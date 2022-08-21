I really really hoped wed not fuck about after Paris, and sign Barella this summer alongside Darwin, just like we did with Fabinho and then Alisson after Kyiv. A statement of intent that we mean business in upgrading two very sizeable gaps in our first XI.



Agree. Doing big business at the right time ultimately lead to a Premier League and Champions League.I do think, even if we get one midfielder that this summer has elements of a missed opportunity about it.I still think we need two, but they won't carry that on the wage bill amongst the heavy earners who contribute nothing.Bennacer and Laimer would be a good mid-long term fix that would cost £70m or so (if Laimer's not going to Bayern). Sucic looks a huge, huge talent but isn't ready yet. He may be so good that you take that risk at present though.We won't sign anyone and as much as I think largely FSG have been excellent owners, January 2021 and this summer have been ones of myopia.