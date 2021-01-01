« previous next »
Geezer08

Reply #37800 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:59:11 am
Hes late 20s isnt he? Im all for new midfielders but they need to be players that will do a job for the next 4/5 years. Someone posted the other day that we dont have a single midfielder between the ages of 22 and 28.

He just turned 28
B0151?

Reply #37801 on: Today at 12:03:37 pm
It is a curious situation for sure. Because by all accounts we were prepared to spend on a CM this season.  That's why I'm not fully getting into the FSG stuff. Like it seems there is money there and we were prepared to use it. Very strange
BobPaisley3

Reply #37802 on: Today at 12:04:07 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 12:00:41 pm
He just turned 28
Still think its out of the age profile were looking for.
eeekaj

Reply #37803 on: Today at 12:11:18 pm
Just throw every penny at Fede Valverde, even if it means no players being paid for a few months, the stadium expansion being halted and them only serving beans in the canteen
Mister Flip Flop

Reply #37804 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:03:37 pm
It is a curious situation for sure. Because by all accounts we were prepared to spend on a CM this season.  That's why I'm not fully getting into the FSG stuff. Like it seems there is money there and we were prepared to use it. Very strange

Why is it strange. The right player isn't available. We don't panic buy like United.
Classycara

Reply #37805 on: Today at 12:26:34 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Why is it strange. The right player isn't available. We don't panic buy like United.
well, we have done, but not as badly/costly

*can't be bothered to find Davies and Kabak pics
Dim Glas

Reply #37806 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Why is it strange. The right player isn't available. We don't panic buy like United.

Maybe they need to expand their horizons a bit then.  There is a very large middle ground between panic and only spending on 1  or 2 players.
BobPaisley3

Reply #37807 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Why is it strange. The right player isn't available. We don't panic buy like United.
Yep, not a single midfielder in the world whod improve us.
Adeemo

Reply #37808 on: Today at 12:36:38 pm
Do we think wed have got CL footie had we not brought Kabak in? He allowed us to see the absurdity of taking Fab out of midfield and allowed his partnership with Thiago to become key to our winning streak. As even when Kabak was out, we went with Rhys Williams alongside Phillips, rather than put square pegs in round holes again and break up Fab and Thiago. A late midfield purchase could have a massive impact on our season.
phil236849

Reply #37809 on: Today at 12:37:49 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:26:34 pm
well, we have done, but not as badly/costly

*can't be bothered to find Davies and Kabak pics

Rather different scale.  If United had spent at the same level but had only mistakes at that level over the last few years, things would have been a lot different.  Most of the big teams have made very costly mistakes eg Ozil , Lukaku etc.  The large investments we have made have given returns - Naby is probably the most disappointing, but his underperformance gets overemphasised.
El Lobo

Reply #37810 on: Today at 12:41:33 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:31:56 pm
Yep, not a single midfielder in the world whod improve us.

Whilst there's obviously a middle ground between 'panic buying' and 'waiting for the right player' there's also a middle ground between 'waiting for the right player' and 'not a single midfielder improving us' (which absolutely no-one has said).

We've clearly had big success with our 'model' so to divert from it will take some doing, even doing so in hindsight with Kabak and Ben Davies was barely worth doing as we just used the kids anyway (well Nat isn't a kid but you know)
Ravishing Rick Rude

Reply #37811 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm
I still think we'll get a midfielder.
lolowalsh

Reply #37812 on: Today at 12:50:55 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Why is it strange. The right player isn't available. We don't panic buy like United.

We don't panic buy yet we signed Kabak and a player from Preston who never saw the daylight in this club.
MonsLibpool

Reply #37813 on: Today at 12:51:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:33 pm
Whilst there's obviously a middle ground between 'panic buying' and 'waiting for the right player' there's also a middle ground between 'waiting for the right player' and 'not a single midfielder improving us' (which absolutely no-one has said).

We've clearly had big success with our 'model' so to divert from it will take some doing, even doing so in hindsight with Kabak and Ben Davies was barely worth doing as we just used the kids anyway (well Nat isn't a kid but you know)
Nat Phillips had some injuries with Kabak stepping in. For me, he was worth it because it allowed us to play Thiago and Fab together in midfield. If we didn't sign him, Rhys Williams would have been our only fit CB at times in the business end of the season.
killer-heels

Reply #37814 on: Today at 12:52:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:33 pm
Whilst there's obviously a middle ground between 'panic buying' and 'waiting for the right player' there's also a middle ground between 'waiting for the right player' and 'not a single midfielder improving us' (which absolutely no-one has said).

We've clearly had big success with our 'model' so to divert from it will take some doing, even doing so in hindsight with Kabak and Ben Davies was barely worth doing as we just used the kids anyway (well Nat isn't a kid but you know)

Could argue that we pretty much lost half a season with our stance on the centre backs that season.
Classycara

Reply #37815 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:37:49 pm
Rather different scale.  If United had spent at the same level but had only mistakes at that level over the last few years, things would have been a lot different.  Most of the big teams have made very costly mistakes eg Ozil , Lukaku etc.  The large investments we have made have given returns - Naby is probably the most disappointing, but his underperformance gets overemphasised.
I did clearly say the scale was different to be fair, so I am sure we're in agreement.
 
Was just pointing out it's inaccurate to say the club haven't panic bought in recent times.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:33 pm
We've clearly had big success with our 'model' so to divert from it will take some doing, even doing so in hindsight with Kabak and Ben Davies was barely worth doing as we just used the kids anyway (well Nat isn't a kid but you know)
Broadly agree, but probably worth contextualising that they only the last week of january to muster those two sub par players, and better plan Bs may have been available with more time.

It's possible to deviate from 'the plan' in a more measured way and with a higher calibre of player (as we reportedly did with Diaz in January)
MonsLibpool

Reply #37816 on: Today at 12:59:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:16 pm
Could argue that we pretty much lost half a season with our stance on the centre backs that season.
But "we'll go big next year" or "the right player is not available".
Rob Dylan

Reply #37817 on: Today at 01:01:29 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Why is it strange. The right player isn't available. We don't panic buy like United.

So what would happen then if Fabinho now got injured for say 6 weeks, and Keita is out for a few weeks, and we were left with just 3 midfielders? What if Henderson got injured as well? At what point would 'the right player not being available' get overidden by the need to sign someone so we can actually have a functioning midfield and some options on the bench? Reacting to a situation is not 'panicking'.
Asam

Reply #37818 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:16 pm
Could argue that we pretty much lost half a season with our stance on the centre backs that season.

also incredibly disingenuous to the role that Kabak played that season
BobPaisley3

Reply #37819 on: Today at 01:14:17 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:33 pm
Whilst there's obviously a middle ground between 'panic buying' and 'waiting for the right player' there's also a middle ground between 'waiting for the right player' and 'not a single midfielder improving us' (which absolutely no-one has said).

We've clearly had big success with our 'model' so to divert from it will take some doing, even doing so in hindsight with Kabak and Ben Davies was barely worth doing as we just used the kids anyway (well Nat isn't a kid but you know)
I agree entirely but the midfield has needed steady improvement for two years now, I dont think thats a controversial comment. Its not ideal if we still havent identified a group of 4 or 5 players who could improve us. Bellingham is the one name we keep hearing. If he comes great, but we wont be the only ones in for him. Personally I think its hard to criticise the higher management and recruitment team since Jurgen arrived but its looking like theyve dropped the ball here. The midfield is increasingly becoming less and less like what a Jurgen Klopp midfield needs to look like.
Suareznumber7

Reply #37820 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:38:09 am
Most of our key players are around 30 years of age. An ageing squad means that you probably won't make a lot from sales when it's time to replace them.  So our net spend policy means a lot going forward.

What is our net spend policy?  And make sure to provide your source. 
Suareznumber7

Reply #37821 on: Today at 01:17:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:53:17 am
Hes not wrong though is he? Were standing still. Were only successfully now because we were shrewd and clever in the transfer market; Ali, VVD, Mo- they all cost money, they didnt just appear.

Did we not add to the squad last January and in the summer?  It may not have been the additions that everyone wanted but we are not standing still. 
Suareznumber7

Reply #37822 on: Today at 01:18:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:31:31 pm
Maybe they need to expand their horizons a bit then.  There is a very large middle ground between panic and only spending on 1  or 2 players.

Isn't that down to Klopp/Ward?
