Not a fan of how this has unfolded. Weíve known all summer that we really needed a midfielder. It was basically Bellingham or bust. A lot fans didnít agree with it. We trusted Klopp. Then we start off the season pretty awfully and a bunch of our midfielders are then injured at the same time. Then Klopp comes out and says we were right and weíre going after a midfielder after all. I donít exactly know what has gone on behind the scenes here and I may get vilified for saying it but it sounds like this was just poor planning. I know injuries may have forced our hand but injuries can happen at any time in the season, it was more about evolving our midfield when we should have done it at the beginning of the summer.



This is a fair point and itís basically the counter argument to the position we took prior to the Thiago injury.Personally I donít view it as negatively as this, I think we took a gamble and it became quickly apparent that the gamble wasnít going to pay off (luckily for us the injuries etc happened whilst the window was still open). Itís very similar to January 21 when we didnít get a top centre half, signed Kabak and Davies instead, qualified for Europe anyway then got Konate and most people will probably say that was the right decision in hindsight.I can see why we took the gamble, you can argue that the current midfield almost won us a quadruple and this without Carvalho as an attacking midfielder/forward, with Elliott coming back from injury a bit too late to play a major part due to the importance of the matches and with Thiago missing a chunk of the season. You also have Jones who had a random eye injury who we expected to be able to rely on this season immediately.Iíve said all along that if it was up to me weíd have signed a midfielder but I can see why we didnít, especially as it probably means weíve got a decent plan for next summer (or even maybe January).