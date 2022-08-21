« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:01:11 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 04:56:03 pm
Gather around ladies and gents, let me tell you about the time we were being linked with the two Davids of Valencia, Villa and Silva after Euro 2008. And we would've gotten them together or one after the other in two windows had Rafa been backed by those cowboy c*nts.

Silva's transfer would've been around 25-30m  (https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/may/13/liverpool-transfer-david-silva-valencia)
And Villa had a similar valuation of 30-40m (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/sport/football/teams/liverpool/2303591/David-Villa-admits-interest-in-Liverpool-move.html).

But, all we could afford was Aquilani because Roma were fine with getting 16m in 3 or 4 installments.

So, it is not the first time I've seen this post, or have imagined what could've been.

Let's also not forget having an agreement for Dani Alves and then being told we have to chose between him and Kuyt, and since we had no striker the choice was sadly obvious.

Imagine the team we could have been with Prime Reina, Alves, Mascherano, Alonso (for some of that time at least), Gerrard, Silva, Villa, and Torres. It would have matched if not bettered most "galactico" sides at the time (Real, Chelsea, United, Barca)
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:02:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:48 pm
I kind of find it ridiculous that we havent bid at all for Barella.
I really really hoped wed not fuck about after Paris, and sign Barella this summer alongside Darwin, just like we did with Fabinho and then Alisson after Kyiv. A statement of intent that we mean business in upgrading two very sizeable gaps in our first XI.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:07:33 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:02:42 pm
I really really hoped wed not fuck about after Paris, and sign Barella this summer alongside Darwin, just like we did with Fabinho and then Alisson after Kyiv. A statement of intent that we mean business in upgrading two very sizeable gaps in our first XI.
Agree. Doing big business at the right time ultimately lead to a Premier League and Champions League.

I do think, even if we get one midfielder that this summer has elements of a missed opportunity about it.

I still think we need two, but they won't carry that on the wage bill amongst the heavy earners who contribute nothing.

Bennacer and Laimer would be a good mid-long term fix that would cost £70m or so (if Laimer's not going to Bayern). Sucic looks a huge, huge talent but isn't ready yet. He may be so good that you take that risk at present though.

We won't sign anyone and as much as I think largely FSG have been excellent owners, January 2021 and this summer have been ones of myopia.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:08:24 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:02:42 pm
I really really hoped wed not fuck about after Paris, and sign Barella this summer alongside Darwin, just like we did with Fabinho and then Alisson after Kyiv. A statement of intent that we mean business in upgrading two very sizeable gaps in our first XI.
We are extremely attractive to players at the moment. If we wanted Matheus Nunes for example, he'd have bitten our hands off. We have to capitalize on it.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:14:03 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:07:33 pm
Agree. Doing big business at the right time ultimately lead to a Premier League and Champions League.

I do think, even if we get one midfielder that this summer has elements of a missed opportunity about it.

I still think we need two, but they won't carry that on the wage bill amongst the heavy earners who contribute nothing.

Bennacer and Laimer would be a good mid-long term fix that would cost £70m or so (if Laimer's not going to Bayern). Sucic looks a huge, huge talent but isn't ready yet. He may be so good that you take that risk at present though.

We won't sign anyone and as much as I think largely FSG have been excellent owners, January 2021 and this summer have been ones of myopia.

Yep, its been a huge missed opportunity to refresh the squad. That said, maybe we have spent all the money we have been given? I guess we will never know.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:14:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:14:03 pm
Yep, its been a huge missed opportunity to refresh the squad. That said, maybe we have spent all the money we have been given? I guess we will never know.

But we havent spent anything this summer if you take into account the sales
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:15:25 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:14:50 pm
But we havent spent anything this summer if you take into account the sales

Clearly there is an issue with money hence why Klopp mentioned it.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:16:14 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:07:33 pm
Agree. Doing big business at the right time ultimately lead to a Premier League and Champions League.

We won't sign anyone and as much as I think largely FSG have been excellent owners, January 2021 and this summer have been ones of myopia.
Thats the frustration though. Theres this perceived opinion that at least FSG have learned from their mistakes even after the CB fiasco of 20/21. But this summer, it seems theyve not even learned from their huge success of summer 2018.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:17:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:14:03 pm
Yep, its been a huge missed opportunity to refresh the squad. That said, maybe we have spent all the money we have been given? I guess we will never know.
£4m? :D

We've spent peanuts in the last 4 years relatively. If we didn't have a manager like Klopp, we'd be struggling.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:17:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Clearly there is an issue with money hence why Klopp mentioned it.

What does that even mean? I think I probably just need to shut my RAWK tab until the we win a game as the comments here are just getting more outlandish by the day.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:17:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:17:04 pm
£4m? :D

We've spent peanuts in the last 4 years relatively. If we didn't have a manager like Klopp, we'd be struggling.

So where did the rest of the £1bn we made in the last 4 years go?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:21:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:17:52 pm
So where did the rest of the £1bn we made in the last 4 years go?
Some went towards the training ground and the new stand but that shouldn't be more 15% .
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:24:22 pm
Something that also doesn't get mentioned is that we've identified a site to build LFC Women's training facility.  :D
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:25:54 pm
*Al666 mode engaged*

Article this week has a few interesting points about our owners current thinking. Ring any bells?

https://bosoxinjection.com/2022/08/21/red-sox-ownership-fenway-sports-group-approaches-10-billion-value/

A battle is being fought with the fiscal ledger as Boston attempts a reset to sanitize its budgetary past. To spend or not to spend would be a statement by an accounting Shakespeare, and all signs lean towards not spending or at least careful spending.

There are two courses of action, with one starting to pay up for quality on-the-field performers. The second is what we have seen this season: An occasional splashy signing, trolling the baseball landscape for bargains, and relying on a productive farm system.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:28:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Clearly there is an issue with money hence why Klopp mentioned it.
The issue is probably the prices we are being quoted.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:29:30 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:59:07 pm
Grizz Kahn is a chancer. Last week some lad made up a transfer story about us being in for Jacob Ramsay to see how many Liverpool fans would fall for it. Grizz and another ITK bellend called Ivan Scharwzkoff fell for it hook, line and sinker..

He's probably seen Samie mention him on here, and then gone and tweeted about it.

Haha that's funny. A few months ago, someone else I know said that a guy he knows made up some false rumour and Grizz Khan ran with it as well.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:29:56 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:28:27 pm
The issue is probably the prices we are being quoted.

Which is on us, to an extent. If we'd have got our business done earlier and decisively, there wouldn't have been these mad precedents in the market that have come about later this summer which might now be pricing us out of moves.
