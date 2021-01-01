« previous next »
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:21:40 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:18:31 pm
Isn't that down to Klopp/Ward?

one of those two said this week that hed probably quite like a midfielder, while pointing out he doesnt control spending.  Sure he wants the right player - what coach wouldn't, but Id be somewhat amazed if that is a list of 1 or 2 players. And IF the list is that short, then yes, the scouting network need to be doing a bit more work broadening their horizons.
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:23:57 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:44:44 pm
I still think we'll get a midfielder.

Im not so sure. We could bring in a player who nobody really wants as a stopgap.
Id guess that the players we want are not available or would cost a fortune.
I think we are all going to be a tad disappointed.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:24:18 pm
Bill Simmons, huge Boston sports fan and media personality, has suggested a few times that Henry is looking to purchase one of the apparently two new NBA franchises. I dont follow baseball nearly as closely as I used to, but it seems their fans have similar concerns and frustrations. Theirs are mainly around trading players, rather than offering them new deals (Mookie Betts is the prominent example, although there have been a few more instances in the last year or so). Perhaps theyre less likely to invest due to the allocation of funds on a new franchise? It seems we are still willing to spend what we earn. The issue is we have a lot of players on high wages, many who are being paid far more than theyre actually worth, so we dont have room to actually spend on new players unless others leave.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:26:19 pm
So nothing is happening then?
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:26:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:21:40 pm
one of those two said this week that hed probably quite like a midfielder, while pointing out he doesnt control spending.  Sure he wants the right player - what coach wouldn't, but Id be somewhat amazed if that is a list of 1 or 2 players. And IF the list is that short, then yes, the scouting network need to be doing a bit more work broadening their horizons.


I've been saying this is what worries me - he usually doesn't come out this directly and say I need X but I don't control spending.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:27:17 pm
Liverpool have joined the race for Frenkie De Jong, with the club willing to offer £62m plus £9m in add-ons for the Barcelona midfielder. [@elnacionalcat]

I want to beleive.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:27:43 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:26:19 pm
So nothing is happening then?
Nope, unless others leave. Those who would be likely to leave are all injured, so that should be a wrap for this window.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:28:51 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 02:27:17 pm
Liverpool have joined the race for Frenkie De Jong, with the club willing to offer £62m plus £9m in add-ons for the Barcelona midfielder. [@elnacionalcat]

I want to beleive.

FUCK YES!!

If THE NATIONAL CAT says it - it's true!
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:30:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:26:28 pm
I've been saying this is what worries me - he usually doesn't come out this directly and say I need X but I don't control spending.
I've filed that under "Klopp frustrated because we got close to signing Touch but FSG balked at the final demands and pulled out of the deal at the last minute".

and I'll file this post under "The usual pure-speculation bullshit post".
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:33:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:30:07 pm
I've filed that under "Klopp frustrated because we got close to signing Touch but FSG balked at the final demands and pulled out of the deal at the last minute".

and I'll file this post under "The usual pure-speculation bullshit post".

I think Madrid blew us away on the final bid/numbers
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:34:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:07 pm
As at the end of every transfer window :D.....why dont you and like minded thinkers do something about it instead of whinging on the internet? We got the cancers out through internet terrorism, I'm sure it'd take a lot less to get them to spend £40 million. Go.

Not that it should be required but I think the only person that is the right position to apply pressure on FSG it's Jurgen.

He's worked wonders with what he's got at his disposal and never really kicked up a fuss so I think if on this occasion he's asked for something to happen, it should happen.

He's too classy to throw his toys out of the pram, especially publicly, and he'll carry on with what he's got but I'm sure everyone associated with the footballing side of the club will feel a real sense of disappointment if nothing happens in the next week.

Time will tell but the ball is in FSG and Julian Ward's court.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:34:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:33:43 pm
I think Madrid blew us away on the final bid/numbers
Yeah. He also chose them over us anyway.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:35:26 pm
Even though I said about our inaction being strange it's definitely not as simple as people make out to get the right player in. Look at the shambles of United this window. Look at Chelsea throwing money about but are still players short 6 days left. City with all their cash being a bit short in full back department after not being able to secure Cucurella.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:36:45 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Even though I said about our inaction being strange it's definitely not as simple as people make out to get the right player in. Look at the shambles of United this window. Look at Chelsea throwing money about but are still players short 6 days left. City with all their cash being a bit short in full back department after not being able to secure Cucurella.
Arguably, we have more options than Man Utd and Chelsea because we are more attractive to players at the moment.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:41:27 pm
🚨 Ali Dursan (Frenkies agent) is now in Barcelona. He came from London. @gerardromero #FCB 💼
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:42:37 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:41:27 pm
🚨 Ali Dursan (Frenkies agent) is now in Barcelona. He came from London. @gerardromero #FCB 💼

so Chelsea then?
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:47:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:42:37 pm
so Chelsea then?

Do we not have offices in London?
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:47:22 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:47:00 pm
Do we not have offices in London?

We do.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:48:34 pm
lolowalsh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:48:54 pm
We aren't signing De Jong rest assured.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:52:14 pm
Quote
Liverpool , however , would be willing to offer 62 million euros plus 9 in variables , a total of 71 million for De Jong , according to several English media.
Ah the classic case of just each side quoting each other
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:52:26 pm
We sign De Jong, Barcelona sign Bernardo Silva. 4D chess  ;D
