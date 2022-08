Doubt we will sign anyone, but signing a player late in the window doesn’t automatically mean they’re a “panic buy”.



I agree. Hopefully the club realises that too. Personally I think they're a little too obsessed with looking good in the media. You see it when a deal goes through, and you get the well-briefed pieces hyping how our recruitment team went about their business. We like to let it known that everything is extremely well planned, and I'm sure that is the case the majority of the time, but there's nothing wrong with being reactive when needed.And if we go and buy someone like Caicedo this summer, I think it's easy enough for them to paint that as an example of us being strong in the market - spotting an opportunity and exploiting it - rather than being forced into a corner.