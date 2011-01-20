« previous next »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:27:33 pm
Im not sure we would have got Nunez if Tchouameni was signed.
Seems to be only enough for one 50m+ signing a season if even that

Would have told Diaz replaced Mane.
As a footballer I love Diaz, he's brilliant, but I'm not sure he'll ever replicate Manes goal return.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:06:12 pm
Sky sports are saying we wont be signing someone.
They speak my language!
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:02:10 pm
As a footballer I love Diaz, he's brilliant, but I'm not sure he'll ever replicate Manes goal return.

Id agree about Diaz, more of a supplier than a scorer. Hopefully Nunez and Jota, when fit and available, will provide the goals.

Watching Diaz reminds of why I started supporting Liverpool.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:55 pm
They speak my language!

He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:43:12 pm
Then we would have been light up front

We already are..
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:10:38 pm
He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich

Really obvious response that*

*I'm just annoyed cos I was going to use that one.
Would obviously take someone like Sucic, but the reality is hes probably not going to make a big impact this season. So itd be a nice to have, but what we truly need is someone who can come in and quickly be in the starting XI. We can assume Tchouameni would have been that - although I dont think hed necessarily have started the season for us if hed joined. Thats what we should be trying to do I. The remainder of the window, and its why I think we probably wont get someone.

Someone like Laimer could be a good compromise, in that he could start for us before long even if his long term role was as more of a squad player. Caicedo, I think is a good long-term option but probably isnt going to be trusted to play in big games by Klopp without a lot more seasoning.

Beyond Laimer, Im not sure who else would fit the bill. Were evidently not getting Bellingham this summer and I dont think wed even contemplate what West Ham would demand for Rice.

Maybe this Bennacer lad is the one. And I know my Neves shout was shot down as people are clamouring for more pace and power in the middle, but personally feel having another player with lots of technical ability wouldnt be a bad thing - I think that would have helped last night as much as anything.
Kone looks tidy in his Youtubes. Sangare, too. So those two and Laimer, please and thank you.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:16:28 pm
Kone looks tidy in his Youtubes. Sangare, too. So those two and Laimer, please and thank you.

Mad thing is there was a very strong argument for signing two midfielders this summer and it appears we wont even do one.

And if Naby isnt signing a new deal, as looks possible, then we really should be getting three through the door in the next year to replace him, Ox and Milner and rebuild the midfield. Then the following season maybe its Bajcetic into a bigger role when Thiagos contract expires, with Henderson presumably very much a Milner type by then.
Cant believe Im mindlessly refreshing the page to see some transfer news after all this time. Guess some things dont really change  ;D
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:23:04 pm
Mad thing is there was a very strong argument for signing two midfielders this summer and it appears we wont even do one.

And if Naby isnt signing a new deal, as looks possible, then we really should be getting three through the door in the next year to replace him, Ox and Milner and rebuild the midfield. Then the following season maybe its Bajcetic into a bigger role when Thiagos contract expires, with Henderson presumably very much a Milner type by then.
I wouldnt keep Keita.
He is getting older & will get more injuries. He was available more last year be he cannot start many games in a row.
Cant stay rewarding players who cannot stay fit
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:50:20 am
Are there any Championship midfielders who profile well for our setup?

Sander Berge?
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:24:53 pm
Can’t believe I’m mindlessly refreshing the page to see some transfer news after all this time. Guess some things don’t really change  ;D

Samie is hardly putting any links on the page so its safe to assume that either nothing is happening or Liverpool are keeping it so hush-hush that they don't want anyone knowing.

More likely the former.

On another note, I would like to know what a transfer committee member of our staff does right now and up until January. We don't sign many players so I do find it strange. Maybe thats a video that Ox could do for us for the website, day in the life of a Transfer committee nerd at Lfc.
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:09:56 pm
Thats not changing any time soon with the injuries and players left for Klopp to work miracles with. If the injuries carry on and we dont pick then yes. People will enjoy seeing us near the bottom. Sickener for us fans

Why do you care what other fans think about Liverpool???
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:31 pm
On another note, I would like to know what a transfer committee member of our staff does right now and up until January. We don't sign many players so I do find it strange. Maybe thats a video that Ox could do for us for the website, day in the life of a Transfer committee nerd at Lfc.
I like to imagine they take their printed out player profiles over to Jurgen and he reacts the same way Gordon Ramsay does when he's given some microwaved crab cakes.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:23:04 pm
Mad thing is there was a very strong argument for signing two midfielders this summer and it appears we wont even do one.

And if Naby isnt signing a new deal, as looks possible, then we really should be getting three through the door in the next year to replace him, Ox and Milner and rebuild the midfield. Then the following season maybe its Bajcetic into a bigger role when Thiagos contract expires, with Henderson presumably very much a Milner type by then.

Yep. Add Firmino in that group and that's four players to potentially replace next summer. Even more reason why we should have signed a midfielder this summer
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:30:57 pm
I wouldnt keep Keita.
He is getting older & will get more injuries. He was available more last year be he cannot start many games in a row.
Cant stay rewarding players who cannot stay fit

Not sure rewarding him is the main play from the club. They, like I rate him on his day. When hes in form, hes really good. And theres even potential to really really good if he could play regularly and stay fit.

But yeah he cant stay fit. And whenever hes back he needs a good amount of time to get back in form. And yeah he will probably never stay fit long enough to reach his full potential. So Id also say cut our losses with him and get a proper upgrade.

Someone with a real engine, ability on the ball and physical presence. And then we can also think about replacing Ox, Milner, Curtis Jones (perhaps) etc.   

But a 1-1 Keita replacement and get some class in that also will stay fit will have done so much for this team this season.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:15:47 pm
Yep. Add Firmino in that group and that's four players to potentially replace next summer. Even more reason why we should have signed a midfielder this summer

To be fair, can maybe just do two in if those two are starter quality and durable to boot. Probably do want to get towards a situation where we have fewer but more reliable midfielders. I think that can be achieved next summer, but the cost of leaving it till then is becoming increasingly prevalent.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:31:10 pm
To be fair, can maybe just do two in if those two are starter quality and durable to boot. Probably do want to get towards a situation where we have fewer but more reliable midfielders. I think that can be achieved next summer, but the cost of leaving it till then is becoming increasingly prevalent.

Well if £140m gets you Gordon and Fofana then we could be looking at £120m for John McGinn !!
Would Palace sell Eze?
Neat player, right age.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:43:48 pm
Would Palace sell Eze?
Neat player, right age.

I like him but he's at his level imo.
Speaking of Palace, what about Olise?  He's a wide-player but could play central.  Still only 20 and seems to have quality on the ball.  Some talk of a release clause around 35 million.  Probably one for winter or the summer since he could probably use more time at Palace.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:12:17 pm
Speaking of Palace, what about Olise?  He's a wide-player but could play central.  Still only 20 and seems to have quality on the ball.  Some talk of a release clause around 35 million.  Probably one for winter or the summer since he could probably use more time at Palace.

It's quality off the ball that we desperately lack.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:46:05 am
We were linked with him back in May I think. (yeah there's links from May / June - no idea the source)
Given he's at RB and has a year left there's no way we're not considering him .. as per usual if people like us can see that a player might fit he'll be on a short list
But .. you know.. god knows at this point - it really feels like they went Tchouameni? ... no... Belilngham this year... no? .... oh okay lets just see if its fine then


Cheers mate

I still think we'll sign no one but interesting if we do get someone in
So Sky Sports reckon we want to stick to our policy of not being 'reactive' in the transfer market, fair enough but then how bad would the injury situation need to be before we had to react? A long-term injury to Fabinho? How many midfielders would we need to be down to before we changed our approach? Genuine question.
More like 'inactive' innit.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:12:17 pm
Speaking of Palace, what about Olise?  He's a wide-player but could play central.  Still only 20 and seems to have quality on the ball.  Some talk of a release clause around 35 million.  Probably one for winter or the summer since he could probably use more time at Palace.

A while ago I remember Klopp making a strange comment about watching the Palace game, then switching it off at a particular minute.
The minute he mentioned was the same time that Olise was substituted.

I wouldn't mind us making that signing.

The wealth of all the Prem teams means there's very little value to be had now though, apart from when someone is winding their contract down. Palace don't need to sell, and presumably if they have a player of interest to us, they will value him highly.

Same sort of thing with Brighton and Caicedo. Presumably they are well aware that they have an interesting player on their hands, who is good but also barely getting started, and who can help them for 2-3 years and then leave for a lot more money than he would fetch now.
 
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:10:38 pm
He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich

Holy shit. Good god holy shit. For decades I thought that lyric was ' he gave me a bite of a sandwich'.

Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:23:13 pm
So Sky Sports reckon we want to stick to our policy of not being 'reactive' in the transfer market, fair enough but then how bad would the injury situation need to be before we had to react? A long-term injury to Fabinho? How many midfielders would we need to be down to before we changed our approach? Genuine question.

This is so like Jan 2021. At the time Matip picked up a knock and we still put up lines that we are not going to be forced into anything and then Matip was found to be out for the whole season and we then panicked.

I guess a lot will depend possibly on how badly Keita is injured.
I expect we are letting Newcastle do all the leg work for Kone and we'll swoop in at the last minute a la Diaz. Ward is a sly fucker :)
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:33 pm
This is so like Jan 2021. At the time Matip picked up a knock and we still put up lines that we are not going to be forced into anything and then Matip was found to be out for the whole season and we then panicked.

I guess a lot will depend possibly on how badly Keita is injured.
Thing is, even with a fully fit midfield, who does all the pressing and harrying? Only two of the current midfielders have that to their game, Milner and Henderson. They need young, dynamic, hard running midfielders that can tackle and shield the back 4. The back line looks ropey precisely because the midfield doesn't press, so the opposition have time to pick a pass. Fabinho is under pressure because his game is sitting in the pocket and anticipating where the loose ball will break after a pressing player makes a tackle. He's not really a chaser or harrying style of player. Injuries getting better won't alter the fact that Henderson and Milner can't press for 90 minutes in every game.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:33 pm
This is so like Jan 2021. At the time Matip picked up a knock and we still put up lines that we are not going to be forced into anything and then Matip was found to be out for the whole season and we then panicked.

I guess a lot will depend possibly on how badly Keita is injured.

That is a possible but Keita could have a 2 week injury and then within a week get another injury that is how it has gone for him here.

Something doesnt seem right with him at the minute.
