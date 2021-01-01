« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41720 on: Today at 10:52:35 pm
Is he actually injured?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41721 on: Today at 10:53:26 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:52:35 pm
Is he actually injured?

Melo? No, he's fit but hasn't played this season.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41722 on: Today at 10:54:42 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Glad we got an additional player in but still feels short in midfield if Henderson is out for a while.

We are not short in midfield. Thiago is close to returning to training, and Jones is already back. We wanted another midfielder, and the club got one ...
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41723 on: Today at 10:55:26 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:52:35 pm
Is he actually injured?

Does he look like Naby Keita?
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41724 on: Today at 10:55:32 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:47:58 pm
To play devils advocate the risk is that we need a midfielder and he turns out to be shite, therefore we still need a midfielder.
which is true of almost anyone we could have bought, no?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41725 on: Today at 10:57:14 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:55:22 pm
Then give it a few more weeks and Tampon Thiago will be out again!!!!

I am sorry that your mates are calling you Tampon, but that is not a discussion for this thread ...
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41726 on: Today at 10:58:37 pm
Brighton letting a midfielder go on loan to West Brom after signing Gilmore confirms no caciedo. As if it was happening anyway..
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41727 on: Today at 10:59:05 pm
Perfect transfer window for many. We sign a midfielder but not one you wanted so you can still moan your way to January ;D
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41728 on: Today at 11:00:25 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:48:26 pm
He'd literally have to stop posting, it's all he does.

  :'(
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41729 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:42 pm
We are not short in midfield.

;D ok

If we had our Newcastle game today there's a high chance Milner is starting at 6 and Bajcetic is his sub replacement. But we're not short.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41730 on: Today at 11:01:14 pm
Just noticed the grey prick with the yellow tie isnt on sky. Did they transfer him out?
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41731 on: Today at 11:03:02 pm
Ahh well, the window has slammed shut.
Hopefully the midfield injuries dont completely derail our season. We got a player in so maybe he will be able to help out. We need a big season from young Harvey I think.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41732 on: Today at 11:03:21 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:00:56 pm
;D ok

If we had our Newcastle game today there's a high chance Milner is starting at 6 and Bajcetic is his sub replacement. But we're not short.

We've sold Fabinho?
