I'm not a stat guy but this doesn't look overly impressive?



https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram-Ulie



93th percentile in progressives carries and like 60s for passing and creative numbers are over 70th percentile. Pressing stuff is low but that probably more with role etc. Good Competition % also. He young so room for improvement. Carries and Passing numbers loot similar to Jones but i would think they can play together. If Bellingham is the plan for next season his age profile doesnt make a lot of sense unless they view him as somebody who going be able be a 6 and 8 combo more so then just an 8 type. He mostly an 8 role type for Nice irc.De Jong, makes the most sense imo he taking a pay cut and wants to leave Barcelona(he basically perfect for 8 role for Klopp with perfect age profile too). De Jong can also play 6 but not generally dominate in the air type or as much of a sitter as Klopp generally wants, He could also just move to CB for the end of the game too if Virgil was needed to be a striker up too(Netherlands have done that before irc).