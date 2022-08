Throw some more coin at Southampton and get Ward-Prowse.



Probably the wrong age and profile for us, though he does have quality but I think he’d look worse than he is in our midfield - not a high volume passer, doesn’t press well, doesn’t defend well and has skewed attacking stats due to being a world-class set piece taker. Wrong for us ultimately and at 28 in a few weeks doesn’t help the age profile of the midfield much.I wonder if we’d maybe have Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta somewhere on a list. Goalscoring midfielder who presses reasonably and creates whilst still carrying well. Maybe not quite careful enough in possession for us, but you’re not going to find that unique player who does it all. We were credited with an interest when he was still in The Netherlands, might we be more tempted now he’s got proven production in Italy? Atalanta might not want to sell having just let Freuler join Forest.