletic Club - Chelsea   2018   80m
=23   Lucas Hernandez   Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich   2019   80m
=23   Romelu Lukaku   Manchester United - Inter   2019   80m
28   Nicolas Pepe   Lille - Arsenal   2019   79m
29   Alvaro Morata   Real Madrid - Chelsea   2017   78.9m
30   Zinedine Zidane   Juventus - Real Madrid   2001   77.5m
=31   Darwin Nunez   Benfica - Liverpool   2022   75m (+25m)
=31   Matthijs de Ligt   Ajax - Juventus   2019   75m (+10.5m)
=31   Kevin De Bruyne   Wolfsburg - Manchester City   2015   75m
=31   Frenkie de Jong   Ajax - Barcelona   2019   75m
=31   Dusan Vlahovic   Fiorentina - Juventus   2022   75m
36   Angel Di Maria   Real Madrid - Manchester United   2014   74.6m
37   Alisson Becker   Roma - Liverpool   2018   73m
38   Arthur Melo   Barcelona - Juventus   2020   72m (+10m)
39   Casemiro   Real Madrid - Manchester United   2022   71m (+11.8m)
=40   Kai Havertz   Bayer Leverkusen - Chelsea   2020   70m (+9m)
=40   Luka Jovic   Eintracht Frankfurt - Real Madrid   2019   70m
=40   Rodri   Atletico Madrid - Manchester City   2019   70m
43   Zlatan Ibrahimovic   Inter - Barcelona   2009   69.5m
44   Raheem Sterling   Liverpool - Manchester City   2015   69.1m
45   Ruben Dias   Benfica - Manchester City   2020   68m (+3.6m)
46   Riyad Mahrez   Leicester City - Manchester City   2019   67.8m
47   Matthijs de Ligt   Juventus - Bayern Munich   2022   67m (+10m)
48   Diego Costa   Chelsea - Atletico Madrid   2018   66m
49   Marc Cucurella   Brighton - Chelsea   2022   65.1m (+8.2m)
=50   Alexander Isak   Real Sociedad - Newcastle United   2022   65m (+5m)
=50   Thomas Lemar   Monaco - Atletico Madrid   2018   65m
=50   Kaka   AC Milan - Real Madrid   2009   65m
=50   Aymeric Laporte   Athletic Club - Manchester City   2018   65m
=50   Joao Cancelo   Juventus - Manchester City   2019   65m (inc. Danilo)

Thats the top fifty, the ones in bold I'd say have been successes and the ones in italics have done ok. You've then got a few who moved this window, and a chunk of flops.
Hard to say Bale wasn't a massive, brilliant success at Real Madrid. He played over 250 times for them, scoring over 100 goals, 67 assists on top of that and won 3 La Ligas (in fairness only contributed to one) and 5 Champions Leagues (4 of which he actually properly contributed to).

Other than that piece of nit-picking you're good to go.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:32:16 pm
Indeed!

1   Neymar   Barcelona - PSG   2017   222m
2   Kylian Mbappe   Monaco - PSG   2017   145m (+35m)
3   Joao Felix   Benfica - Atletico Madrid   2019   126m
=4   Philippe Coutinho   Liverpool - Barcelona   2018   120m (+40m)
=4   Antoine Griezmann   Atletico Madrid - Barcelona   2019   120m
6   Jack Grealish   Aston Villa - Manchester City   2021   117m
7   Romelu Lukaku   Inter - Chelsea   2021   115m
=8   Ousmane Dembele   Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona   2017   105m (+45m)
=8   Paul Pogba   Juventus - Manchester United   2016   105m
10   Gareth Bale   Tottenham - Real Madrid   2013   100.8m
=11   Cristiano Ronaldo   Real Madrid - Juventus   2018   100m
=11   Eden Hazard   Chelsea - Real Madrid   2019   100m (+40m)
13   Antony   Ajax - Manchester United   2022   95m (+5m)
14   Cristiano Ronaldo   Manchester United - Real Madrid   2009   94m
15   Gonzalo Higuain   Napoli - Juventus   2016   90m
16   Harry Maguire   Leicester City - Manchester United   2019   87.1m
17   Neymar   Santos - Barcelona   2013   86.2m
18   Jadon Sancho   Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United   2021   85m
19   Romelu Lukaku   Everton - Manchester United   2017   84.8m
20   Virgil van Dijk   Southampton - Liverpool   2018   84.5m
21   Luis Suarez   Liverpool - Barcelona   2014   82.3m
22   Wesley Fofana   Leicester City - Chelsea   2022   80.6m
=23   Aurelien Tchouameni   Monaco - Real Madrid   2022   80m (+20m)
=23   James Rodriguez   Monaco - Real Madrid   2014   80m
=23   Kepa Arrizabalaga   Athletic Club - Chelsea   2018   80m
=23   Lucas Hernandez   Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich   2019   80m
=23   Romelu Lukaku   Manchester United - Inter   2019   80m
28   Nicolas Pepe   Lille - Arsenal   2019   79m
29   Alvaro Morata   Real Madrid - Chelsea   2017   78.9m
30   Zinedine Zidane   Juventus - Real Madrid   2001   77.5m
=31   Darwin Nunez   Benfica - Liverpool   2022   75m (+25m)
=31   Matthijs de Ligt   Ajax - Juventus   2019   75m (+10.5m)
=31   Kevin De Bruyne   Wolfsburg - Manchester City   2015   75m
=31   Frenkie de Jong   Ajax - Barcelona   2019   75m
=31   Dusan Vlahovic   Fiorentina - Juventus   2022   75m
36   Angel Di Maria   Real Madrid - Manchester United   2014   74.6m
37   Alisson Becker   Roma - Liverpool   2018   73m
38   Arthur Melo   Barcelona - Juventus   2020   72m (+10m)
39   Casemiro   Real Madrid - Manchester United   2022   71m (+11.8m)
=40   Kai Havertz   Bayer Leverkusen - Chelsea   2020   70m (+9m)
=40   Luka Jovic   Eintracht Frankfurt - Real Madrid   2019   70m
=40   Rodri   Atletico Madrid - Manchester City   2019   70m
43   Zlatan Ibrahimovic   Inter - Barcelona   2009   69.5m
44   Raheem Sterling   Liverpool - Manchester City   2015   69.1m
45   Ruben Dias   Benfica - Manchester City   2020   68m (+3.6m)
46   Riyad Mahrez   Leicester City - Manchester City   2019   67.8m
47   Matthijs de Ligt   Juventus - Bayern Munich   2022   67m (+10m)
48   Diego Costa   Chelsea - Atletico Madrid   2018   66m
49   Marc Cucurella   Brighton - Chelsea   2022   65.1m (+8.2m)
=50   Alexander Isak   Real Sociedad - Newcastle United   2022   65m (+5m)
=50   Thomas Lemar   Monaco - Atletico Madrid   2018   65m
=50   Kaka   AC Milan - Real Madrid   2009   65m
=50   Aymeric Laporte   Athletic Club - Manchester City   2018   65m
=50   Joao Cancelo   Juventus - Manchester City   2019   65m (inc. Danilo)

Thats the top fifty, the ones in bold I'd say have been successes and the ones in italics have done ok. You've then got a few who moved this window, and a chunk of flops.
Some shockers in that list. Particularly the top 10.
^ Thanks for posting that.
Interesting to see our much derided low risk stopgap is on that list too. What is clear is that paying top dollar is no guarantee of a good outcome.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:37:31 pm
Hard to say Bale wasn't a massive, brilliant success at Real Madrid. He played over 250 times for them, scoring over 100 goals, 67 assists on top of that and won 3 La Ligas (in fairness only contributed to one) and 5 Champions Leagues (4 of which he actually properly contributed to).

Other than that piece of nit-picking you're good to go.

He's an interesting one - 250 games for them in 9 years there is pretty shocking, and cost them 100m with about 600k a week wages.

If he'd managed what you said in maybe 4 or 5 seasons you'd say he was well worth it, but not sure he was ultimately when you add up his total cost.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:47:36 pm
He's an interesting one - 250 games for them in 9 years there is pretty shocking, and cost them 100m with about 600k a week wages.

If he'd managed what you said in maybe 4 or 5 seasons you'd say he was well worth it, but not sure he was ultimately when you add up his total cost.
Bale was a big moments player. Almost single handedly won them a Copa Del Rey and two Champions Leagues.

He was a hit in my book.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:50:09 pm
Bale was a big moments player. Almost single handedly won them a Copa Del Rey and two Champions Leagues.

He was a hit in my book.

Yeah borderline for me, certainly had great moments but then a lot of sitting on the bench burning money too.
It's an odd one as any normal fan base would say he is a hit, but Real Madrid themselves would say he was an embarrassing miss by their team
7 in that list from Abu Dhabi alone.
I know they ended up hating him, but Gareth Bale was a very successful transfer for Real Madrid, he contributed massively, scoring and assisting a lot of goals along the way, winning it all.
Thomas Lemar does not belong in italics, he belongs in a category of his own. Hes the biggest failure on that list by a mile. 8 goals and 14 assists in 4 seasons. The man is a walking disaster.
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm
Mo's new contract was a massive signing this summer. Does that show up in the net spend ledger?

Think were the only club in the world who count getting a player to sign a new contract as a new signing. Its as if other clubs dont give new contracts to their players.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:14:15 pm
Thomas Lemar does not belong in italics, he belongs in a category of his own. Hes the biggest failure on that list by a mile. 8 goals and 14 assists in 4 seasons. The man is a walking disaster.

He has become more of a deeper midfielder to be fair to him. Not given Atletico what they might have expected but he's been a decent player for them.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:32:33 am
Moving from Tchouameni to Nunez doesnt make any sense. Nunez was triggered by Mane leaving and along with Origi and Minamino providing extra space in wages/ a fee in Minaminos case, his transfer was basically funded by outgoings in the forward line. The idea that we only wanted a forward because we couldnt get a midfielder is odd, because we definitely needed another once we lost 3. And the idea that we decided we didnt want a midfielder anymore and would spend the money on a forward is odd because we are so in need of a midfielder.

Nobody here knows if it was Tchouameni or Nunez or both. I don't doubt that we had the finances to sign both if it came to that but all we can go on is what happened. And what's clear is once the Nunez, Carvalho and Ramsey signings were done then the club acted consistently that the squad for 22/23 was set. So despite all the posters here including you and I saying the club needed to get a midfielder, the club itself did not agree with that at all until the injury situation became untenable.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:13:56 pm
If you think that's fishing you're doing it wrong.

His fishing is a bit fishy.
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:05:14 am
The thing is, Mbappe is the reason Tchouameni didn't arrive here. I did find it interesting we enquired about Gravenberch and found out he was locked down by Bayern. Tchouameni, Gravenberch, Bellingham... we're looking at athletic profiles with a relatively complete game - we're developing Jones into that exact player too aren't we? And if it's not the exact right profile, we just wait, but we've discovered that Klopp wants to soften that stance.

They are all athletic but Tchouameni, Gravenberch, Bellingham and Jones aren't all like for like. In watching Bellingham he reminds me of Jones, both very good on the ball and around the opposing box but need to grow a lot off the ball. Gravenberch I honestly haven't ever really seen but once with Ajax but he looks somewhat similar. Tchouameni is clearly more of a defensive midfielder in watching him and the stats bear that out, I wouldn't expect him to be contributing much offensively unlike Bellingham or Jones.

Now I think the toughest thing with midfielders is they conform to the teams tactics and maybe they aren't showing all they can do? But at the same time if you're out on the field a lot if you have any real ball winning skills or shooting skills then that would naturally show up you'd think even if it doesn't show up as much because the coach isn't asking you to do it? So maybe for the premise to be correct you have to assume it's the former as otherwise generally speaking Bellingham and Tchouameni are nothing alike.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:38:36 pm
People are talking about the next transfer as a consequence of this transfer window, they are related.

Ultimately the squad is another transfer window older and the numbers are being cut, not added to. The squad is old and needs a rebuild. Liverpool used to be a about oppressive pressing from Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner and Fabinho, now it's the same players but it's 3-4 years on. So Liverpool don't press as much and the look more vulnerable. And rather than rectify that this window was about selling fringe, bringing in some possibilities and replacing 1 core player who left. The first team today is still the same first team from 2019, with the exception of the players that chose to leave (Mane and Wijnaldum). In other words the team has not been built on bar where change has been forced.

The issue with this premise is that we aren't using the tactics of 3-4 years ago. When Klopp first came to LFC we would average around 52-54% possession, some of our best results were when we had around 40% possession and initially any time we had greater than 60% possession then we'd typically lose. We averaged 63.3% possession last season, 2nd most in the league last season to the 68% for ManC.  We are currently at 70.6% through 5 games this season which again is 2nd to ManC at 72%. If you have the ball all the time then naturally the opportunities to press and get into transition are limited.
The success of the window will in the short term be based on how Nunez gets on. If he is poor, then its pretty much a poor window.

We did well getting players in early but the midfield situation was a bad move and by the end it was desperate and chaotic.
I think Arthur might be the steal of the window in the end. That option to buy is very reasonable for us. Barca and Juve saw enough in him to warrant substantial transfer deals. They also churn through South American players unreasonably, so Im not surprised he didnt fulfill his potential at either. If we can keep him fit, he could be a great option to replace Ox, Keita, or Henderson.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:47:36 pm
He's an interesting one - 250 games for them in 9 years there is pretty shocking, and cost them 100m with about 600k a week wages.

If he'd managed what you said in maybe 4 or 5 seasons you'd say he was well worth it, but not sure he was ultimately when you add up his total cost.



Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:11:17 pm
I know they ended up hating him, but Gareth Bale was a very successful transfer for Real Madrid, he contributed massively, scoring and assisting a lot of goals along the way, winning it all.

Have they really paid him 270Million euros in wages? (600k x 450 weeks). An astonishing amount given his availability for the latter half of that time.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:27:18 am
Makes you wonder why we have no big athletic midfielders in the U21's, we do seem to like short asses...maybe Balagizi pushes on????
Did u forget about mabaya?
I mean height wise is mostly Valued at CB/6, otherwise dont be super small everywhere else
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:31:51 pm



Have they really paid him 270Million euros in wages? (600k x 450 weeks). An astonishing amount given his availability for the latter half of that time.
For the first 4 years or so he was largely brilliant albeit with some injuries and always being in Ronaldos shadow. Once he stopped producing on the pitch and the big moments becaome sporadic (armed with a big fat new contract) he started to decline and Real and their fans got pissed off with him. The last 4 years have been a disaster for him in terms of football but at least he's made millions I guess.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:38:36 pm
People are talking about the next transfer as a consequence of this transfer window, they are related.

Ultimately the squad is another transfer window older and the numbers are being cut, not added to. The squad is old and needs a rebuild. Liverpool used to be a about oppressive pressing from Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner and Fabinho, now it's the same players but it's 3-4 years on. So Liverpool don't press as much and the look more vulnerable. And rather than rectify that this window was about selling fringe, bringing in some possibilities and replacing 1 core player who left. The first team today is still the same first team from 2019, with the exception of the players that chose to leave (Mane and Wijnaldum). In other words the team has not been built on bar where change has been forced.

You post these things like they're fact but they really aren't. Thiago, Konate, Diaz (maybe Elliott) are all starters that weren't in 2019. Your. Ain gripe appears to be that we haven't overhauled our squad, but surely the best way of doing that is steady evolution, rather than wholesale change?

Fundamentally, I agree that we need another CM and it's a shame we kinda fucked up that bit of the transfer window. But it seems to be down to a combination of factors, the most prevalent of which is that Klopp has his eye on players who simply aren't available right now and he hoped we had enough to get us through to January or next year.
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm
I think Arthur might be the steal of the window in the end. That option to buy is very reasonable for us. Barca and Juve saw enough in him to warrant substantial transfer deals. They also churn through South American players unreasonably, so Im not surprised he didnt fulfill his potential at either. If we can keep him fit, he could be a great option to replace Ox, Keita, or Henderson.

At Barcelona:

Busquets
Rakitic
Rafinha
Arthur (July 2018)
Vidal (August 2018)
De Jong (July 2019)
Pedri (September 2019)

At Juventus:

Bentancur
Rabiot
Ramsey
Arthur (August 2020)
McKennie (September 2020)
Locatelli (August 2021)
Zakaria (January 2022)
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:38:36 pm
People are talking about the next transfer as a consequence of this transfer window, they are related.

Ultimately the squad is another transfer window older and the numbers are being cut, not added to. The squad is old and needs a rebuild. Liverpool used to be a about oppressive pressing from Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner and Fabinho, now it's the same players but it's 3-4 years on. So Liverpool don't press as much and the look more vulnerable. And rather than rectify that this window was about selling fringe, bringing in some possibilities and replacing 1 core player who left. The first team today is still the same first team from 2019, with the exception of the players that chose to leave (Mane and Wijnaldum). In other words the team has not been built on bar where change has been forced.
As others have rightly pointed out, the bit in bold is just made up. You've created a false premise and built your argument from there, ignoring Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz, Elliot, Carvalho and Nunez.

As for the 'opressive pressing machine', it's clear Jurgen wanted to build on that a few years ago, but we need to accept that Keita and Ox haven't become the players we wanted them to be. That's £85m of opportunity cost we've lost, plus big wages tied up for 4-5 years. In the meantime, others have had to play more minutes to compensate - creating greater demands leading to more injuries. They'll both likely move on next summer, but it never ceases to amaze me that people don't realise that we in fact have invested in our midfield quite heavily over the last 4-5 years - both in terms of spend and sheer numbers (Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, plus Jones coming through). Injuries don't change the fact that the intent and the investment were clearly there - even if it hasn't worked out as well as planned (although most of us can see we've done pretty well, all things considered).

We can't get rid of players mid contract unless there's a buyer and they want to leave, which means both Keita and Ox have taken up two potential places, whilst spending much of their time in the treatment room. That's isn't bad planning - it's bad luck, and Jurgen doesn't have the benefit of hindsight, plus also has to work with the players he has if they're under contract and on the payroll.

Far too much binary thinking in this thread as usual, without seeing the bigger picture and understanding the reality of how contracts and transfers actually work.
My take on the window:

Diaz replaces Mane on the left, brought in early to beat Tottenham to the deal. Hit the ground running, looks excellent.

Nunez is a big upgrade on Origi and will likely be the main spearhead moving forward. Hard to say how good he will be as he is a bit rash, but in early impressions he offers a huge threat to the opposition, and when he plays Mo will get more space too.

Carvalho looks bright as a button and even on this early showing, I would have him over Minamino. 

Ramsey is a back up to Trent, looking forward to seeing what he can do in time.

Melo adds much needed depth given all the injuries in midfield, and with a fair wind he could prove to be a very shrewd signing. At the least it is low risk and adds depth in a vulnerable area, given midfield issues that have been well discussed.


Overall I would give it a B. But time will tell how fair an assessment that is. Ideally we would have added a big midfielder, as we all are saying. But that miss might prove to be serendipitous. We have some space for youngsters to make their case, and so far Harvey Elliott is grabbing it with both hands. Carvalho looks very good too, and I am looking forward to seeing a bit more of Jones, and hopefully he can stake a claim for the long haul too.

Decent window. Obviously could have been better again with a top midfielder, but Melo might be better than most expect.

Now that all the bollocks is over, lets get on with the season, starting with a derby win tomorrow please!
