I'll be made up if the likes of Carvalho and Elliot save us a fortune in the transfer market, Jones too for that matter,in the same way that the likes of Trent Gomez and Robbo have.
Lobo I think said in the Utd thread that you have to go down to about 30 in the list of all time transfers before you start finding unqualified successes. Given that, and the fact that our model has been to develop young players, buy players and then develop them and then supplement those 2 categories with big buys, I'm surprised that some are still expecting us to be spending more.
Loads of the mega transfers haven't worked and there's clubs like Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Villa, Everton who've continually spent more than us, only to finish behind us.
From a purely personal view, I'd have liked us to have another body in midfield, but that's only because yet again our injuries have been almost laser guided to our most vulnerable position. But the flip side is that we'd almost certainly be tying budget up with a stop gap who would be difficult to shift if we subsequently sign our top target.
We've got a fair bit of history to go on under Klopp and FSG and I'm surprised that people are surprised with what we've seen.
Indeed!
1 Neymar Barcelona - PSG 2017 222m2 Kylian Mbappe Monaco - PSG 2017 145m (+35m)
3 Joao Felix Benfica - Atletico Madrid 2019 126m
=4 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool - Barcelona 2018 120m (+40m)
=4 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid - Barcelona 2019 120m
6 Jack Grealish Aston Villa - Manchester City 2021 117m
7 Romelu Lukaku Inter - Chelsea 2021 115m
=8 Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona 2017 105m (+45m)
=8 Paul Pogba Juventus - Manchester United 2016 105m10 Gareth Bale Tottenham - Real Madrid 2013 100.8m
=11 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid - Juventus 2018 100m
=11 Eden Hazard Chelsea - Real Madrid 2019 100m (+40m)
13 Antony Ajax - Manchester United 2022 95m (+5m)14 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United - Real Madrid 2009 94m15 Gonzalo Higuain Napoli - Juventus 2016 90m
16 Harry Maguire Leicester City - Manchester United 2019 87.1m17 Neymar Santos - Barcelona 2013 86.2m
18 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United 2021 85m
19 Romelu Lukaku Everton - Manchester United 2017 84.8m20 Virgil van Dijk Southampton - Liverpool 2018 84.5m
21 Luis Suarez Liverpool - Barcelona 2014 82.3m
22 Wesley Fofana Leicester City - Chelsea 2022 80.6m
=23 Aurelien Tchouameni Monaco - Real Madrid 2022 80m (+20m)
=23 James Rodriguez Monaco - Real Madrid 2014 80m
=23 Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Club - Chelsea 2018 80m=23 Lucas Hernandez Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich 2019 80m
=23 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United - Inter 2019 80m
28 Nicolas Pepe Lille - Arsenal 2019 79m
29 Alvaro Morata Real Madrid - Chelsea 2017 78.9m30 Zinedine Zidane Juventus - Real Madrid 2001 77.5m
=31 Darwin Nunez Benfica - Liverpool 2022 75m (+25m)=31 Matthijs de Ligt Ajax - Juventus 2019 75m (+10.5m)=31 Kevin De Bruyne Wolfsburg - Manchester City 2015 75m=31 Frenkie de Jong Ajax - Barcelona 2019 75m
=31 Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina - Juventus 2022 75m
36 Angel Di Maria Real Madrid - Manchester United 2014 74.6m37 Alisson Becker Roma - Liverpool 2018 73m
38 Arthur Melo Barcelona - Juventus 2020 72m (+10m)
39 Casemiro Real Madrid - Manchester United 2022 71m (+11.8m)=40 Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen - Chelsea 2020 70m (+9m)
=40 Luka Jovic Eintracht Frankfurt - Real Madrid 2019 70m=40 Rodri Atletico Madrid - Manchester City 2019 70m
43 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Inter - Barcelona 2009 69.5m44 Raheem Sterling Liverpool - Manchester City 2015 69.1m
45 Ruben Dias Benfica - Manchester City 2020 68m (+3.6m)
46 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City - Manchester City 2019 67.8m
47 Matthijs de Ligt Juventus - Bayern Munich 2022 67m (+10m)
48 Diego Costa Chelsea - Atletico Madrid 2018 66m
49 Marc Cucurella Brighton - Chelsea 2022 65.1m (+8.2m)
=50 Alexander Isak Real Sociedad - Newcastle United 2022 65m (+5m)=50 Thomas Lemar Monaco - Atletico Madrid 2018 65m
=50 Kaka AC Milan - Real Madrid 2009 65m=50 Aymeric Laporte Athletic Club - Manchester City 2018 65m
=50 Joao Cancelo Juventus - Manchester City 2019 65m (inc. Danilo)
Thats the top fifty, the ones in bold I'd say have been successes and the ones in italics have done ok. You've then got a few who moved this window, and a chunk of flops.