I think the big takeaway for this window is the same as the ones before, we come up with a plan and execute it with no deviation unless it's absolutely necessary. Once the Tchouameni to Nunez move happened then that was it and planning then goes to January or next summer.. Klopp, Ward and the rest were happy with the team as is and expected that to be sufficient for the season. The risk taking that Klopp is talking about is probably in these instances where the plan doesn't seem to be working and you have a short term vs long term friction. Klopp just needs the here and now to work vs. Ward, and Edwards before him, need to balance that with what the future is supposed to be. Unless you can predict the future there's no true right or wrong answer, just a best guess.



So basically Arthur, and any other options, weren't part of the plan and so the main concern is making sure whatever commitments are made don't then infringe on whatever the plan is in going forward. All I can really say about Arthur is he'll at least lesson the possibility of Milner or Bajcetic playing in a game that means something so in that regards it's worth it. Aside from that I've never really seen him play and his stats aren't all that great aside from passing so whatever as that really counted for almost all of the other options we looked at as well.