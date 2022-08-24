« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:20:54 pm
What I've read about the Madrid stadium development costs says that loans for that kind of thing are repaid over a longer period with lower interest rates, and are generally separate from the team's operating costs. I don't know whether it's because it's Real or whether it's the same for other clubs.
The duration of the loan will account for this and it's zero in FFP terms anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:03:47 pm
Keep it up, only 525 more posts to go before we get a public holiday

In your dreams :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 04:56:03 pm
Gather around ladies and gents, let me tell you about the time we were being linked with the two Davids of Valencia, Villa and Silva after Euro 2008. And we would've gotten them together or one after the other in two windows had Rafa been backed by those cowboy c*nts.

Silva's transfer would've been around 25-30m  (https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/may/13/liverpool-transfer-david-silva-valencia)
And Villa had a similar valuation of 30-40m (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/sport/football/teams/liverpool/2303591/David-Villa-admits-interest-in-Liverpool-move.html).

But, all we could afford was Aquilani because Roma were fine with getting 16m in 3 or 4 installments.

So, it is not the first time I've seen this post, or have imagined what could've been.
They wouldn't back Raafaa (as they used to refer to him) for Silva or Villa but were more willing to pay up for Snoogy Doggy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:29:08 pm
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble thread

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19

You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change
that was for 2021 with no fans & we actually done better than the most clubs with only a 5m loss with no fans

Last season we would made one of the biggest profits in tv money in the history pf football. Probably the biggest of all time with all the games we played

Added to that the extra home games we had on the Cups which would have added to the,matchday revenue
Basically we made a huge amount last season & it should give us the platform to no be outspend by midtable PL clubs in terms of transfer fee's

The PL is full of money & ambitious clubs we dont start investing quickly we may get left behind in terms of top 4
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:30:04 pm
that was for 2021 with no fans & we catually done better than the most clubs with only a 5m loss with no fans

Last season we would made one of the biggest profits in tv money in the history pf football. Probably the biggest of all time with all the games we played

Added to that the extra home games we had on the Cups which would have added to the,matchday revenue
Basically we made a huge amount last season & it should give us the platform to no be outspend by midtable PL clubs in terms of transfer fee's

The PL is full of money & ambitious clubs we dont start investing quickly we may get left behind in terms of top 4
Spurs are currently paying off a £1bn+ stadium and don't seem to have any issues buying players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:31:23 pm
Spurs are currently paying off a £1bn+ stadium and don't seem to have any issues buying players.
Because stadium expenditure is disregarded for FFP purposes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:21:14 pm
The value of their investment has been multiplied. That's what they are getting out of it. Even if we spent £100bn on a new stadium, from an FFP perspective it is zero and we don't need to pay for it. We can always take a loan and repay it with the additional income. If they invest in the team, the value of their investment will continue to grow.

I honestly dont think FSG are actually that flush with cash. As you say they would have to take out loans United style in order to pay for squad investments, guaranteed against LFC itself probably.

It wasnt that long ago that we as a club almost went bankrupt. It is against the same backdrop that FSG have bought into this club with a promise of sustainable development. They took over the debt of the club, spent almost £250 million net on top of that on infrastructure, and still maintained a winning culture with astute hires in later years. I think in the end, as we enter into a new economic reality with a looming recession, that we have a healthy balance sheet is probably something to be celebrated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I hear all of these reasons and excuses for not spending much but it doesnt wash really when weve been achieving everything these past years (with the money that brings) and have one of the biggest revenues worldwide. Not ever expecting or wanting us to spend massive sums like United or splash a shit ton on randoms but a decent backing when we need strengthening would be good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:31:23 pm
Spurs are currently paying off a £1bn+ stadium and don't seem to have any issues buying players.
Levy has noot get back choice. Conte would resign if he wasn't getting the players he wanted.

Klopp is much more calm about the situation we have.
Just hope it doesnt cost us a place outside the top 4 because if it did we may not get back there for a while

We should be fine but we cant have too many more games with Henderson & Milner in the centre.
Darwin & Jota will help in attack & Bobby is well past it now looks like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:34:06 pm
I honestly dont think FSG are actually that flush with cash. As you say they would have to take out loans United style in order to pay for squad investments, guaranteed against LFC itself probably.

It wasnt that long ago that we as a club almost went bankrupt. It is against the same backdrop that FSG have bought into this club with a promise of sustainable development. They took over the debt of the club, spent almost £250 million net on top of that on infrastructure, and still maintained a winning culture with astute hires in later years. I think in the end, as we enter into a new economic reality with a looming recession, that we have a healthy balance sheet is probably something to be celebrated.
is a 40m transfer i.e Nunes who went to Wolves a huge risk for the clubs long term future?

I get our squad is big but many players will leave next summer.
Now Nunes wouldnt solve everything but he would give us a boost i.ie like Diaz did
Im convinced we would have been interested if the money was there since how the coaching staff loves players coached in Portugal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:29:08 pm
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble thread

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19

You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change
So, effectively you are saying FSG are bad owners? Good owners would borrow against projected future earnings to refresh the squad and ensure the CL money keeps flowing. Bad owners are what you have just described, who make poor investment decisions and penny pinch rather than grow the business.

Also you have said something factually incorrect. "Our policy is we spend what we earn" but Diaz was brought in at Christmas at a loss, because the transfer was going to fall through other wise.

So the owners can invest from future earnings when needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:46:59 pm
Train hasnt even come into the station or been cleared of coffee cups and cans yet, never mind anyone actually getting onboard.

Likewise no sign of the Barella Express.

Must be all these strikes.

MAte, the train ride is always fun. Hop on or get thrown off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:41:08 pm
is a 40m transfer i.e Nunes who went to Wolves a huge risk for the clubs long term future?

I get our squad is big but many players will leave next summer.
Now Nunes wouldnt solve everything but he would give us a boost i.ie like Diaz did
Im convinced we would have been interested if the money was there since how the coaching staff loves players coached in Portugal

I think we need to buy a midfielder now too, and I already believe we are in a major squad renewal phase mow myself, I dont think any different. Spending more money on players is a priority, but I find its a bit boring when people keep saying FSG dont spend any money on this club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:43:24 pm
So, effectively you are saying FSG are bad owners? Good owners would borrow against projected future earnings to refresh the squad and ensure the CL money keeps flowing. Bad owners are what you have just described, who make poor investment decisions and penny pinch rather than grow the business.

Also you have said something factually incorrect. "Our policy is we spend what we earn" but Diaz was brought in at Christmas at a loss, because the transfer was going to fall through other wise.

So the owners can invest from future earnings when needed.


When they took over I wanted us to be self sufficient and not reliant on owner funding or bank loans, whilst being competitive for all trophies.

On that basis, with the improvements to Anfield and the new training ground too, I think they have done a really good job.

I would like a new midfielder, but the club and the process has got us where we are and deserve a bit of trust. But obviously not everyone agrees
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
This man is desperate to get out.  ;D

Youri Tielemans would be open to a move to #Liverpool this summer.

[@JacobsBen]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Just to throw my completely worthless two cents into the ring, if no money is being taken out of the club then for me they are good owners. End of. Sure we all would like some sugar daddy with no strings attached to some degree, but that has so many risks (see Chelsea) and often moral issues (see the rest). The other option is a shit load of loans (see man united).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:52:47 pm
This man is desperate to get out.  ;D

Leicester are desperate to flog him as well with him out of contract next year, it's telling that nobody is actually in for him bar some tentative links with Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:52:47 pm
This man is desperate to get out.  ;D


Not sure about whether he would fit in here but he's quite a handsome lad so am all for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:32:24 pm
Because stadium expenditure is disregarded for FFP purposes.
How on Earth would we ever be breaking FFP rules?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
That journo is also a Leicester based journo fyi.  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:50:05 pm
When they took over I wanted us to be self sufficient and not reliant on owner funding or bank loans, whilst being competitive for all trophies.

On that basis, with the improvements to Anfield and the new training ground too, I think they have done a really good job.

I would like a new midfielder, but the club and the process has got us where we are and deserve a bit of trust. But obviously not everyone agrees
I agree, they have been excellent owners, custodians of the club but also good at making profits, finding a real balance between the two.

But I can hold that view and praise their efforts, while still also criticising them for their poor transfer record over the last couple of windows. It's not about trust, it's about looking at the decisions made in certain areas and saying 'needs to be better'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:54 pm
That journo is also a Leicester based journo fyi.  :wave

He was the first to break the Willie Thorne story so there could be something in this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If his wage demands were sane it makes a lot of sense. Its almost certainly nonsense though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: ElDuderino on Today at 07:52:57 pm
Just to throw my completely worthless two cents into the ring, if no money is being taken out of the club then for me they are good owners. End of. Sure we all would like some sugar daddy with no strings attached to some degree, but that has so many risks (see Chelsea) and often moral issues (see the rest). The other option is a shit load of loans (see man united).

+ FSG could sell shares to raise funds

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:01:52 pm
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2022/08/24/liverpool-make-frenkie-de-jong-transfer-offer-to-fc-barcelona/

Thats an awfully specific rumour. The numbers make sense transfer fee wise, but does he want to come here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:04:05 pm
If his wage demands were sane it makes a lot of sense. Its almost certainly nonsense though.

Probably, but how luscious would it be to turn this window on its head like that and stick it to the mongrels at the same time? Juicy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:01:52 pm
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2022/08/24/liverpool-make-frenkie-de-jong-transfer-offer-to-fc-barcelona/

Liverpool have made an offer to FC Barcelona to sign their midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

This has been reported by Spanish transfer news outlet Futbol Total, who have confirmed claims made by Liverpool fan account Talk of the Kop on Wednesday afternoon.

how has  this made onto Forbes lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:12:04 pm
how has  this made onto Forbes lol

The only Forbes I trust is Forbes McAllister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: ElDuderino on Today at 07:52:57 pm
Just to throw my completely worthless two cents into the ring, if no money is being taken out of the club then for me they are good owners. End of. Sure we all would like some sugar daddy with no strings attached to some degree, but that has so many risks (see Chelsea) and often moral issues (see the rest). The other option is a shit load of loans (see man united).

Yep, would agree with that. So many clubs are busy spending tomorrow's money but things can change, revenue streams can be reduced, look at Covid. I feel like we're well equipped to deal with anything that comes our way, responsible owners might not be sexy but I'm fine with what they're doing. Would still like a couple of midfielders though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:13:07 pm
The only Forbes I trust is Forbes McAllister.

Rest his soul.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yeah rumours in Forbes is a new one on me, so must be true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:16:16 pm
Yeah rumours in Forbes is a new one on me, so must be true
beats the Zimbabwean Times (or similar) that we once had used as a source.

Like that, Im sure its utter nonsense
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:55:07 pm
How on Earth would we ever be breaking FFP rules?
I mean it's not factored into how much you can spend on transfers. Effectively, saying that you can't sign a player because of a redevelopment of the stadium is not an excuse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:13:22 pm
Yep, would agree with that. So many clubs are busy spending tomorrow's money but things can change, revenue streams can be reduced, look at Covid. I feel like we're well equipped to deal with anything that comes our way, responsible owners might not be sexy but I'm fine with what they're doing. Would still like a couple of midfielders though.
We don't want them to spend like other clubs. All we want is for them to be proactive in plugging obvious gaps because they'd actually spend more if it has an adverse effect on our results.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:41:08 pm
is a 40m transfer i.e Nunes who went to Wolves a huge risk for the clubs long term future?

I get our squad is big but many players will leave next summer.
Now Nunes wouldnt solve everything but he would give us a boost i.ie like Diaz did
Im convinced we would have been interested if the money was there since how the coaching staff loves players coached in Portugal
If we signed Nunes for £40m and offered him a 5-year contract, it'd cost us £8m per year. We were not likely to pay him Ox's £120k wages so his wages would have been covered if we moved Ox on. That's not crazy spending and our revenue should be able to cover it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:13:22 pm
Yep, would agree with that. So many clubs are busy spending tomorrow's money but things can change, revenue streams can be reduced, look at Covid. I feel like we're well equipped to deal with anything that comes our way, responsible owners might not be sexy but I'm fine with what they're doing. Would still like a couple of midfielders though.

Also agree. Whats funny is people keep throwing out that the builds don't count towards ffp - lol- but they certainly aren't free, are they? Main Stand, Kirkby, now the ARE...spread over the years or not, it's a lot of money. Darwin was a fairly expensive transfer also. I get the desire for a new midfielder (and think we will get one before the window ends) but would'nt say the owners "aren't spending". IMO they are playing the long game, and have been for a while.

Also - I see the economic signs in England are looking ominous, and have been here in US for a while...scares me to think they may have a heads up of bad things coming down the line?

And then again Chelsea are spending like drunken sailors, so who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:01:52 pm
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2022/08/24/liverpool-make-frenkie-de-jong-transfer-offer-to-fc-barcelona/

Want to believe this but that's the worst source I've ever seen. How the fuck did that make it onto an actual website?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:54:46 pm
Not sure about whether he would fit in here but he's quite a handsome lad so am all for it.
Are you becoming the nicer less explicit Amir, mate?  ;D
