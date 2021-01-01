« previous next »
Offline KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37320 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm »
Built a training ground that’s windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm by KloppCorn »
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37321 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
It is clear that Jurgen Klopp would like to strengthen in midfield if the right player is available. Ideally, Klopp wants a No.8 who can also play as a No.6, but it has to be someone who is going to play now and also when the cavalry returns. [@_pauljoyce]

Hmm I think it will be really difficult to find a player like this who is good enough for us. The only player I can think of is Tchouaméni.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37322 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Wum. Poor one at that ::)
Online J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37323 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Built a training ground thats windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT

2/10, must try harder.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37324 on: Today at 12:16:10 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Built a training ground thats windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT

You're not even trying to be clever here.

Seeing you post across the forum isn't a joy either.
Offline ljycb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37325 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Built a training ground thats windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT

Would love to know where youve pulled Klopp being a non confrontational guy from. Quite a big misunderstanding of him as a person really.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37326 on: Today at 12:21:03 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Built a training ground thats windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT

I needed a laugh.  Thanks for that.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37327 on: Today at 12:33:30 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Built a training ground thats windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT
You can stay.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37328 on: Today at 12:51:49 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Built a training ground thats windy due to geography. Renovated Anfield but only spent on sales never invested in the club. These owners are thieves and losers. Wolfs in sheeps clothing. Where the fuck is all the prize money from the quad assault last season. Every owner in the league are more ambitious and better than them. I think Klopp being a non confrontational guy also enables these leeches more. Nottingham Forest are going for it you weirdos. Arsenal are doing money ball and are on the verge of signing Neto to rotate and raise the level of Saka. FSG OUT

the fact that you had to re-register to spam the boards with your shit is pathetic.

grow up.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37329 on: Today at 12:53:49 am »
I think the clock is ticking on Corn Man.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37330 on: Today at 12:57:18 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:51:49 am
the fact that you had to re-register to spam the boards with your shit is pathetic.

grow up.
what you eat don’t make me shit

Never registered here on my life. Put the weed down you are paranoid.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37331 on: Today at 01:06:46 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:57:18 am
what you eat dont make me shit

Never registered here on my life. Put the weed down you are paranoid.

:lmao

speak and write english please.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37332 on: Today at 01:19:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:46 am
:lmao

speak and write english please.
sorry geezer might be lost in translation👀
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37333 on: Today at 01:53:38 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:19:26 am
sorry geezer might be lost in translation👀

:lmao

Carry on with the drivel but please make sure to leave the basement from time to time for some sunlight and exercise.

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37334 on: Today at 02:04:48 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:57:18 am
what you eat dont make me shit

Never registered here on my life. Put the weed down you are paranoid.

This might be my new favorite comeback.  Gold Jerry, Gold!!
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37335 on: Today at 02:19:57 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:04:48 am
This might be my new favorite comeback.  Gold Jerry, Gold!!

 "Oh, yeah, Suareznumber7? Well, the jerk store called, and they're running out of you."
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37336 on: Today at 02:31:52 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:57:18 am
what you eat dont make me shit

Never registered here on my life. Put the weed down you are paranoid.

:lmao
Offline Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37337 on: Today at 02:41:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:49 am
I think the clock is ticking on Corn Man.

I think mods should create a RAWK prison. Anyone who gets banned here is given a free reign to chat shit there with other banned users. I think we will see some true battle of minds in there.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37338 on: Today at 02:53:27 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
It is clear that Jurgen Klopp would like to strengthen in midfield if the right player is available. Ideally, Klopp wants a No.8 who can also play as a No.6, but it has to be someone who is going to play now and also when the cavalry returns. [@_pauljoyce]

Why did we sanction the Tyler Morton loan?
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37339 on: Today at 04:24:28 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 02:53:27 am
Why did we sanction the Tyler Morton loan?

Obviously doesn't think he's ready to be relied on.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37340 on: Today at 04:33:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm
FSG will not work like that. It's not a surprise. It doesn't matter how much we bring in. We have what we make (eg sales). It's not been different for how long and won't change now. Unless we loan in a player I don't seen anyone incoming in my opinion.

You may not like this philosophy by the owners but it's been pretty consistent. They aren't willing to throw money down the drain like United etc.

Why and how would it be money down the drain?
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37341 on: Today at 04:46:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
This is so like Jan 2021. At the time Matip picked up a knock and we still put up lines that we are not going to be forced into anything and then Matip was found to be out for the whole season and we then panicked.

I guess a lot will depend possibly on how badly Keita is injured.
Difference is, there are loads of good midfielders who would be available that can improve us tenfold without looking like a panic buy, least of all De Jong at Barca.

Even if he is not available or doesn't want to leave, testing the waters with the likes of Barella, Susic, Sangare, Caeicedo, etc. is very different than going to buy Kabal and Davies on the last day of the window.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37342 on: Today at 04:50:18 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm
No chance hed come in and play straight away though. Hes 19 and only played in Austria, hes going to need a lot of patience youd think.
Have a friend who is originally from Croatia and who watches the Croatian league and national teams regularly and he swears by this guy. He never overreacts or anything but he has been drumming up the Modric comparisons with Susic for close to a year now. Apparently even Modric told Real Madrid to sign him as his replacement.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37343 on: Today at 04:59:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Mother of Jaysus!

Bit racist too I think
