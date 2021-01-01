« previous next »
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Naby Keïta wont join Dortmund.

[@Plettigoal]
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:04:50 pm
Totally agree. We have a fantastic team and manager. We have punched well above our weight with our net spend. Now that we have climbed up to the top two in the league we need to keep on finding gems and keep the squad at that high level. No need to panic yet but we do need to keep building and building otherwise we'll slip backwards.

As said above, Klopp ain't going to be with us for that much longer and it would be a shame to see his team slide back after all his hard work.
We don't want sportwashers' level of funding. We only want investment within our sizeable means (FFP).
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:59:07 pm
Grizz Kahn is a chancer. Last week some lad made up a transfer story about us being in for Jacob Ramsay to see how many Liverpool fans would fall for it. Grizz and another ITK bellend called Ivan Scharwzkoff fell for it hook, line and sinker..

He's probably seen Samie mention him on here, and then gone and tweeted about it.
Ivan Schwakoff is a parody account you know?  Its Capon of this parish I mean look at the name!
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:17:04 pm
9/10 for that post.

Yeah then the thread gets locked because some people can't handle words on an internet
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:13:01 am
Whoa whoa whoa... TWO legs? Lower your expectations, bud.

If he can run with one leg, we should be all over it!
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
It is clear that Jurgen Klopp would like to strengthen in midfield if the right player is available. Ideally, Klopp wants a No.8 who can also play as a No.6, but it has to be someone who is going to play now and also when the cavalry returns. [@_pauljoyce]

Joyce work for the Echo now? :lmao
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble thread

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19

You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change
A list of midfield players who are on the last year of their contract. Some clubs may sell now rather than let them go on a free next year.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2023&ausrichtung=Mittelfeld&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show

There's a reason why most haven't had their contract renewed.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:29:08 pm
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble thread

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19

You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change
FSG want to turn us to Wenger's Arsenal with the Top 4 being our trophy.
Bloody hell. This thread had increased so much I thought we were actually after someone.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:30:49 pm
A list of midfield players who are on the last year of their contract. Some clubs may sell now rather than let them go on a free next year.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2023&ausrichtung=Mittelfeld&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show

Totally forgot Aouar still exists.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:36:10 pm
Totally forgot Aouar still exists.

Yeah he keeps on popping up. It's not that long ago that he was a very good player.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:43 pm


I think you should be only allowed to post good news for the next 24 hours
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:37:04 pm
Yeah he keeps on popping up. It's not that long ago that he was a very good player.

Just read Forest are after him for 18 million. Not sure how he has played recently, but thats an intriguing price for a French international midfielder not named Rabiot.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:34:10 pm
Bloody hell. This thread had increased so much I thought we were actually after someone.

Been linked with Sucic.

And if you ain't down with that, I got two words for ya!
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:40:33 pm
Been linked with Sucic.

And if you ain't down with that, I got two words for ya!
:lmao

Sucic wouldn't satisfy those desperate for midfielders.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:40:07 pm
Mo's wage increase and signing on fee / agent fees? I'd imagine that adds about £5m a year and about £15m in fees - I'm guessing, but there's no way a contract renewal for one of the best (and now one of the highest paid) players in the world is done cheaply.

Chelsea and Utds net spend will be around the £200m mark this summer by the time theyve finished. Arsenal and Tottenham around £100m. Ours will be negligible because were paying Mo an extra £5m a year?
Oh OK then
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:29:08 pm
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble thread

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19

You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change

Means were fucked once we drop out of top4 and there are no prize money flowing in
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:40:33 pm
Been linked with Sucic.
Train hasnt even come into the station or been cleared of coffee cups and cans yet, never mind anyone actually getting onboard.

Likewise no sign of the Barella Express.

Must be all these strikes.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 06:45:36 pm
Means were fucked once we drop out of top4 and there are no prize money flowing in
At least we'll win the Net Spend Trophy.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:47:21 pm
At least we'll win the Net Spend Trophy.
Not really, dont you k ow Abu Dhabi City have shown the world how to run a football club with their transfer business this summer?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:50:16 pm
Not really, dont you k ow Abu Dhabi City have shown the world how to run a football club with their transfer business this summer?
Lol
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:30:49 pm
A list of midfield players who are on the last year of their contract. Some clubs may sell now rather than let them go on a free next year.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2023&ausrichtung=Mittelfeld&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show

There's a reason why most haven't had their contract renewed.

Some interesting names in that list. Mind you, any time somebody is suggested on here it's just met with a constant barrage of not good enough or not what we'll be looking at. I mean, fair enough because there's plenty I've not really watched play. Bellingham and Barrella seem to be the only ones anyone want, not that I'd complain with either  ;D

Soler is good, Valencia could very easily be tested given their situation. Thomas Lemar being 26 surprises me, thought he'd be going on 30 now. Where does he actually play for Atletico?

Tom Davies, anyone?
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:21:01 pm
Yeah then the thread gets locked because some people can't handle words on an internet

In the words of a great poster on here, as youre a virgin youre not qualified to respond any way.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:29:08 pm
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble thread

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19

You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change

Sadly you're right but i already know I'll be looking back on Jurgen's tenure thinking how much more we would have won had he received greater backing.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 06:45:36 pm
Means were fucked once we drop out of top4 and there are no prize money flowing in
Isn't investment in infrastructure exempt from FFP anyway? It still doesn't explain why we've barely invested in the playing squad in 4 years (relatively).
"First off, any stadium development costs, and likewise any costs associated with youth football development, will not be taken into account."

And it's not as if FSG won't make their money back through a significant increase in the value of their investment.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1270442-financialfair-play-everything-you-need-to-know-about-controversial-rule
