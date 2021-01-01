« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38240 on: Today at 10:39:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:36:42 pm
Klopp was happy to go into the season with what we had, I think he was quicker to change his mind than right now though and perhaps been lobbying for weeks to get someone in once the injuries piled up, IIRC he even said before the season he'd reconsider his stance (on no more signings) if we got more injuries.
He wanted Tchouameni early on, he knows what we need. Hes been patient but recognises how disjointed the midfield is.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38241 on: Today at 10:40:23 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:37:57 pm
Great news, scratching around and panicking a couple of days before the window closes

All very January 2021. Hopefully it works out.
Norse Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38242 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm
Is this Lucas Paquetá guy any good? We are linked to him, may be bullshit, but it's silly season.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38243 on: Today at 10:44:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:23 pm
All very January 2021. Hopefully it works out.

No it's not.

Then, we had no CBs left. Not the case with our midfielders. And it sounds like a couple of the injured ones will be back imminently, so it's not like January 2021.

Again, signing a player late in the window does not automatically mean it's a panic buy.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38244 on: Today at 10:47:12 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:37:57 pm
Great news, scratching around and panicking a couple of days before the window closes
Haha. Club can't win either way.
PatriotScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38245 on: Today at 10:47:39 pm
Scenes when its Berge or Ascensio........
TheTeflonJohn

  The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38246 on: Today at 10:48:17 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:44:46 pm
No it's not.

Then, we had no CBs left. Not the case with our midfielders. And it sounds like a couple of the injured ones will be back imminently, so it's not like January 2021.

Again, signing a player late in the window does not automatically mean it's a panic buy.
Well considering the noises coming from Klopp for most of the summer saying were not signing anyone else, what would you call it if we are now looking for a player a few days before the window closes?
Lynndenberries

  Not iste björksmak
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38247 on: Today at 10:50:01 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:47:39 pm
Scenes when its Berge or Ascensio........
Asensio isnt a midfielder.
BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38248 on: Today at 10:50:48 pm
Football
Liverpool to seek new midfielder after Jurgen Klopp admits he got it wrong
Klopp also used this week to 'get things off my chest' in a meeting with players following club's winless start to Premier League season
Jurgen Klopp has held a clear-the-air summit with his players and a find a midfielder conference with his scouts in an attempt to reverse Liverpools slow start to the season.
After suggesting Liverpool did not need to reinforce in midfield during pre-season, Klopp now admits the club are proactively trying to recruit before Thursdays deadline.
The immediate concern, however, is securing the first league win of the Premier League campaign. Klopp gathered his squad after the defeat by Manchester United to re-impose the standards set during his five-year tenure.
The Liverpool manager said the long meeting with his squad on Wednesday  arranged 48 hours after the 2-1 loss  was more to put recent problems into perspective than vent fury.
I was getting things off my chest, Klopp said. The good thing about this meeting is I feel much better after it. It is not that I shout at the players, not at all. It is about putting things in perspective, what we did well and what we didnt do well.
We live in a world where everything is always judged, but in the end only one thing is important and that is what we think, ourselves, about it. We cannot do things to please the outside world. We never were that and we will never be that.
For us and for me it is clear what we have to do. We talk about pretty much everything, especially the important things for us.
I got washed with all kinds of water in my life, highs and lows, and it is all about how you deal with it. It is just about showing perspective.
Klopp suggested the immediate solution against Bournemouth on Saturday is for his players to show more aggression.
What can you improve immediately? Effort, for sure, Klopp said. In world football you need 100 percent, if not more, and passion. We have to make sure we give Ali[sson] the chance to have a clean sheet because he cannot do it alone. And when we attack we have to attack with all we have. One of the main rules we have is that everybody is responsible for everything.
On his midfield recruitment about-turn, Klopp said injuries had forced him into a rethink.
I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we dont need a midfielder and I was wrong. Thats the situation, Klopp said. But the specific point doesnt change  we will do something but it has to be the right one. We will see.
One theory that Klopp is keen to refute is that his side are suffering the after effects of last seasons physically and mentally exhausting campaign.
No hangover, he insisted. That is not an excuse. That season is gone. Some players had for sure too many games and then only three weeks off. Is that enough? Probably not, but the boys are used to it.
It is the start not the finish or the middle part of the season. We really want, and have to do better. Our supporters know if you want to support a club without any kind of drama or lows then you cannot choose Liverpool. This is the first proper fightback early in the season.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38249 on: Today at 10:51:32 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:47:12 pm
Haha. Club can't win either way.

We've had all summer to get someone in. If we get someone good in that can improve us then fantastic but it's wait and see.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38250 on: Today at 10:51:32 pm
In watching the clips of Klopp talking it's striking in that even once all the injured come back we still need a midfielder now, that's really the mea culpa. Of course the previous decision to not get one wasn't Klopp's sole choice in the first place so it's a bit disingenuous but for me at least something has clearly changed in the dynamic. The club always plans one, if not more, transfer windows ahead so when the season had started whatever our plan was had been executed and we were supposed to be set. A plan working is always theoretical in preseason so there must be performances that just aren't there over the first 270 minutes that has made this change in plan necessary.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38251 on: Today at 10:51:57 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 10:48:17 pm
Well considering the noises coming from Klopp for most of the summer saying were not signing anyone else, what would you call it if we are now looking for a player a few days before the window closes?

We've no idea if we're already negotiating or how long they've been going.


I like to believe that it's going to be money + Naby.
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38252 on: Today at 10:52:00 pm
Cutting it fine like, I reckon it's FDJ me
