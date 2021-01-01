« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 921 922 923 924 925 [926]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1870911 times)

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37000 on: Today at 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:03:51 am
Origi has not been replaced. Even someone like Ismael Sarr as our new Origi bench warmer could have done a job

Darwin - Origi
Diaz - Mane
Carvalho - Minamino

Our attack has been freshened up. Everyone replaced. Our forwards are not the issue.

Midfield is the problem effecting everything. Even with everyone fit it isn't good enough anymore and we're risking top 4 by doing nothing to improve that.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online RedBec1993

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37001 on: Today at 11:28:46 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:19:42 am
Just shows how desperate us fans become. Rather Sarr than Bobby Clarke who wasnt gonna get off the bench.
And rather James Maddison than Milner an Hendo

Maddison would offer some creativity in midfield, something which without Thiago we are severely lacking. Love Millie but at this stage he doesnt bring that sort of creativity. Hendo is needed though in the midfield, I still have no doubt about that.  Elliot is more than good enough but I still think he needs time. Unfair to rely on him.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37002 on: Today at 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:28:05 am
Even with everyone fit it isn't good enough anymore

I think it is and certainly gives enough for young players to improve in those positions, but we definitely need a body or two in now
Logged

Offline will2003

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • God and a Legend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37003 on: Today at 11:29:57 am »
Not sure why we dont push TAA up field to fill our midfield problem and look for a right back. Hes clearly not keen on the defensive part of his roll as the last 3 games have shown and could be the injection we need
Logged
"We gave the fans their pride - again. We fought for the fans, we fought for the club and we fought for our players." - Legend

Offline WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37004 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
What's our net sped this window?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,390
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37005 on: Today at 11:34:02 am »
We needed a midfielder going into the window given the age profile/injury records of those in midfield. Given Milner, Ox and possibly Keita could be off next summer, we still needed a midfielder so we wouldn't be looking to replace those players plus Firmino in one summer. May be our laboured start (not surprising given how many matches we played last season + injuries) will finally force us to act. It's one thing talking about us being overstocked in midfield when the reality is at least 3 of them at a time seem to be injured or carrying knocks on a regular basis (and that's before considering form)
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37006 on: Today at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 11:29:57 am
Not sure why we dont push TAA up field to fill our midfield problem and look for a right back. Hes clearly not keen on the defensive part of his roll as the last 3 games have shown and could be the injection we need
We bought a right back, he's injured
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37007 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:28:05 am
Darwin - Origi
Diaz - Mane
Carvalho - Minamino

Our attack has been freshened up. Everyone replaced. Our forwards are not the issue.

Midfield is the problem effecting everything. Even with everyone fit it isn't good enough anymore and we're risking top 4 by doing nothing to improve that.

Agreed. Sure they need to get used to the team and such, and there will be a level dropped in some ways, as Mane was more experienced here in the PL and Taki probably ahead of Carvalho right now. But overall a change was needed and it is there for the forwards now, and we shouldn't need to compromise that to accommodate midfield changes. We should afford to do something in both areas.
Logged

Online Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37008 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
Its so frustrating it was clear midfield needed freshening up. A team on verge of Quadruple. And now becoming a banter club. Its not as if we need open heart surgery. Just 1 or 2 world class additions at best.
Logged

Online eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37009 on: Today at 11:49:56 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:45:31 am
Its so frustrating it was clear midfield needed freshening up. A team on verge of Quadruple. And now becoming a banter club. Its not as if we need open heart surgery. Just 1 or 2 world class additions at best.

The frustrating part has been hearing the club leak to local journos about how the club 'won't spend for the sake of spending' and are 'willing to wait for the right player'

We could all name 10 players better than the likes of Keita/Ox, they must surely have a MF list other than Bellingham/Tchouameni  :o
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37010 on: Today at 11:52:38 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:45:31 am
Its so frustrating it was clear midfield needed freshening up. A team on verge of Quadruple. And now becoming a banter club. Its not as if we need open heart surgery. Just 1 or 2 world class additions at best.
my worry is that media are being briefed on bellingham next year, jeez one young player wont be the miracle cure, we need a couple of players over teh next few years, so why not bed one this year and then bellingham next year( tbf i dont see the hype on him but so be it)
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37011 on: Today at 11:55:19 am »
Let's talk a little more about this window's transfers then.

Firstly, everyone was a little wowed by the Nunez signing, as it was a huge figure and hot, young prospect up front. Added to that was the arrival of Carvalho, which had been on the cards since December. Nunez was agreed on 13 June for £64m, with add ons. Let's ignore the addons for now, as they will be deferred payments. Carvalho officially arrived on 1 July for £7.7m, though that was known long before that (May). Then Ramsey joined for£4.4m in June also.

At that point things were looking good, an outlay of £77m was an exciting investment that indicated the club were building on the January purchase of Diaz for £37m suggested the rumours of a £200m war chest were coming true.

However, since those early moves, the news has been nothing but bad. Around the same time as the arrivals Mane agitated for and got a move to Bayern, Willems, Grujic, Davies and Minamino were all sold and Origi, Karius, Williams, Woodburn and Ojo all left.

So at this point it looks like

Mane - replaced by Nunez
Williams - replaced by Ramsay
Minamino - replaced by Carvalho
Grujic
Davies
Origi
Ojo
Woodburn
Williams
Karius

With a net spend of about £5m. Now, people might talk about the merits of those listed, but one was a legend of the club and the others were varying levels of utility throughout their time at Liverpool. This might surprise some, but Minamino played 24 times last season and scored 10 goals. Most of those were in the FA and League cup, the only silverware Liverpool won last year. Origi played 18 times and scored 6 last season. Williams played 8 times for Liverpool last season.

Not only have Liverpool so far this window failed to reviatalise key parts of the squad, but arguably the transfers have weakened other parts as well. Nunez, Ramsey and Carvalho are still unknowns and may yet surpass Mane, Wiliams and Minamino, but Origi has not been replaced at all.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37012 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
I don't think they've been briefed beyond 'yeah he's good, we'd want him' a lot just seems to be a way to drive some clicks

Origi played about 300 league minutes in 2 seasons. You don't spend specifically to replace that
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:09 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,986
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37013 on: Today at 11:59:59 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:45:31 am
Its so frustrating it was clear midfield needed freshening up. A team on verge of Quadruple. And now becoming a banter club. Its not as if we need open heart surgery. Just 1 or 2 world class additions at best.

Whats a banter Club ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • Belfast Red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37014 on: Today at 12:02:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:55:19 am
Let's talk a little more about this window's transfers then.

Firstly, everyone was a little wowed by the Nunez signing, as it was a huge figure and hot, young prospect up front. Added to that was the arrival of Carvalho, which had been on the cards since December. Nunez was agreed on 13 June for £64m, with add ons. Let's ignore the addons for now, as they will be deferred payments. Carvalho officially arrived on 1 July for £7.7m, though that was known long before that (May). Then Ramsey joined for£4.4m in June also.

At that point things were looking good, an outlay of £77m was an exciting investment that indicated the club were building on the January purchase of Diaz for £37m suggested the rumours of a £200m war chest were coming true.

However, since those early moves, the news has been nothing but bad. Around the same time as the arrivals Mane agitated for and got a move to Bayern, Willems, Grujic, Davies and Minamino were all sold and Origi, Karius, Williams, Woodburn and Ojo all left.

So at this point it looks like

Mane - replaced by Nunez
Williams - replaced by Ramsay
Minamino - replaced by Carvalho
Grujic
Davies
Origi
Ojo
Woodburn
Williams
Karius

With a net spend of about £5m. Now, people might talk about the merits of those listed, but one was a legend of the club and the others were varying levels of utility throughout their time at Liverpool. This might surprise some, but Minamino played 24 times last season and scored 10 goals. Most of those were in the FA and League cup, the only silverware Liverpool won last year. Origi played 18 times and scored 6 last season. Williams played 8 times for Liverpool last season.

Not only have Liverpool so far this window failed to reviatalise key parts of the squad, but arguably the transfers have weakened other parts as well. Nunez, Ramsey and Carvalho are still unknowns and may yet surpass Mane, Wiliams and Minamino, but Origi has not been replaced at all.
Some amount in terms of wages being saved there as well
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,571
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37015 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:45:31 am
Its so frustrating it was clear midfield needed freshening up. A team on verge of Quadruple. And now becoming a banter club. Its not as if we need open heart surgery. Just 1 or 2 world class additions at best.

That's way over the top mate, Our form is a bit crap but we are far from a banter club. We've only lost 1 game.

Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37016 on: Today at 12:05:38 pm »
Bit reactionary to say we are a banter club because weve lost a game and questionable performances. We are anything but a banter club.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37017 on: Today at 12:07:01 pm »
People saying we are a banter club now need to stay away from Twitter for a bit
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,715
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37018 on: Today at 12:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:59:59 am
Whats a banter Club ?

Something to do with James Corden I think
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37019 on: Today at 12:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:03:42 pm
That's way over the top mate, Our form is a bit crap but we are far from a banter club. We've only lost 1 game.

Lost one league game in the entirety of 2022 so far, and in all competitions have only lost the CL final and a second leg semi dead rubber vs. Inter.

I think every other club in the league bar City would snap both your hands off for that.
Logged

Online Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37020 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:03:42 pm
That's way over the top mate, Our form is a bit crap but we are far from a banter club. We've only lost 1 game.

Thats not changing any time soon with the injuries and players left for Klopp to work miracles with. If the injuries carry on and we dont pick then yes. People will enjoy seeing us near the bottom. Sickener for us fans
Logged

Online Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37021 on: Today at 12:11:06 pm »
P.s. Anyone using the phrase 'banter club' should get a two week RAWK ban, levels of cringe so high they're off the scale.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37022 on: Today at 12:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:02:30 pm
Some amount in terms of wages being saved there as well
I don't know about wages, I'm sure the Salah deal will have reverberated throughout the clubs wage contracts, but I do dislike seeing people leaving and not being replaced. People naturally presume that those going out weren't good enough and those coming in will be, but neither of those is necessarily true, particularly how successful 19 and 20 years old will be (both leaving and arriving). All I know is that after  along hard season, 3 players came in and that prompted an exodus of 10 players. Meanwhile a lot of elder statesmen and those with recuring injury problems are now being depended on for a very unusual and compressed season.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37023 on: Today at 12:12:17 pm »
I was surprised when Gini left we didn't sign an experienced industrious player with real quality to replace his minutes,Thiago we knew or should've been able to deduce based on his injury record can't start 25+ games a season in PL and is more the playmaker type anyway.

Hope we get someone in to help before the deadline now,looked clear yesterday that we lacked in defensive workrate and dynamism in midfield affecting and stifling our attack and defence as well.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37024 on: Today at 12:13:33 pm »
Yeah banter club is a bit far, plenty of dickhead pundits having their voices heard. We are still a group of players who could go the entire season and not lose again, but we definitely need signings
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37025 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:09:56 pm
Thats not changing any time soon with the injuries and players left for Klopp to work miracles with. If the injuries carry on and we dont pick then yes. People will enjoy seeing us near the bottom. Sickener for us fans
Calm down Rocky, its 3 games in.. You of all people should know anything is possible even when the odds are firmly stacked against you.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,742
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37026 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:59:59 am
Whats a banter Club ?

something very important to a new(ish) and special generation of fans who have grown up on Twitter, rather than actually going to a few football games, or immersing themselves in the culture of a club and its city.

Being called a banter club on Twitter by others, hiding behind profile pictures of their favourite player and who follow the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea, Bayern etc, is seen as the worst possible slight.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedBec1993

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37027 on: Today at 12:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:15:09 pm
something very important to a new(ish) and special generation of fans who have grown up on Twitter, rather than actually going to a few football games, or immersing themselves in the culture of a club and its city.

Being called a banter club on Twitter by others, hiding behind profile pictures of their favourite player and who follow the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea, Bayern etc, is seen as the worst possible slight.


Ive purposely stayed off Twitter since the start of the season because I cant bare it. Its vile.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37028 on: Today at 12:21:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Calm down Rocky, its 3 games in.. You of all people should know anything is possible even when the odds are firmly stacked against you.

 ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37029 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
We're not in a terrible place but we have lots of injuries. But we all knew this would happen with injury prone players it wasn't rocket science. Maybe Klopp thought we could manage the injuries. Or maybe it was FSG. Based on what Klopp has said it sounds more like FSG. They will no doubt point to numbers ignoring half of them can't play more than 5 games without getting injured.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,986
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37030 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm »
Banter Club is such a shit term - sums up modern football.

Lost our first PL match in 2022 yesterday.

Still need signings but lets not forget most of these lads are legends.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37031 on: Today at 12:22:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:13:33 pm
Yeah banter club is a bit far, plenty of dickhead pundits having their voices heard. We are still a group of players who could go the entire season and not lose again, but we definitely need signings

Agree defiently need siginings. No excuses
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,986
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37032 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:22:15 pm
Agree defiently need siginings. No excuses

There may be excuses though as its not how we operate.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37033 on: Today at 12:24:49 pm »
Weve signed 1 midfielder in the last four summer windows. Its honestly worse than I thought.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37034 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:23:23 pm
There may be excuses though as its not how we operate.

Exactly. But the way we operate only works if a genius manager is in charge and nails every transfer. FSG have to be put under pressure to do something rather than stand by and watch all the good work undone.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,656
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37035 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:28:05 am
Darwin - Origi
Diaz - Mane
Carvalho - Minamino

Our attack has been freshened up. Everyone replaced. Our forwards are not the issue.

Midfield is the problem effecting everything. Even with everyone fit it isn't good enough anymore and we're risking top 4 by doing nothing to improve that.

There are still some issues with the attack that need ironing out (Diaz' role, Nunez getting used to playing with us) but we can't be critical of not freshening up the side and people then bemoan that we let Origi and Minamino go.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37036 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Calm down Rocky, its 3 games in.. You of all people should know anything is possible even when the odds are firmly stacked against you.
I would just like to point out that Rocky actually lost his fight to Creed...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 921 922 923 924 925 [926]   Go Up
« previous next »
 