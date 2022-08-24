« previous next »
Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37720 on: Today at 12:14:25 am »
Are we one of those? Fuck knows.

Lucas Paquetás representatives are currently in London to meet with multiple Premier League clubs, to be ready in case an offer is accepted by Lyon.
[@LEquipe]
ljycb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37721 on: Today at 12:17:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Oh I don't think its remotely beholden on us to second guess a plan - all we have to go on are the outputs.
I honestly have no idea if there is a plan to stay competitive or what it is. Until the last couple of weeks I thought they'd spend pretty heavily this summer and that staying competitive would rely on it so I know nothing

If they'd like to communicate their plans / reasoning for their decisions to the fans at any stage nothings stopping them. They seem very keen to brief journalist on the myriad reasons why they can't bring more players in - so something on how they'll be keeping us competitive wouldn't go a miss
That's something they might want to do because as it stands not backing the manager after making 550-600 in revenue and another few tens of millions in capital growth is mystifying from the outside and can only be interpreted negatively in the absence of any other explanation

They are probably banking on Klopp and his coaching staff finding a solution and getting the team winning again. Which is possible. Id say its probable!
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37722 on: Today at 12:18:45 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:17:11 am
They are probably banking on Klopp and his coaching staff finding a solution and getting the team winning again. Which is possible. Id say its probable!

Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.
CS111

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37723 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:28 am
I have 5 wins from those 7.

I had 3 wins from our first 3, we have yet to win 1
ljycb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37724 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.

Yep. And I suppose the question is whether or not Klopp is happy with that. I suspect he is if there is already an understanding within the club that this season will be a transition of sorts. Its difficult to tell us supporters that though, you know, given we were vying for a quadruple just three months ago!
thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37725 on: Today at 12:27:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.

Top four is not going to be that big an issue I think, there are 6-7 contenders and we are easily better than most of them once we have sorted out the fitness issues. The problem is that there may be other issues to sort out next season in addition to the midfield question.
CS111

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37726 on: Today at 12:27:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.
Nothing is guaranteed, especially with other clubs strengthening. If you can say that when our proper 1st team is back that they don't get injuries again then ok, but that's not happening unfortunately
Thiago will be injured again
Keita same
Hendo same
Fab probably at some stage
Just hope not altogether

It seems to be obvious to everyone except the people that write the cheques
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37727 on: Today at 12:27:55 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:22:29 am
Yep. And I suppose the question is whether or not Klopp is happy with that. I suspect he is if there is already an understanding within the club that this season will be a transition of sorts. Its difficult to tell us supporters that though, you know, given we were vying for a quadruple just three months ago!

Its very unlikely Klopp is happy with that. He is a winner.
Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37728 on: Today at 12:29:23 am »
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37729 on: Today at 12:41:52 am »
Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37730 on: Today at 12:48:45 am »
You keep posting these. Which one of your friends is going to spend about £2.5 billion to buy us and then on top of that spend a boatload of money you want the club to spend?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37731 on: Today at 12:54:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:45 am
You keep posting these. Which one of your friends is going to spend about £2.5 billion to buy us and then on top of that spend a boatload of money you want the club to spend?
We don't need sportswashers. They can spend enough to compete. It just indicates that they are also complacent with their other teams.
Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37732 on: Today at 12:55:47 am »
So who is buying us then? and after that spending the amount of cash you as fan will be comfortable with?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37733 on: Today at 12:58:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:47 am
So who is buying us then? and after that spending the amount of cash you as fan will be comfortable with?
Nobody has said that we want them to sell us. There is no need to shift the goalpost. Just spend the money we already generate to remain competitive. It's very simple. Our net spend is unsustainable for a team that wants to compete for the biggest trophies.
Samie

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37734 on: Today at 01:01:00 am »
You posted a link on an article about people who actually want John Henry and FSG to sell the Red Sox.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37735 on: Today at 01:02:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:00 am
You posted a link on an article about people who actually want John Henry and FSG to sell the Red Sox.
I have explained that it shows their complacency with respect to investing to remain competitive. That's it.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37736 on: Today at 01:56:38 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:17:11 am
They are probably banking on Klopp and his coaching staff finding a solution and getting the team winning again. Which is possible. Id say its probable!

I mean, it is his job after all. 
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37737 on: Today at 01:57:36 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:22:29 am
Yep. And I suppose the question is whether or not Klopp is happy with that. I suspect he is if there is already an understanding within the club that this season will be a transition of sorts. Its difficult to tell us supporters that though, you know, given we were vying for a quadruple just three months ago!

Were still in 4 competitions this year right?
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37738 on: Today at 01:58:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:54:16 am
We don't need sportswashers. They can spend enough to compete. It just indicates that they are also complacent with their other teams.

We dont compete?  Fucking hell we almost won 4 trophies last year
Timbo's Goals

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37739 on: Today at 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:02:00 am
I have explained that it shows their complacency with respect to investing to remain competitive. That's it.

Thats how I read it too. The parallels do seem very striking in a sort of risking spoiling things for a haporth of tar sense. Problem is, of course the haporth of tar is actually millions of big bucks/pounds. So in reality theres limits as theyre businessmen and they never have been sugar daddies.

The frustration for us as fans is that we can never be in full grasp of the financial realities no matter how much some may profess to be so. That said, just fucking sign the decent reliable midfielder we desperately need will ya yer miserable bastards!!!   ;D
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37740 on: Today at 02:03:18 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:01:12 am
Thats how I read it too. The parallels do seem very striking in a sort of risking spoiling things for a haporth of tar sense. Problem is, of course the haporth of tar is actually millions of big bucks/pounds. So in reality theres limits as theyre businessmen and they never have been sugar daddies.

The frustration for us as fans is that we can never be in full grasp of the financial realities no matter how much some may profess to be so. That said, just fucking sign the decent reliable midfielder we desperately need will ya yer miserable bastards!!!   ;D

Its way past your bedtime Timbo - and mine😉 Hope youve had a nightcap 🤫
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37741 on: Today at 02:04:27 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
Ok I am confused now. We are a very rich club and financially healthy, the club can afford to pay back the money we spend easily no matter what method FSG use to make the money available now so why they are choosing not to spend ? they lose nothing. It doesn't make sense.
They want to spend money on somebody they making sure it the right guy, and want to avoid having misses the transfer market, I don't remember a big money spending since Klopp took over that has been a failure because of on the field performance. Ox, Keita would be more down too injuries
Timbo's Goals

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37742 on: Today at 02:09:06 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:58:27 am
We dont compete?  Fucking hell we almost won 4 trophies last year

Yeah. And boy do we want to try and emulate that this season and maybe get one of the big two trophies. Im pretty sure Jurgen does too but right now the unreliability of our midfield courtesy of extensive injuries and/or inexperience and/or ageing seems to be hurting us.
Timbo's Goals

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37743 on: Today at 02:12:48 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:03:18 am
Its way past your bedtime Timbo - and mine😉 Hope youve had a nightcap 🤫

Ha ha

Just about to kneel down and say me prayers. Dear God please send us a decent reliable midfielder ....  ;D
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37744 on: Today at 02:31:28 am »
Bless you my child. Ask and it shall be given unto you. Seek and ye shall find.

Kone and Sucic shall be added unto thee.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37745 on: Today at 02:34:19 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:09:06 am
Yeah. And boy do we want to try and emulate that this season and maybe get one of the big two trophies. Im pretty sure Jurgen does too but right now the unreliability of our midfield courtesy of extensive injuries and/or inexperience and/or ageing seems to be hurting us.

Weve played 3 games!!!!  Its not time to panic. 
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37746 on: Today at 03:40:00 am »
The only 2 signings that can count as a failure/loss under Klopp are Ox and Keita. Given they are both still here and running down the last year of their contracts, I duly hope that we are not tying our hopes to them being able to get enough starts between them because that would be a travesty.
I was all for seeing if Keita can come good because he is only 27 and gis peak should still be ahead of him, but if he doesnt want to sign, then we need to get someone in ASAP because after Bournemouth, the games come thick and fast and we are one or two injuries away from having to play a midfield of bajcetic harvey and milner.
We have 9 midfielders on paper, but only one at his peak or anywhere near it (Fab), the rest are injured, too young or declining. Given how we always plan ahead, I can understand the team seeing Keita and Ox get a last chance opportunity to allow us to wait till next summer. Now that we know they'll probably miss what looks like a third of the season, are we really planning to stick to the same plan?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37747 on: Today at 03:43:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Oh I don't think its remotely beholden on us to second guess a plan - all we have to go on are the outputs.
I honestly have no idea if there is a plan to stay competitive or what it is. Until the last couple of weeks I thought they'd spend pretty heavily this summer and that staying competitive would rely on it so I know nothing

If they'd like to communicate their plans / reasoning for their decisions to the fans at any stage nothings stopping them. They seem very keen to brief journalist on the myriad reasons why they can't bring more players in - so something on how they'll be keeping us competitive wouldn't go a miss
That's something they might want to do because as it stands not backing the manager after making 550-600 in revenue and another few tens of millions in capital growth is mystifying from the outside and can only be interpreted negatively in the absence of any other explanation

Seriously? I guess everyone gives into the frenzy at some point.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37748 on: Today at 03:52:09 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:12:48 am
Ha ha

Just about to kneel down and say me prayers. Dear God please send us a decent reliable midfielder ....  ;D

We got Jay Spearing back so your prayers were answered early 🤣😂🤣
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37749 on: Today at 05:02:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:47 am
So who is buying us then? and after that spending the amount of cash you as fan will be comfortable with?
https://youtu.be/P8Ff3b0LPxc

:P
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37750 on: Today at 05:37:52 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:01:52 pm
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2022/08/24/liverpool-make-frenkie-de-jong-transfer-offer-to-fc-barcelona/
It is obviously a wind up but oh my, its an exquisite one. Imagine the gigantic sinkhole that would open up in Salford.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37751 on: Today at 06:44:16 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:37:48 pm
This time next week we'll either be looking at a welcome addition or this place will need extra security.

Theyre making you a Mod?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37752 on: Today at 06:44:18 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:58:27 am
We dont compete?  Fucking hell we almost won 4 trophies last year
We won't in the medium term if we aren't proactive in the transfer market.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37753 on: Today at 06:55:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm
Also the classic "The player wants to join a CL club". We won it yet we were given other excuses.

In the Rodgers/Ayre days it was always "players want to live in London" as well. The club has never been more attractive but there's still always an excuse
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37754 on: Today at 06:57:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:44:16 am
Theyre making you a Mod?

I'd happily offer my services.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37755 on: Today at 07:07:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:43:34 am
Seriously? I guess everyone gives into the frenzy at some point.
Red Sox fans are also complaining about the same thing. They get complacent after achieving success.
