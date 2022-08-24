The only 2 signings that can count as a failure/loss under Klopp are Ox and Keita. Given they are both still here and running down the last year of their contracts, I duly hope that we are not tying our hopes to them being able to get enough starts between them because that would be a travesty.

I was all for seeing if Keita can come good because he is only 27 and gis peak should still be ahead of him, but if he doesnt want to sign, then we need to get someone in ASAP because after Bournemouth, the games come thick and fast and we are one or two injuries away from having to play a midfield of bajcetic harvey and milner.

We have 9 midfielders on paper, but only one at his peak or anywhere near it (Fab), the rest are injured, too young or declining. Given how we always plan ahead, I can understand the team seeing Keita and Ox get a last chance opportunity to allow us to wait till next summer. Now that we know they'll probably miss what looks like a third of the season, are we really planning to stick to the same plan?