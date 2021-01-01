Bill Simmons, huge Boston sports fan and media personality, has suggested a few times that Henry is looking to purchase one of the apparently two new NBA franchises. I dont follow baseball nearly as closely as I used to, but it seems their fans have similar concerns and frustrations. Theirs are mainly around trading players, rather than offering them new deals (Mookie Betts is the prominent example, although there have been a few more instances in the last year or so). Perhaps theyre less likely to invest due to the allocation of funds on a new franchise? It seems we are still willing to spend what we earn. The issue is we have a lot of players on high wages, many who are being paid far more than theyre actually worth, so we dont have room to actually spend on new players unless others leave.