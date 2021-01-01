Hah, I don't really think they conflict though. I've thought we needed another midfielder for 18+ months or so but generally the club has proven me wrong. I'm going to trust that they know more than I do, since they are paid to, and aren't actively trying to sabotage the clubs chances to win things like most other people here. I think the below is still true but it's not because John Henry is withholding money.



The only question is whether the club thinks anyone available is better than what we have now for the cost it would take to acquire them. If the only available options wouldn't start if all of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo were fit then probably nothing will happen. Why spend the money then if that were the case? You already have other options that fit the same profile on the team already so what are you gaining?



I think there is that school of thought when assessing players; will they make our first XI? It then narrows the search significantly because you aren't finding a better player than Fabinho or Thiago that is available and doesn't cost the earth. However, we're going to play 3 games a week here on in and you can't start 32 year old Henderson and 31 year old Thiago every game until they break down. This also happened with Fabinho last season in the run in and of course Thiago now already.If you look at the forwards Diaz was signed to take over from Mane this season; Nunez to take over from Bobby. Jota however was signed to add much needed rotation and quality depth to the forward line and that's the kind of signing we need to be looking at right now.