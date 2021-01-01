A list of midfield players who are on the last year of their contract. Some clubs may sell now rather than let them go on a free next year.



https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2023&ausrichtung=Mittelfeld&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show



There's a reason why most haven't had their contract renewed.



Some interesting names in that list. Mind you, any time somebody is suggested on here it's just met with a constant barrage of not good enough or not what we'll be looking at. I mean, fair enough because there's plenty I've not really watched play. Bellingham and Barrella seem to be the only ones anyone want, not that I'd complain with eitherSoler is good, Valencia could very easily be tested given their situation. Thomas Lemar being 26 surprises me, thought he'd be going on 30 now. Where does he actually play for Atletico?Tom Davies, anyone?