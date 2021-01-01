Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.
Nothing is guaranteed, especially with other clubs strengthening. If you can say that when our proper 1st team is back that they don't get injuries again then ok, but that's not happening unfortunately
Thiago will be injured again
Keita same
Hendo same
Fab probably at some stage
Just hope not altogether
It seems to be obvious to everyone except the people that write the cheques