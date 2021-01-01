« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38320 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
I'd imagine he's quickly come to the following realizations:

- The likelihood of our midfield staying healthy isn't a great bet and he'll have a more accurate insight into when those players will actually return
- The condensed schedule is going to exacerbate injury/fitness issues in this area, even if a few return in a couple of weeks
- We largely lucked out last season, but the midfield (in terms of fitness) is looking like a group that played every game possible last season

And some / all of our key midfielders are in decline
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38321 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
Kentucky Fried Arse?
Your late evening snack? Lovely.

Knows Fuck All.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38322 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Will have to fend off PSG youd think.
They are stacked in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38323 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm
Your late evening snack? Lovely.

Knows Fuck All.

 ;D

It's a delicacy mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38324 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:00:38 pm
Just to make sure some posters dont get away with chatting shit all summer and berating other posters for honestly held points of view that differ from the clubs PR  . It turns out Jurgen Klopp was wrong and weve always needed another midfielder and/or the clubs party line Klopp felt duty to defend was wrong

So for future reference hes not infallible, the clubs not infallible and were all entitled to our views which, if they differ from the clubs, dont mean were not fans or want the best for the club  - shocking revelation I know but we go through this shit window after window of actually having to justifying wanting transfers in the transfer thread

Youre right about the point youre getting at in regards to some of the shit people get for honestly held, and reasonably backed up opinions which dont tow the party line.

That said, I dont think Klopp or anyone else was wrong, and if you watch the interview Im not convinced he does either. Im fairly sure we thought wed take a gamble on having the 4 senior midfielders and hoped that would be enough (at least until January) on the basis it almost won us a quadruple last season. Thiago then gets an injury in the first game and it seems as if something is up with Keita, now if you offer any gambler the opportunity to back out of their gamble without suffering much of a loss when the odds of it coming off have massively reduced then anyone sensible will do so.

I think the club lot acting now would be negligent, Im not convinced it makes them wrong for making the gamble in the first place (albeit risky, but then thats how we operate).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38325 on: Yesterday at 11:49:00 pm
Look if we;re going for the a son of Thuram, let's get both sons. We'll need another Winger in a couple of years anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38326 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38327 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
Also do think that Naby may well be off. So it could be one in one out, which may not feel like huge progress.
Naby is hardly fit so losing him and getting someone in who can play the majority of our games is preferable. We lose some extra wages and get a transfer fee for a player who has not lived up to his potential. I'd be okay with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38328 on: Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
I feel like we gonna sign De Jong on 250k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38329 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
Honestly pissed at Klopp, if he had realised earlier we could have gotten Dele Alli!!  :no :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38330 on: Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 11:32:43 pm
Has to be De Jong. He hasnt said he doesnt want to move has he? Jsut that he doesnt want to move to United m

Sport saying he's talking to Barcelona about taking a salary reduction/deferral to stay
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/jong-pactando-continuidad-barca-14354153
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38331 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
Honestly pissed at Klopp, if he had realised earlier we could have gotten Dele Alli!!  :no :wave
Already got a mural in town...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38332 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
I feel like we gonna sign De Jong on 250k a week.
where did you feel that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38333 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm
Sport saying he's talking to Barcelona about taking a salary reduction/deferral to stay

He started their game last weekend as well. I think it's clear he wants to stay at Barcelona as well and given his wages, I'd be surprised if we signed him. Wouldn't be against it like but seems unlikely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38334 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm
Sport saying he's talking to Barcelona about taking a salary reduction/deferral to stay
So, theyve wiped his memory have they? Because thats exactly what he agreed to in 2020 and its been widely reported Barcelona have welched on it to the tune of 17m euro.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38335 on: Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm
Sport saying he's talking to Barcelona about taking a salary reduction/deferral to stay

That doesn't make much sense. He's already deferred a bucket load of money with them already and they wanted to rescind on that deal. Secondly, he'd get a cut of whatever transfer fee we'd pay Barca and he could also ask them to cough up some of the funds the supposedly owe him from a transfer fee. Lastly, I'd be surprised if they challenge for La Liga this season and they're in a bloody tough CL group.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38336 on: Today at 12:00:05 am
Julian Ward, Jurgen Klopp and Mike Gordon are now in constant communication regarding a midfield signing. They will not hesitate if convinced on the player. [@DominicKing_DM]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38337 on: Today at 12:01:10 am
i wonder could Steven Caulker do a job in midfield?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38338 on: Today at 12:01:33 am
Hearing it could be Neves
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38339 on: Today at 12:01:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:57:14 pm
where did you feel that?

De jong fits our profile. Hes young, can play the Henderson role and can cover for Fabinho if needed. He'd be a perfect signing for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38340 on: Today at 12:01:51 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:00:05 am
Julian Ward, Jurgen Klopp and Mike Gordon are now in constant communication regarding a midfield signing. They will not hesitate if convinced on the player. [@DominicKing_DM]

Its everything I dreamed
Yes its a shit show yes the club has fucked up  but now we get to feel ALIVE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38341 on: Today at 12:03:23 am
From the Maddock article (https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfers-midfielder-jurgen-klopp-27844808):

Liverpool have long been linked with Jude Bellingham, but Borussia Dortmund are adamant they will not sell their young English midfielder this summer.

There have also been suggestions of interest in Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo and even Barcelona's former Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, while Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes is possibly considered too old at 28. Lyons Houssem Aouar was once a hot candidate, but Klopp did insist that he will stick to one of his original stipulations - that he wont buy just for the sake of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38342 on: Today at 12:06:58 am
Jay Spearing is trending on twitter for the second time this summer, Klopp, what have you done  ;D

Man gotta be honest, even if its mostly speculations, i love when the transfer window catches fire.

Not even sure who i would get for us if i could choose. De Jong for the piss take probably  ;D And then Barca get Bernardo Silva and we played 4D chess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38343 on: Today at 12:08:11 am
even Barcelona's former Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

So have they officially ended their interest then? After being told to fuck off repeatedly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38344 on: Today at 12:09:47 am
Fuck it, it's Camavinga.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38345 on: Today at 12:09:52 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38346 on: Today at 12:10:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm
That doesn't make much sense. He's already deferred a bucket load of money with them already and they wanted to rescind on that deal. Secondly, he'd get a cut of whatever transfer fee we'd pay Barca and he could also ask them to cough up some of the funds the supposedly owe him from a transfer fee. Lastly, I'd be surprised if they challenge for La Liga this season and they're in a bloody tough CL group.

I'd imagine much of De Jong's future probably depends on how badly Barcelona want to sign Bernardo Silva, because the latter can't happen without the former leaving

Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:01:33 am
Hearing it could be Neves

Neves is an easy link given Ljinders is a fan. That said, I think it's telling that he's still at Wolves despite seemingly being linked to bigger clubs ever since he went there.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Frenkie De Jong is one possible option for Liverpool. [@_pauljoyce]

Edit: sorry, not Joyce! :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38348 on: Today at 12:11:42 am
Apparently Joyce saying we're interested in FDJ.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38349 on: Today at 12:13:32 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
Tom Davies is down to the last twelve months of his deal. Hopefully we can get a cut-price deal there.

Failing that Chelsea still haven't loaned Gilmour out.

What about RLC?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38350 on: Today at 12:15:05 am
I've missed the rumours. Come on! :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38351 on: Today at 12:15:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:51 am
Its everything I dreamed
Yes its a shit show yes the club has fucked up  but now we get to feel ALIVE
FSG listened to us. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38352 on: Today at 12:15:44 am
De Jong is a perfect fit.

How much do Barca owe him? 16m?

I don't see how that gets through without one of us, Barca or De Jong taking massive hit and i'd bet my house it wouldn't be us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38353 on: Today at 12:16:13 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 12:11:42 am
Apparently Joyce saying we're interested in FDJ.

It's not Joyce, it's Richard Tanner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38354 on: Today at 12:17:16 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:10:58 am
Frenkie De Jong is one possible option for Liverpool. [@_pauljoyce]

I would honestly laugh until I got my second hernia. Preferably hiatus this time as inguinal is a bitch for comfort,  and it always look awkward pressing your groin to relieve pressure, especially when out in public.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38355 on: Today at 12:19:20 am
Does Barca still owe us money for the Coutinho deal? If so, that would be some negotiation card.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38356 on: Today at 12:20:27 am
Just when I thought I as out ... THEY PULL ME BACK IN!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38357 on: Today at 12:20:42 am
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:19:20 am
Does Barca still owe us money for the Coutinho deal? If so, that would be some negotiation card.

They don't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38358 on: Today at 12:20:52 am
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:19:20 am
Does Barca still owe us money for the Coutinho deal? If so, that would be some negotiation card.
We've probably sold the debt to a factor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38359 on: Today at 12:20:55 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:15:44 am
De Jong is a perfect fit.

How much do Barca owe him? 16m?

I don't see how that gets through without one of us, Barca or De Jong taking massive hit and i'd bet my house it wouldn't be us.

Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:19:20 am
Does Barca still owe us money for the Coutinho deal? If so, that would be some negotiation card.

I believe we sold the debt they owe us to a 3rd party.
