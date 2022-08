Would obviously take someone like Sucic, but the reality is heís probably not going to make a big impact this season. So itíd be a nice to have, but what we truly need is someone who can come in and quickly be in the starting XI. We can assume Tchouameni would have been that - although I donít think heíd necessarily have started the season for us if heíd joined. Thatís what we should be trying to do I. The remainder of the window, and itís why I think we probably wonít get someone.



Someone like Laimer could be a good compromise, in that he could start for us before long even if his long term role was as more of a squad player. Caicedo, I think is a good long-term option but probably isnít going to be trusted to play in big games by Klopp without a lot more seasoning.



Beyond Laimer, Iím not sure who else would fit the bill. Weíre evidently not getting Bellingham this summer and I donít think weíd even contemplate what West Ham would demand for Rice.



Maybe this Bennacer lad is the one. And I know my Neves shout was shot down as people are clamouring for more pace and power in the middle, but personally feel having another player with lots of technical ability wouldnít be a bad thing - I think that would have helped last night as much as anything.