Yep, would agree with that. So many clubs are busy spending tomorrow's money but things can change, revenue streams can be reduced, look at Covid. I feel like we're well equipped to deal with anything that comes our way, responsible owners might not be sexy but I'm fine with what they're doing. Would still like a couple of midfielders though.



Also agree. Whats funny is people keep throwing out that the builds don't count towards ffp - lol- but they certainly aren't free, are they? Main Stand, Kirkby, now the ARE...spread over the years or not, it's a lot of money. Darwin was a fairly expensive transfer also. I get the desire for a new midfielder (and think we will get one before the window ends) but would'nt say the owners "aren't spending". IMO they are playing the long game, and have been for a while.Also - I see the economic signs in England are looking ominous, and have been here in US for a while...scares me to think they may have a heads up of bad things coming down the line?And then again Chelsea are spending like drunken sailors, so who knows.