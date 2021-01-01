« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38680 on: Today at 07:16:37 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:13:00 pm
Youd think, if anything does progress, wed start getting some links either this evening or tomorrow night.
Monday because deals usually get done on weekdays.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38681 on: Today at 07:24:05 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:53:24 pm
Jurgen Klopp tells Sky: I've already said everything I need to say about a new midfielder if there is the right midfielder, we might do something. 🚨🔴 #LFC

There isnt a lot of time left, Klopp added.

Hardly a surprise. We might be willing to pay a bit more now for a January or a next summer target, but we won't be signing anyone for the sake of it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38682 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm
Was it me or was Harrison Reed saying goodbye to the away fans there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38683 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm
Not sure anything will happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38684 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Not sure anything will happen.

Nobody is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38685 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm
Aouar is the fresh rumour,.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38686 on: Today at 07:44:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:15 pm
Aouar is the fresh rumour,.  ;D

Aouar Aouar, you were the first one
Aouar Aouar, you are the last one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38687 on: Today at 07:45:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:15 pm
Aouar is the fresh rumour,.  ;D
Aouar forth art thou?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38688 on: Today at 07:46:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:15 pm
Aouar is the fresh rumour,.  ;D

he's the guy we should have gotten 3 years ago...his development stagnated.

there is still a quality player there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38689 on: Today at 08:19:39 pm
Neves doesn't look that slow in this compilation. He'd be a good fit.

https://youtu.be/ce8uFO1wJyc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38690 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm
John Henry at the game today or was that an old video ive seen??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38691 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:19:39 pm
Neves doesn't look that slow in this compilation. He'd be a good fit.

https://youtu.be/ce8uFO1wJyc

He isn't slow.

If we play wide open and high with the three quickest midfielders in the world then they will look slow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38692 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:40:27 pm
John Henry at the game today or was that an old video ive seen??

He was there to tell Klopp to stop talking in the media
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38693 on: Today at 09:03:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:29:34 pm
Yes, would be a handy option during the winter equinox.
Solstice ;D :P All that winning today has gone to your head Nick
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38694 on: Today at 09:06:53 pm
Fan at Anfield telling John we need a midfielder

https://mobile.twitter.com/sullylfc5/status/1563532199923957760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38695 on: Today at 09:07:57 pm
Hopefully one of the Sunday papers gives us a name later, even though it'll likely be bollocks I need a name!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38696 on: Today at 09:22:14 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:46:50 pm
he's the guy we should have gotten 3 years ago...his development stagnated.

there is still a quality player there.

Lyon fans think he's shit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38697 on: Today at 09:32:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Not sure anything will happen.

The thing is if nothing happens now were in the land of farce after a week of saying we want to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38698 on: Today at 09:34:15 pm
Klopps going to look silly if we dont sign someone
