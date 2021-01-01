So are we happy with our summer transfer business?



In: Nunez, Carvalho, Arthur Melo, Ramsey

Out: Mane, N.Williams, T Minamino, Grujic, Ben Davies,

Loan: R. Williams, Sepp vd Berg,

Free: Origi, Karius, Ojo, Woodburn



Personally thought that losing Origi and Minamino whilst bringing in Carvalho would harm our ability to go deep in competitions such as the league cup. When coupled with our injury list I still feel this will be the case but the drawers might be favourable.I'm not one of those that was that fussed over Mane and felt we had seen the best of him and but for a post Afcon resurgence when he went central, his last two seasons were underwhelming for me. But, then Jota's who had the same of league goals as Mane is injured; then Nunez appears to be snatching at chances before nutting someone and weakening an already depleted side. There's not much you can do about that so the transfer in and out still made sense (it's 15 league goals you are looking for) although for me Nunez looks raw, anxious and far from the player that was so clinical against us in the CL although it is incredibly early days.It needed a quality midfielder and for whatever reason it didn't get one. If our injuries went like last season where you could split playing time between the likes of Thiago and Keita then it wasn't such a concern but if your season starts like it has then the lack of signing is a nightmare.But, maybe Arthur comes good and this is less of a concern.Delighted that Trent has someone to deputise for him ( as Milner and Gomez are not the answer) as has Robertson - both should be looking at less minutes.It's been a slow start to the season where our pressing numbers are off and a number of players look fucked and that isn't down to transfers.Of course this is all informed by what your expectations were. Personally I had us top two until we started the season looking weary and with ten players out injured.