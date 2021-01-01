This is an interesting one. Really like the idea of getting him in for less than 25 million. Good player, still 24. Snide bastard with decent technique and good workrate, robust in fitness. Not a world beater by any means but one of those signings which you think Klopp can get more out of and will sort us out short term, and depending on performances, potentially long term. I like this if true. You sorr of get an idea of what you'd get with him, which is less of what can be said of some of the names that pop up from other leagues that i've never seen play.



This also potentially mean Hendo will play more at 6 than 8 because cant see Luiz being that useful at 6. For the touted price, seems like a smart deal. All depends on if Villa allow it to happen because we wont pay daft money for this lad.