Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37960 on: Today at 07:13:12 pm »
Sums it up that when a player like Bernardo Silva wants to leave, we can't sign him. There should be absolutely no reason why we can't Imo. The player wants to go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37961 on: Today at 07:14:23 pm »
Sums it up that when a player like Bernardo Silva wants to leave, we can't sign him. There should be absolutely no reason why we can't Imo. The player wants to go


I wouldn't want that c*nt anywhere near our Club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37962 on: Today at 07:15:51 pm »
No one said we do. Unlimited is Man City/PSG, skint is Fleetwood Town. Were neither.

Careful with statements like that, KH's radar is starting to twitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37963 on: Today at 07:17:09 pm »
Sums it up that when a player like Bernardo Silva wants to leave, we can't sign him. There should be absolutely no reason why we can't Imo. The player wants to go

Why would you want that horrible rat playing for Liverpool?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37964 on: Today at 07:17:57 pm »
Sums it up that when a player like Bernardo Silva wants to leave, we can't sign him. There should be absolutely no reason why we can't Imo. The player wants to go

Regardless of him being a total POS, we don't have the offshore shell companies set up to match his current 'wages'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37965 on: Today at 07:18:02 pm »
I wouldn't want that c*nt anywhere near our Club.

Me neither. I doubt he'd want to join us anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37966 on: Today at 07:19:22 pm »
Sums it up that when a player like Bernardo Silva wants to leave, we can't sign him. There should be absolutely no reason why we can't Imo. The player wants to go

Are you new to football?  ;D

Honestly, can't get my head around this post. Is there some irony or in-joke here that I am missing? I can think of literally 10 really strong reasons off the top of my head as to why that is a near impossibility.
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37967 on: Today at 07:19:38 pm »
Him and Bruno have punchable faces. I'd rather play academy players than see these 2 in a Liverpool shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37968 on: Today at 07:20:11 pm »
Why would you want that horrible rat playing for Liverpool?

Because he a quality footballer?

Anyway the point is, why shouldn't we be allowed to negotiate with a player who wants out of the likes of city and Chelsea.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37969 on: Today at 07:20:16 pm »
Sums it up that when a player like Bernardo Silva wants to leave, we can't sign him. There should be absolutely no reason why we can't Imo. The player wants to go
Abu Dhabi think we are their rivals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37970 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm »
Because he a quality footballer?


I don't care if he's a good player. He's a crying little c*nt that has shown disrespect to our team and the fan base on more than one occasion. He doesn't like us very much at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37971 on: Today at 07:23:37 pm »
Anyway the point is, why shouldn't we be allowed to negotiate with a player who wants out of the likes of city and Chelsea.

I assume you know how transfers work?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37972 on: Today at 07:25:10 pm »
I assume you know how transfers work?

I'm really not certain he does.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
