Rather different scale. If United had spent at the same level but had only mistakes at that level over the last few years, things would have been a lot different. Most of the big teams have made very costly mistakes eg Ozil , Lukaku etc. The large investments we have made have given returns - Naby is probably the most disappointing, but his underperformance gets overemphasised.



We've clearly had big success with our 'model' so to divert from it will take some doing, even doing so in hindsight with Kabak and Ben Davies was barely worth doing as we just used the kids anyway (well Nat isn't a kid but you know)



I did clearly say the scale was different to be fair, so I am sure we're in agreement.Was just pointing out it's inaccurate to say the club haven't panic bought in recent times.Broadly agree, but probably worth contextualising that they only the last week of january to muster those two sub par players, and better plan Bs may have been available with more time.It's possible to deviate from 'the plan' in a more measured way and with a higher calibre of player (as we reportedly did with Diaz in January)