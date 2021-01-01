I think one thing that gets neglected in the recent discussion is that the "right" player involves more than just whether they have the talent. I believe part of the reason we've had so much transfer success is because we always make sure that the players we bring in have the right mentality also. Obviously it's part of every club's scouting to some extent, but we can't praise our scouting of bringing the right players in and then act like it's easy. It's clear Klopp values mentality a lot, you see that with players he keeps around and shows the door to, we will never take a risk on a player like we maybe have done under previous managers.



I could just be waffling like but it is common for us to talk about the mentality of the players we have bought after they look to have fit in well so I think it's a valid point