Weve left ourselves consistently short over the past few years, and continue to do so. The MO of the club/ownership should be to put us in the absolute best position to compete year in, year out - get that extra CB, forward or CM that would complete the squad. We never do, and theres always a handicap that we pay for.
You can say its reached a new level now, actually. Weve gone from having the youngest starting XI in the league on average, to having the oldest. One CM signed in five years; extensions handed out to clearly declining players; keeping injury prone footballers on the books. Even signing Thiago (although hes class) was a clear departure from our previous strategy of signing young, consistently fit, pre-peak footballers.
It seems effective squad planning has completely gone out of the window. VVD, Salah, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Matip, Alisson grow another year older, and another year of title prospects hang on the precipice. Youd have to ask what the strategy is right now? Seems theres an element of hands being clasped firmly around the ears.