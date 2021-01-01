Naby Keïta wont join Dortmund. [@Plettigoal]
Totally agree. We have a fantastic team and manager. We have punched well above our weight with our net spend. Now that we have climbed up to the top two in the league we need to keep on finding gems and keep the squad at that high level. No need to panic yet but we do need to keep building and building otherwise we'll slip backwards.As said above, Klopp ain't going to be with us for that much longer and it would be a shame to see his team slide back after all his hard work.
Grizz Kahn is a chancer. Last week some lad made up a transfer story about us being in for Jacob Ramsay to see how many Liverpool fans would fall for it. Grizz and another ITK bellend called Ivan Scharwzkoff fell for it hook, line and sinker..He's probably seen Samie mention him on here, and then gone and tweeted about it.
9/10 for that post.
Whoa whoa whoa... TWO legs? Lower your expectations, bud.
It is clear that Jurgen Klopp would like to strengthen in midfield if the right player is available. Ideally, Klopp wants a No.8 who can also play as a No.6, but it has to be someone who is going to play now and also when the cavalry returns. [@_pauljoyce]
Feels like it just goes in circles with the finances part- if you don't know where we spend our money please read the Swiss Ramble threadhttps://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640070768320513?t=sbiTpSs68aZjdscAx2EldA&s=19You can argue over how we allocate spend between transfer fees, wages or infrastructure but there isn't some pot of money no being spent/ taken from the club. Our policy is we spend what we earn, that isn't going to change
A list of midfield players who are on the last year of their contract. Some clubs may sell now rather than let them go on a free next year.https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2023&ausrichtung=Mittelfeld&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show
Totally forgot Aouar still exists.
Yeah he keeps on popping up. It's not that long ago that he was a very good player.
Bloody hell. This thread had increased so much I thought we were actually after someone.
Been linked with Sucic. And if you ain't down with that, I got two words for ya!
Mo's wage increase and signing on fee / agent fees? I'd imagine that adds about £5m a year and about £15m in fees - I'm guessing, but there's no way a contract renewal for one of the best (and now one of the highest paid) players in the world is done cheaply.
Been linked with Sucic.
Means were fucked once we drop out of top4 and there are no prize money flowing in
At least we'll win the Net Spend Trophy.
Not really, dont you k ow Abu Dhabi City have shown the world how to run a football club with their transfer business this summer?
Yeah then the thread gets locked because some people can't handle words on an internet
