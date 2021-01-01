« previous next »
No idea about the rabbit hole you two are going down, but it did seem a bit unnecessary to pounce on Nobby Reserves not at all controversial or childish or uncalm post (not to mention a bit of an overdramatic stretch) to act as if he was throwing a tantrum

I have this thing where when people who seem to deliberately misconstrue what I'm getting at, I just turn my distain and sarcasm up to 11. Must be my age. I just can't be arsed to do anything less than turn disingenuousness back at the person doing it to me. It's one of the reasons why I rarely post in this thread.

As for the rabbit hole, I'm done with that. If I wanted to get elbow deep in shit, I'd change my toddler's nappy ;D

EDIT: I should add that there's never any real side to what I say back to someone. No grudges nothing like that. Be easy everyone :)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:23 pm by Romford_Red »
Let's speculate a bit more Samie, I noted that he said next year not next summer. We have another transfer window before the summer  ;)
Considering it takes a few months to bed in, a la Robertson, he must mean we are signing him this week and we'll see the REAL Bellingham next year.
You're thinking of Mia!

No - she was only into coke, hence why she OD'ed snorting heroin mistakenly.
Look, the key point here is, there is only one type of gif that is acceptable on this sub-forum.


Okay I'm putting my sarcasm back in it's bottle.

You definitely win with that. Not ever gonna try any more gif-fu ;D
Look, the key point here is, there is only one type of gif that is acceptable on this sub-forum.

Good post. I also think the perfect theme tune for this thread should be the one for The Incredible Hulk.
No - she was only into coke, hence why she OD'ed snorting heroin mistakenly.
He said Vincent took heroin once, I said Mia did. Sooo... yes? :)
He said Vincent took heroin once, I said Mia did. Sooo... yes? :)
Whoops - I misread - you are correct.
Okay I'm putting my sarcasm back in it's bottle.

You definitely win with that. Not ever gonna try any more gif-fu ;D
The nuclear weapons of gifs that one, the greatest gif ever told..
I'm continually amazed by the fact that the club employs a shit load of people to collectively plan and execute first team personnel decisions on a look forward basis yet the majority of the fan base act like it's  Henry alone and he's just sitting in Boston laughing at Klopp's plight. LFC pay millions and millions of pounds for all their coaches, analysts and scouts to somehow be dumber than your average GoT poster and even lazier to boot.
I'm continually amazed by the fact that the club employs a shit load of people to collectively plan and execute first team personnel decisions on a look forward basis yet the majority of the fan base act like it's  Henry alone and he's just sitting in Boston laughing at Klopp's plight. LFC pay millions and millions of pounds for all their coaches, analysts and scouts to somehow be dumber than your average GoT poster and even lazier to boot.
Who are you, and what have you done with our Dave M?

As others have noted we do already have replacements lined up for certain spots. Mainly CB and FW. So it's not as dire as it seems. Getting to be beating a dead horse here though in that again our midfield is where the real issue is. Nobody beats Father Time unfortunately and there is no guarantee that any of the younger players will ever get to the required level. I've said for a long time now that the Thiago signing was one of the stranger ones during Klopp's time here and the repercussions from that are even now still being felt. Nobody is really better than him when fit so it makes any replacement talk seem strange in that if Thiago is fit they wouldn't play. Hendo might actually be toast though at this point. His performance against a pretty pedestrian midfield put out by Fulham was quite shocking until he moved into the 6. He did start slow last year as well though so I guess we'll see how this goes.
Think some of the posts here are quite wild. Opportunity cost works both ways. There's no guarantee of anything in the future, acting like Bellingham will be 100% fit and available next year or the squad will be exactly as you expected or as good as you expected, there's no way to know. This could be as good as LFC is ever going to be in our lifetimes for all we know. So as always you have to maximize the now. To then say you'd sacrifice immediate results because it might prevent Jones or Elliott or whoever from becoming something is crazy, they may not even become good enough even if you give them all the minutes you could. And if that were to happen what are you left with in that case? There's no way you can run a club at the highest level where that's the predominant thought.

For me the club has the money, it's one of the richest in the world, so any talk of having to sell Ox or something else is just horseshit. The only question is whether the club thinks anyone available is better than what we have now for the cost it would take to acquire them. If the only available options wouldn't start if all of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo were fit then probably nothing will happen. Why spend the money then if that were the case? You already have other options that fit the same profile on the team already so what are you gaining?

Probably the only interesting thing with that train of thought is Hendo. He clearly struggled at times playing the 8 last season and now the first game of this season it's the same. How long can you say he's first choice when fit captain or not? If that dynamic were to change then all bets are off as without him you're either changing to a 4-2-3-1 (which I don't see Klopp doing) or you have to buy someone. It's just one game though and one injury, would be amazed if the club does anything just based on that but I guess we'll see.
Here's your midfielder.  ;D
Bizarre. I've seen a bit of him for MK Dons in League One at at youth level for England (had no idea he'd switched allegiances to Denmark) but this seems odd. He was literally in his first season as a pro in League One less than a year ago and cost Celtic £1.5m. Has he really improved enough to be a £20m player in 7 months?

He only has 70 career appearances, same age as Curtis Jones and played less minutes.
Look, the key point here is, there is only one type of gif that is acceptable on this sub-forum.


Hulk's the same age as Milner now though,we need to find a younger Hulk.
Here's your midfielder.  ;D

He's actually meant to be really good. Only went to Celtic in January though, so I'd be surprised if he was on the move so soon. Also don't think there's much in the link to us - we were one of several clubs credited with an interest.
Who are you, and what have you done with our Dave M?

Hah, I don't really think they conflict though. I've thought we needed another midfielder for 18+ months or so but generally the club has proven me wrong. I'm going to trust that they know more than I do, since they are paid to, and aren't actively trying to sabotage the clubs chances to win things like most other people here. I think the below is still true but it's not because John Henry is withholding money.

The only question is whether the club thinks anyone available is better than what we have now for the cost it would take to acquire them. If the only available options wouldn't start if all of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo were fit then probably nothing will happen. Why spend the money then if that were the case? You already have other options that fit the same profile on the team already so what are you gaining?
Who are you, and what have you done with our Dave M?


 :lmao :lmao :lmao



Hah, I don't really think they conflict though. I've thought we needed another midfielder for 18+ months or so but generally the club has proven me wrong. I'm going to trust that they know more than I do, since they are paid to, and aren't actively trying to sabotage the clubs chances to win things like most other people here. I think the below is still true but it's not because John Henry is withholding money.

The only question is whether the club thinks anyone available is better than what we have now for the cost it would take to acquire them. If the only available options wouldn't start if all of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo were fit then probably nothing will happen. Why spend the money then if that were the case? You already have other options that fit the same profile on the team already so what are you gaining?

I think there is that school of thought when assessing players; will they make our first XI? It then narrows the search significantly because you aren't finding a better player than Fabinho or Thiago that is available and doesn't cost the earth. However, we're going to play 3 games a week here on in and you can't start 32 year old Henderson and 31 year old Thiago every game until they break down. This also happened with Fabinho last season in the run in and of course Thiago now already.

If you look at the forwards Diaz was signed to take over from Mane this season; Nunez to take over from Bobby. Jota however was signed to add much needed rotation and quality depth to the forward line and that's the kind of signing we need to be looking at right now.
Well the club is now in a much different position than it was when they bought us! So the question is......

Have we outgrown FSG?

Does their method of only spending what the club makes work for an elite sports team?

Yes
Are you sure it doesn't matter to you? There's about 20+ posts on your recent history suggesting otherwise, including implications/deflections that any questioning about decisions not to invest in freshening up midfield solely rest on Klopp and his prioritising.


The owners provide a budget to the manager/sporting director and they make decisions on how to allocate that money.  Thats how all clubs with the exception of a couple work.  Not sure how that is controversial. 
Think Klopp already said they are actively seeking a midfielder, it just has to be the right one.

Its not a ludicrous thought that Klopp may be the one that drives the decisions on whether or not we actually buy anyone. He has come out and said on many occasions that he wants to find a pathway for the young players to play, I dont think he isnt genuine about that.
